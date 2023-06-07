✕ Close PGA Tour and LIV Golf announce shock merger to end sport's civil war

Golf’s ongoing civil war appears to be coming to a surprising end after LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour announced that they have merged.

The shock announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men’s professional game following the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV - including the team golf concept - to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.”

The announcement will lead to a “mutually-agreed” end to all pending lawsuits between the various organisations that have proved so decisive in the sport.

Follow all the latest updates about the shock merger below: