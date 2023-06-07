PGA-LIV merger LIVE: Latest golf news after stunning merger with Rory McIlroy set to speak
The rival golf tours announced a shock merger to end the lawsuits and recriminations between the sides
Golf’s ongoing civil war appears to be coming to a surprising end after LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour announced that they have merged.
The shock announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men’s professional game following the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.
“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV - including the team golf concept - to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.”
The announcement will lead to a “mutually-agreed” end to all pending lawsuits between the various organisations that have proved so decisive in the sport.
‘How many people knew?’ Golfers react to shock merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf
Golfers have reacted with surprise at the sudden announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour, Europe’s DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s controversial LIV Golf.
The news, announced in a statement on Tuesday, ended the legal wrangling between the parties, and the initial reaction among golfers suggested they were not informed and had no say in the outcome.
“I love finding out morning news on Twitter,” two-time major winner Collin Morikawa tweeted. Fellow American PGA Tour player Michael Kim wrote: “Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization right?” Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes tweeted: “Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with.”
Phil Mickelson was delighted by the ‘awesome’ news
PGA Tour ‘should be ashamed’ over LIV deal, says 9/11 families group
Leaders of the PGA Tour should be “ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed” in agreeing a deal with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, according to a group representing relatives of victims of 9/11.
After a turbulent year in the sport since the creation of the LIV Golf Tour, backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, a surprise deal was announced on Tuesday to work with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour (the European tour) on commercial matters.
But with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) backing the new, joint venture, 9/11 Families United said it is “shocked and deeply offended” by the move which it says is “bankrolled by billions of sportswashing money”.
A statement from the group said: “Saudi operatives played a role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and now it is bankrolling all of professional golf.”
Trump celebrates ‘big, beautiful, and glamorous’ LIV Golf PGA merger
beautiful, and glamorous” merger between the PGA, LIV Golf, and the DP World Tour.
The former president took to Truth Social on Tuesday as news of the landmark deal broke.
Some of Mr Trump’s branded golf courses have recently hosted LIV Golf events.
In his usual all-capitalised ebullience, he wrote: “Great news from LIV Golf. A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf.”
He added: “Congrats to all!!!”
LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger: Everything we know so far
Tuesday’s surprise news that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the LIV Golf tour have called an end to legal hostilities and announced a merger has quickly sent shock through the golfing world and beyond.
Having been bitter rivals since the Saudi-backed breakaway tour kicked into life, with huge fees on offer and luring away some of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, few expected such a dramatic turn of events at this point.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan lauded the “transformational partnership” in a statement to players.
Monahan will be a CEO and Yasir Al-Rumayyan will become the chairman of a newly merged, for-profit entity which doesn’t yet have a name.
Golf has been facing an earthquake of changed outlooks over the past two years or so and now it appears set for even more – here’s everything we know so far.
So many questions remain unanswered on a big day in the sport
