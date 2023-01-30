Rory McIlroy chased by Patrick Reed in thrilling Dubai Desert Classic final round leaderboard
Patrick Reed is only four shots back after Rory McIlroy’s blunder on the 18th on Sunday gave his rivals hope in Dubai
Rory McIlroy came into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic on top of the leaderboard but has teegate rival Patrick Reed among a chasing pack which also includes England’s Callum Shinkwin and Dan Bradbury.
Leading the weather-affected DP Tour event on Sunday, McIlroy made a late mistake when he found the water on the 18th hole, but he still carried a three-shot lead into this final round over Shinkwin and Bradbury, with LIV Golf rebels Reed and Ian Poulter among a seven-strong group a further shot back at the start of the day.
McIlroy and Reed were at the centre of a public fallout last week when the Northern Irishman ignored the American at the driving range in Dubai. Reed flicked a tee towards McIlroy and later described him as “an immature little child”.
Follow all the latest scores and leaderboard moves below as McIlroy tries to clinch victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.
Rory McIlroy’s birdie wait goes on - Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy’s biride try on eight is short, it’s another PAR.
Eight consecutive, he’s only gone through the front nine five times in his career here without a birdie or better.
Three of those have come in the final round.
Reed’s second from 196 yards on nine is horrid, in the thicker stuff and over the water, he’ll need to show immense strength to get through this and not avoid a lengthy run off.
Rory McIlroy carves out birdie chance - Dubai Desert Classic
McIlroy with a stunning iron into eight, he’ll have about 10 feet to move to -16.
Oooh, nasty for Reed on nine and the 488-yard par four, it bleeds into the right rough just shy of the bunker, “God damn,” cries the American.
Look out for Lucas Herbert on the 11th with a birdie chip maybe from the fringe, he’s in a tie with Poulter for third and two back at -13.
Poulter lets a birdie try on the 9th drift by, a tester for par to stay two back, maybe eight feet.
Rory McIlroy chased by LIV Golf stars Patrick Reed and Ian Poulter at Dubai Desert Classic
Patrick Reed short game helps close to within one shot of Rory McIlroy - Dubai Desert Classic
If Reed is to win, then it will be his short game that takes him to and beyond McIlroy.
Delightful hands on display in the Middle East already this morning.
Patrick Reed leads charge to close in on Rory McIlroy - Dubai Desert Classic
Reed is the lowest of the chasing pack in the fourth round and currently -3, with Min Woo Lee and Matthew Jordan also -3 but out of contention and five back at -10.
Rory McIlroy with birdie look on seven - Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy is gently moving towards the back nine at PAR.
The Northern Irishman has an outside chance for birdie on the Par 3, 7th.
He’s pin high and will eye up birdie and a two-shot lead from 30 feet away.
Rory McIlroy chased down by Patrick Reed in Dubai
Good morning and welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of the final round in the Dubai Desert Classic.
Rory McIlroy is being chased down by golf’s villain Patrick Reed and has a one-shot lead.
Follow for live updates.
Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard: Rory McIlroy leads the way
