The Ryder Cup begins this morning with Europe and the USA playing four matches of foursomes at Marco Simone in Rome.

Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson have selected their pairings for the first session of what promises to be a gripping team golf battle. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton combine for an exciting opening pair to take on Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, while Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood battle Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Follow all the build-up to Marco Simone and updates and reaction from day one of the biggest event in golf.