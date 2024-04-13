The Masters 2024 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates as Scheffler tied with DeChambeau at the top
Day three at Augusta National as world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa battle it out at the top
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler heads into moving day atop the leaderboard at six-under alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa as Rory McIlroy’s quest for a long-awaited major fell flat during a difficult second round at The Masters.
With winds up, conditions proved extremely difficult at Augusta National on Friday but Scheffler’s disciplined level-par round saw him remain in the hunt for his second green jacket.
DeChambeau had held the overnight lead after a sparkling 65 on Thursday, but a bogey on the last hole saw the LIV Golfer record a one-over-par 73 to match the clubhouse lead set by Max Homa who put together a consummate display of ball-striking en route to a one-under-par 71.
McIlroy’s bid to end a ten-year major drought faltered following his disappointing birdie-less round of 77, while Jon Rahm’s hopes of defending his Masters title are all but over after the Spaniard’s four-over-par round of 76 left him 11 shots back at the halfway stage. Tiger Woods, meanwhile, battled through 23 holes on Friday to make a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at Augusta.
Armchair fan’s quick guide to The Masters at Augusta National
The Masters kicked off golf’s major calendar this week, with the world’s best players descending on Augusta National. In case you’re just joining, here’s an armchair fan’s guide for what to look out for in Georgia.
Augusta National, designed by Yorkshireman Alister MacKenzie, has become one of sport’s most iconic venues.
Bernhard Langer forced to delay Masters farewell until 2025
Golf legend Bernhard Langer has confirmed he now expects to play the Masters for the final time in 2025 after the two-time champion’s original plan for a swansong this week was cruelly dashed after he suffered a torn Achilles in February.
The 66-year-old German picked up the injury playing pickleball and has been forced to miss significant time, sparking a change in plans regarding how he will say goodbye to Augusta National.
“Most likely, but I haven’t announced it yet,” Langer said when asked by Reuters if the 2025 edition would be his final Masters start. “I hope so, but it all depends how the recovery is going.”
Masters TV channel: How to watch golf major at Augusta
The best golfers in the world descend on Augusta for The Masters, the first men’s major of the year.
12 months on from pulling on the famous green jacket, Jon Rahm returns to defend his title with intrigue added by his blockbuster defection to the breakaway LIV Golf series.
Negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and LIV’s Saudi Arabian backers over a possible partnership but for now all eyes will be on the course as Rahm and his fellow rebels take on those who have remained on Tour.
They include 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler, the dominant player in men’s golf this year and the favourite for victory.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Tiger Woods makes record 24th consecutive Masters cut after gruelling day
Tiger Woods completed 23 holes in a day to make a record 24th consecutive cut in the Masters on another windswept day at Augusta National.
Woods had to shield his face from sand whipped from the bunkers on the 18th before tapping in for par to add a second round of 72 to his opening 73, a remarkable effort which prompted a standing ovation from the spectators around the green.
“I’ve been lucky enough to have been able to play this event for all these years,” Woods told ESPN.
“I did miss the cut as an amateur, but as a pro I’ve done well. It’s just an amazing aura that Augusta National has and I’ve been lucky enough coming here since I was 19 years old.”
Bryson DeChambeau pointing the way to Masters challenge
Bryson DeChambeau took marshalling duties into his own hands as he maintained his bid for a second major title in the 88th Masters.
DeChambeau added a second round of 73 to his opening 65 at a windswept Augusta National, with one of the former US Open champion’s three birdies coming in unorthodox fashion on the 13th.
After hitting his tee shot into the trees, DeChambeau opted to hit his second shot towards the adjacent 14th fairway, but not before taking it upon himself to remove a sizeable signpost.
“Yeah, I picked up the signpost. I was trying to direct people. Trying to get people to go to the restrooms,” DeChambeau joked in his post-round press conference.
Masters leaderboard
So here’s a look at how things stand heading into the third round.
-6: Scheffler, Homa, DeChambeau
-4: Hojgaard
-3: Davis
-2: Aberg
-1: Pavon, Young, Fleetwood, Willett, Smith, Fox, An
Selected others: +1: Woods; +4: McIlroy; +5: Rahm.
