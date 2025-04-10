Betfred Masters Betting Offers 2025: Free golf bets and promotions

The first golf major of the year is undoubtedly the biggest of 2025 with all eyes on Augusta National for this week’s US Masters.

The game’s biggest names will battle it out for the coveted Green Jacket over four days and Masters betting sites have produced a raft of betting offers ahead of the prestigious tournament.

And like most golf betting sites, Betfred have tailored their welcome offer to the tournament, while offering several special promotions too.

To that end, we've produced a guide to the Betfred Masters golf offers, including details on the welcome offer and relevant information on Betfred free bets.

What Are The Betfred Masters Offers?

Betfred are giving punters the chance to claim £55 in free golf bets to wager on this year’s edition of the Masters.

There’s a bet £10, get £5 Masters free bet offer, while the latest Betfred sign-up offer rewards new customers with £50 in free bets after placing a £10 qualifying bet.

Users must click our link to access the Betfred Masters betting offer and then use the Betfred promo code BETFRED50 during the registration process to secure the bonus.

There are few stipulations regarding the Betfred Masters sign up offer, but one is that punters must use a debit card to make their first deposit, which must be £10 or more. Other payment methods are not eligible with the bonus.

Finally, bettors must place a qualifying wager of £10 or more on any sport at minimum odds of evens to unlock the Betfred Masters bonus, which will be credited to punters within 10 hours of the qualifying bet being settled.

Free bets are paid out in 5x £10 instalments with £30 in free sports bets and £20 in free acca bets. The free bet tokens can be used to wager on any sports, including golf.

Free bets expire within seven days, which is standard across most betting sites.

Is There a Betfred Promo Code for 2025 Masters?

New customers must use the promo code BETFRED50 after clicking our link to access the Betfred Masters sign up offer before depositing £10 using a debit card and placing a £10 sports bet at odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive your £50 in free bets within 10 hours.

Betfred Masters Offer - Bet £10, Get a £5 Free Bet

As well as the £50 in free bets available from the Betfred sign-up offer, bettors can also claim a £5 free Masters bets when they wager £10 pre-tournament.

The offer is open to new and existing customers who stake £10 or more on any Masters market at odds of 1/2 or greater before the first tee shot on Thursday.

Only single bets will qualify, bets placed on specials or boosts markets will not be eligible.

The £5 free bet can only be used in-play on the Masters and will be available from April 10th to 13th.

Betfred Masters Betting Offers - Price Boosts

Customers can expect boosted Betfred Masters odds across several different markets, enhancing the value punters get when betting on the Masters.

Standout Betfred Masters betting odds boosts include 11/2 for Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters, and plenty more.

Betfred Masters Offers - Extra Places

Betfred are offering extra places for Masters bets as part of its Betfred Masters promos. Betfred usually offers up to six places for betting on golf.

However, bettors can now secure up to eight places when betting on the Masters. This allows customers to target competitors with larger odds on each-way and place bets.

Odds for each-way Betfred Masters 2025 bets are paid out at 1/5 the odds of the outright price.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any Masters betting offers highlighted on this page, remember to gamble responsibly.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of Masters offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

