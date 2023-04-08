Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Masters has confirmed record prize money for the 2023 tournament with the winner poised to earn $3.24 million (£2.6 million).

Scottie Scheffler picked up $2.7 million alongside the green jacket last year with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm at the top of the leaderboard during the third round of this year’s major.

There will be more than a million dollars between the winner and the runner-up, adding some extra spice should the scores be close down the stretch on Sunday.

There is plenty to play for further down the leaderboard, too. And given the players have been contending with adverse weather throughout the second and third rounds, any prize money will be well earned this week.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money on offer for the first major of the men’s golf season:

When is The Masters?

The 87th edition of The Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in the United States over four days from 6 April to 9 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on Sky Sports, the exclusive broadcast partner for The Masters in the country. Extensive coverage will be shown on the Sky Sports Golf channel throughout a busy week at Augusta, while subscribers will also be able to watch via Sky Go.

The schedule on Sky Sports Golf is:

Thursday 6 April: Featured groups from 2pm BST; full coverage from 7.30pm

Friday 7 April: Featured groups from 2pm; full coverage from 7.30pm

Saturday 8 April: Build-up from 3pm; full coverage from 7.30pm

Sunday 9 April: Build-up from 3pm; full coverage from 6.30pm

2023 Prize Money Breakdown