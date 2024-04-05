WrestleMania 40: When is the WWE event and how to watch it
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are among the stars scheduled for the two-night event in Philadelphia this weekend
Professional wrestling’s biggest event has rolled around again, with WrestleMania 40 nearly upon us.
In recent years, the show has become a two-night spectacle, and this time around it will play out in Philadelphia.
Among the names scheduled for the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Becky Lynch and many more.
Below, we take a look at all the matches announced so far, as well as how you can watch the event and what time it will air in the UK and US.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is WrestleMania 40 and what time does it start?
WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for Saturday 6 April and Sunday 7 April. The event will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia – the stadium that is home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.
In the US, WrestleMania 40 is set to start at 4pm PT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET on both nights. In the UK, that works out to 12am BST the following day in both cases (i.e. In the UK, Night 1 will air in the early hours of Sunday morning, and Night 2 will air in the early hours of Monday morning).
How can I watch it?
In the US, WrestleMania 40 will air live on Peacock. In the UK, it will air live on TNT Sports Box Office. WrestleMania 40 will also stream live on the WWE Network in most countries globally.
All announced matches
Night one
The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
Rhea Ripley (C) vs Becky Lynch - WWE Women’s World Championship
Gunther (C) vs Sami Zayn - WWE Intercontinental Championship
Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso
The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (C) vs #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship ladder match
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) - Six-woman tag-team match
Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee) vs Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio - Tag-team match
Night two
Roman Reigns (C) vs Cody Rhodes - WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre - WWE World Heavyweight Championship [CM Punk on guest commentary]
Iyo Sky (C) vs Bayley - WWE Women’s Championship
Logan Paul (C) vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens - United States Championship
LA Knight vs AJ Styles
The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) - Six-man Philadelphia Street Fight
What is WrestleMania?
WrestleMania is an annual event that is put on by the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). It is the biggest show of the year for the company, which in turn is the biggest in professional wrestling. Since 2020, WrestleMania has played out as a two-night event. The WWE tends to reserve its highest-profile match-ups – and in some cases, its highest-profile stars – for WrestleMania.
For example, WWE star-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will feature on Night 1 this year, in his first WWE match for eight years. His last match was a six-second win over Erick Rowan, as Johnson set a record for the shortest match in WrestleMania history. In the run-up to WrestleMania 40, The Rock has been heavily involved in the WWE’s weekly episodic television, for the first time since his rivalry with John Cena concluded at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies