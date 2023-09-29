Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: Scores and updates as Europe lead in all four matches against USA in foursomes
Luke Donald has sent Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton out to face the USA’s Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns to begin Friday’s foursomes
The Ryder Cup begins this morning with Europe and the USA playing four matches of foursomes at Marco Simone in Rome.
Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson have selected their pairings for the first session of what promises to be a gripping team golf battle. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton combine for an exciting opening pair to take on Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, while Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood battle Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Follow all the build-up to Marco Simone and updates and reaction from day one of the biggest event in golf.
Aberg misses out
Homa/Harmon v Hovland/Aberg - 2UP (7)
Another chance for Europe in this match but Aberg efforts just misses on the right edge of the hole. Still, a great start from him and Hovland.
Europe lead in all four
Schauffele/Cantlay v McIlroy/Fleetwood - 1UP (4)
The start that Luke Donald would have dreamed of when he went to bed last night. McIlroy pours in a birdie effort and Europe go ahead in the final match too.
Up in all four. Perfect.
Missed chance for Europe
Scheffler/Burns v Rahm/Hatton 2UP (8)
More problems for this opening US pair as Burns goes way left with his effort. Scheffler can only hack it out short of the green and Rahm takes full advantage with a precise shot from the fairway to ramp up the pressure on the US.
Burns responds well with a good chip shot but Hatton will have a look for the birdie...misses. Just to the right.
Scheffler with a chance to tie the hole from six feet and the World No.1 makes no mistake. That’s a great tie for the US and a missed opportunity for Europe.
Homa/Harmon v Hovland/Aberg - 2UP (6)
That’s more like it, Ludvig. The Swede has made a nervy start to today’s action, but he rolls in a 12-foot putt on the sixth green for birdie to restore Europe’s two-up advantage.
Not a single hole has been halved so far in this match. Non-stop action but it’s Europe who lead.
Water trouble for Europe
Fowler/Morikawa v Lowry/Straka 1UP (5)
Far from ideal from Straka off the tee as his tee shot into the fourth leeks left and into the water. However, it’s a superb third from the Lowry at the drop zone as his shot comes spinning back close to the hole.
It’s just a par, though, and Morikawa cuts the lead in this third match as they make birdie after Fowler’s cute chip down the slope.
All square n the final match
Schauffele/Cantlay v McIlroy/Fleetwood - A/S (3)
This one is just bubbling under the surface as the other matches are off to a flying start. Cantlay’s birdie putt just refuses to drop on the left side while McIlroy’s effort is left out to the left, too.
All square thru three in the final match.
Rahm almost holes out
Scheffler/Burns v Rahm/Hatton 2UP (7)
It’s only been seven holes but we’ve almost had a hole in one! Rahm’s tee shot into the seventh is almost perfect, as it rattles the flag stick and comes to a stop right by the hole. Remarkable shot.
The US team can’t follow suit and they’re back to two down early doors in this one.
Europe win another hole in match three
Fowler/Morikawa v Lowry/Straka 2UP (4)
A sea of blue is spreading across the board as Europe go two up in this match. Lowry hits a divine iron into the fourth which sets up a tap-in birdie for Straka. The US team can’t follow him in for the birdie and it’s a nice lead early on for the Euros in this sone.
Europe back ahead
Homa/Harmon v Hovland/Aberg - 1UP (6)
Oh, Max. That is not good. He takes on the short par four but it’s right into the trouble beyond the hole. Harman can only hack it out but it’s right back off the other side of the green.
Aberg, though, is still struggling early doors as he fails to get his eagle chance down to the hole. Hovland misses out with the birdie but Europe do end up taking the hole after Harmon can’t save par.
Fortunate for Europe but they are back ahead.
Burns pulls one back the US
Scheffler/Burns v Rahm/Hatton 1UP (6)
Now that is more like it from Scheffler, an inch-perfect iron shot into the sixth putts all the pressure on Europe.
Hatton can’t convert his look at birdie and Burns makes no mistake to bring Europe back to one up.
