Rory McIlroy came into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic on top of the leaderboard but has teegate rival Patrick Reed among a chasing pack which also includes England’s Callum Shinkwin and Dan Bradbury.

Leading the weather-affected DP Tour event on Sunday, McIlroy made a late mistake when he found the water on the 18th hole, but he still carried a three-shot lead into this final round over Shinkwin and Bradbury, with LIV Golf rebels Reed and Ian Poulter among a seven-strong group a further shot back at the start of the day.

McIlroy and Reed were at the centre of a public fallout last week when the Northern Irishman ignored the American at the driving range in Dubai. Reed flicked a tee towards McIlroy and later described him as “an immature little child”.

