World No 1 Scottie Scheffler heads into moving day atop the leaderboard at six-under alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa as Rory McIlroy’s quest for a long-awaited major fell flat during a difficult second round at The Masters.

With winds up, conditions proved extremely difficult at Augusta National on Friday but Scheffler’s disciplined level-par round saw him remain in the hunt for his second green jacket.

DeChambeau had held the overnight lead after a sparkling 65 on Thursday, but a bogey on the last hole saw the LIV Golfer record a one-over-par 73 to match the clubhouse lead set by Max Homa who put together a consummate display of ball-striking en route to a one-under-par 71.

McIlroy’s bid to end a ten-year major drought faltered following his disappointing birdie-less round of 77, while Jon Rahm’s hopes of defending his Masters title are all but over after the Spaniard’s four-over-par round of 76 left him 11 shots back at the halfway stage. Tiger Woods, meanwhile, battled through 23 holes on Friday to make a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at Augusta.

