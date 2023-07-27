How to win new fans for a growing sport and rival racing championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This has already been a huge summer of British sport, with more still to come. There’s the ongoing Women’s World Cup, for starters, with England among the contenders. There has already been Wimbledon, The Open has just finished and the Ashes’ fifth Test is now underway.

But amid all this, there’s a world championship to be won right in the heart of London: the final races of season nine in Formula E, the all-electric motor racing series which culminates at the end of July.

Ahead of a milestone campaign next year, the championship is still in growth mode, attracting fans and redefining itself in terms of on-track action, with alterations made across the board in terms of the racing on show, the coverage across the season and, importantly, the visibility in the lead-up to the showpiece event. This week, that means much of the capital city has been exposed to events and takeovers featuring electric cars, racing drivers and brands all associated with the teams and championships itself, raising awareness, interest and – hopefully – longer-term following of a credible, exciting championship.

Achieving such awareness on a weekend where so much is happening elsewhere in sport – not least of all the Belgian Grand Prix in F1, the established powerhouse of motor racing – might not seem the easiest task, but FE has its own loyal following already and regularly sells out its races around the world. Back in January at the season opener, 40,000 packed into Mexico City’s famed Autodromo and, across Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 this weekend, the same number will visit ExCel London to watch the team and driver titles handed out – the latter quite possibly to a British driver on home soil, with Jake Dennis leading the standings.

This year, Formula E has brought a brand new third-generation (Gen3) EV to the track, added another new city in Tokyo for next season and broken speed records on a consistent basis, while the profile of the 11 teams involved is impressive even to those with a casual knowledge of car manufacturers: they include Porsche, Maserati, Jaguar, NIO and Nissan, the latter of which staged a midweek takeover of Covent Garden, one of central London’s most well-known and busy locations. As Nissan’s driver Sacha Fenestraz told The Independent, the racing-specific alterations have made it a much more exciting affair for spectators, with the cars hitting speeds of up to 275km/h this season.

“It’s a huge change. We’re up to 350kw [of energy], before it was 250 so you were quite limited. The championship is growing a lot, the car is more tricky to drive, it’s lighter and quicker and we have more power. It’s a big step forward in terms of racing which is a lot more interesting, a lot more fights on track. It’s been a great step to Gen3,” he said.

In terms of his own year on-track, the Annecy-born rookie has been impressive in spells, particularly in qualifying, notching up his own milestones including his first points, pole position and top-five finishes.

A decent showing in London could yet see him finish in the top ten for the campaign, though one of his drivers he’ll need to overtake to do so is his own Nissan teammate, Norman Nato. An enjoyable year overall comes down to two days and two races, while the impression left by one of the series’ biggest and boldest events has also left an impression.

“It’s been a good season, up and down, we’ve been strong in qualifying and a couple of poles. It took me a bit of time to get used to energy management and racing strategy that is so different to normal combustion engines,” Fenestraz continued. “The race results have been a struggle but it’s the last race of the season and we’re looking forward to scoring points.

“What’s been organised in central London is amazing, I was here as a reserve last year and it was like ‘wow’ - I was really surprised at the event. I wanted to be here racing and here I am. We’re enjoying it a lot and now it’s all about getting a good result.”

In Covent Garden, fans had the chance not just to meet Fenestraz and take photos with a replica racecar, but also experience a few laps in a simulator and take each other on quite literally head-to-head on a racing game: a brainwave-powered headset which measures a person’s focus to produce on-track speed.

Dismally - but perhaps not unexpectedly - after extracting a promise from a laughing Fenestraz to take his place at the ExCel on Saturday if this reporter could beat him, the French-Argentine won by almost a full lap.

Mabye next year.

Elsewhere, Formula E staged their own event on Carnaby Street, taking Dennis and fellow Brit Dan Ticktum to push the overarching message of sustainability, while Maserati and their partners hosted a panel on LGBTQ+ awareness and activisim.

The entire week and weekend will see more of the same, with Formula E very much a sporting championship which pushes social improvement programmes away from the competition itself, be it climate, diversity or equality related.

While the championship’s new CEO labels F1 “predictable” and “processional”, FE is showing itself as a far more exciting and changeable series. The finale weekend could show that again. And all the while, it continues to position itself as a bigger force for change too, from mobility electrification to social progress on multiple fronts. It’s a double hit of attractiveness to a younger, wider potential fanbase. Work yet remains to turn a growing series into a truly major one, but the interest and intent is certainly there if consistency can be maintained.

And, just maybe, a British world champion celebrating on Sunday will help push that message a little wider.