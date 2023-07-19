The Open 2023: Tee times and schedule for Round 1 including Rory McIlroy

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool promises to provide plenty of drama as the world’s best golfers come together for a final chance at a major in 2023 on the unique challenge that a links course provides.

Rory McIlroy, winner at this venue in 2014, enters the tournament confident of ending his nine-year major drought and he tees off in a marquee group at 2.59pm on Thursday, alongside Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

The groups either side of McIlroy’s trio will also garner plenty of eyeballs as Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau hunt their first major from 2.48pm with two-time US PGA champion Justin Thomas alongside them, while the blockbuster threesome of Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton are out at 3.10pm.

The morning wave of players also includes plenty of genuine contenders for the title as world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, in-form local favourite Tommy Fleetwood and likeable Aussie Adam Scott tee off at 9.47am, 11 minutes before defending champion Cameron Smith, US Open winner Wyndham Clark and perennial major top-10 finisher Xander Schauffele.

Here are the tee times for the first round at Royal Liverpool:

Round 1: Thursday 20 July (all times BST)

0635 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Richie Ramsay (Sco), Branden Grace (RSA)

0646 Russell Henley (USA), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Graeme Robertson (Sco)

0657 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

0708 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Alex Maguire (a) (Ire)

0719 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Hiroshi Iwata (Jpn)

0730 Patrick Reed (USA), Connor Syme (Sco), Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a) (Esp)

0741 Darren Clarke (NIR), Victor Perez (Fra), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

0752 Louis Oosthuizen (RRSA), Joost Luiten (Ned), Christo Lamprecht (a) (RSA)

0803 Stewart Cink (USA), JT Poston (USA), Trey Mullinax (USA)

0814 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Harris English (USA), Andrew Putnam (USA)

0825 Scott Stallings (USA), Jordan Smith (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

0836 Ernie Els (RSA), Kurt Kitayama (USA), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

0847 Sam Burns (USA), Sepp Straka (Aut), Chris Kirk (USA)

0903 Jordan Spieth (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)

0914 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Seamus Power (Ire), Talor Gooch (USA)

0925 KH Lee (Kor), Davis Riley (USA), Taiga Semikawa (Jpn)

0947 Scottie Scheffler (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)

0958 Cameron Smith (Aus), Xander Schauffele (USA), Wyndham Clark (USA)

1009 Shane Lowry (Ire), Rickie Fowler (USA), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1020 Cameron Young (USA), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

1031 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Bio Kim (Kor), Kazuki Yasumori (Jpn)

1042 Dan Bradbury (Eng), Oliver Farr (Wal), Haydn Barron (Aus)

1053 Marcel Siem (Ger), Martin Rohwer (RSA), Tiger Christensen (a) (Ger)

1104 Lee Hodges (USA), Antoine Rozner (Fra), Richard Bland (Eng)

1115 Yannik Paul (Ger), Sami Valimaki (Fin), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1136 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Matthew Southgate (Eng), Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1147 Daniel Hillier (Nzl), Kyung Nam Kang (Kor), Kensei Hirata (Jpn)

1158 Callum Shinkwin (Eng), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Michael Kim (USA)

1209 Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Zack Fischer (USA), Kyle Barker (RSA)

1220 Brendon Todd (USA), Romain Langasque (Fra), Travis Smyth (Aus)

1231 Gary Woodland (USA), Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

1242 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Harrison Crowe (a) (Aus)

1253 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel (USA), Alex Noren (Swe)

1304 Tom Kim (Kor), Tom Hoge (USA), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1315 Zach Johnson (USA), Matt Wallace (Eng), David Micheluzzi (Aus)

1326 Sahith Theegala (USA), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Dustin Johnson (USA)

1337 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Denny McCarthy (USA) Mateo Fernadez De Oliveira (a) (Arg)

1348 Brian Harman (USA), Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Thomas Detry (Bel)

1404 John Daly (USA), Taylor Moore (USA), Danny Willett (Eng)

1415 David Lingmerth (Swe), Ben Griffin (USA), Ockie Strydom (RSA)

1426 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Taichi Kho (Hgk)

1437 Keegan Bradley (USA), Sungjae Im (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1448 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)

1459 Rory McIlroy (NIR), Jon Rahm (Esp), Justin Rose (Eng)

1510 Collin Morikawa (USA), Max Homa (USA), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1521 Phil Mickelson (USA), Nick Taylor (Can), Adam Schenk (USA)

1532 Nacho Elvira (Esp), Marc Warren (Sco), Alejandro Canizares (Esp)

1543 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Oliver Wilson (USA), Connor McKinney (Aus)

1554 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Gunner Wiebe (USA)

1605 Jorge Campillo (Esp), Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Michael Stewart (Sco)

1616 Hurly Long (Ger), Seungsu Han (USA), Marco Penge (Eng)