Francis Ngannou’s return to mixed martial arts is finally official, as the former UFC champion makes his Professional Fighters League debut against Renan Ferreira on 19 October.

Ngannou has not fought in MMA since January 2022, when he rounded out his UFC contract by retaining the promotion’s heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane.

Since then, the Cameroonian has boxed twice professionally – in Saudi Arabia both times. In October, Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury but lost a controversial decision to the Briton; in March, the 37-year-old was brutally knocked out by Anthony Joshua after being dropped three times in two rounds.

Before those bouts, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced that Ngannou had signed a deal with the MMA company. He was always due to make his PFL debut in 2024, with his contract allowing him to box on the side. His deal also granted him equity and leadership roles in the promotion.

And Ngannou will finally step into a PFL ring for the first time on 19 October, as he faces 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Ferreira.

The Brazilian has a professional record of 13-3 and will enter his bout with Ngannou on a streak of four straight KO wins. Most recently, Ferreira knocked out former champion Ryan Bader in 21 seconds in February.

Meanwhile, Ngannou’s MMA record stands at 17-3. In his UFC run, the “Predator” sealed nine of his 12 wins via knockout – all in the first two rounds.

“Renan is a great fighter, I have been watching him for years,” Ngannou said on Wednesday (7 August). “I have been studying him for years. In fact, I’ve been telling people to watch this guy. He’s quite unique, he’s athletic, fast. His size doesn’t impress me as much as his skill.”

Ngannou’s fight with Ferreira will also be the Cameroonian’s first since the death of his 15-month-old son in April.

In the co-main event on 19 October, women’s great Cris Cyborg will face Larissa Pacheco in a women’s featherweight fight.