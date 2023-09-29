Ryder Cup 2023 tee times today and full schedule after Friday fourball pairings revealed
Confirmed tee times for Friday’s fourballs after a dream start for Luke Donald’s Europe
The Ryder Cup is back and Europe have taken an early advantage at Marco Simone in Rome, but the USA will look to hit back in the afternoon fourballs.
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton proved an effective partnership early on for Europe with a fine victory over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, before Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg and Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka followed suit to give the hosts a big lead.
Zach Johnson’s outstanding depth will give the Americans hope after sitting Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas – all of whom will play in the fourballs.
Luke Donald has plenty of options too, with the raucous first tee at Marco Simone offering Europe a significant home advantage to start each match.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the event via the Sky Go app.
Tee times and schedule
Tuesday 26 September - Thursday 28 September: Practice days with opening ceremony on Thursday evening.
Friday 29 September: Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon.
Morning schedule
6:35 Foursomes match 1: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton 4&3 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns
6:50 Foursomes match 2: Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg 4&3 Max Homa and Brian Harman
7:05 Foursomes match 3: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 2&1 Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa
7:20 Foursomes match 4: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood 2&1 Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
Afternoon schedule
11:25 Fourball match 1: Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton vs Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
11:40 Fourball match 2: Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard vs Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka
11:55 Fourball match 3: Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose vs Max Homa and Wyndham Clark
12:10 Fourball match 4: Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick vs Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele
Saturday 30 September: Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon.
Morning schedule
6:35 Foursomes match 1
6:50 Foursomes match 2
7:05 Foursomes match 3
7:20 Foursomes match 4
Afternoon schedule
11:25 Fourball match 1
11:40 Fourball match 2
11:55 Fourball match 3
12:10 Fourball match 4
Sunday 1 October: 12 singles matches before closing ceremony.
11:35 Sunday singles (12 players tee off every 12 minutes (approximately 17:00 finish).
The home captain chooses which format is played in the morning and which in the afternoon on the first two days
Who are the captains?
The 2023 Ryder Cup will feature two new captains. The United States will be led by Zach Johnson, two-time major winner and five-time player at the event, while Luke Donald will guide Europe - the Englishman replaced Henrik Stenson in the role after the Swedish player was stripped of the captaincy after electing to join LIV Golf.
Who are the vice-captains?
Europe: Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts
USA: Steve Stricker, Davis Love III
What are the Ryder Cup teams?
Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
Jon Rahm (Spain)
Viktor Hovland (Norway)
Tyrrell Hatton (England)
Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)
Matt Fitzpatrick (England)
Tommy Fleetwood (England) - Captain's Pick
Sepp Straka (Austria) - Captain’s Pick
Justin Rose (England) - Captain's Pick
Shane Lowry (Ireland) - Captain's Pick
Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark) - Captain's Pick
Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) - Captain's Pick
Scottie Scheffler
Wyndham Clark
Brian Harman
Patrick Cantlay
Max Homa
Xander Schauffele
Sam Burns - Captain's Pick
Rickie Fowler - Captain's Pick
Brooks Koepka - Captain's Pick
Collin Morikawa - Captain's Pick
Jordan Spieth - Captain's Pick
Justin Thomas - Captain's Pick
