Brooks Koepka leads Jon Rahm into Sunday at the 2023 Masters as the third round resumes after play was suspended due to intense rain.

Four-time major winner Koepka, who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf last year, moved three clear of Rahm at the par-three fourth hole where he got up and down from the left greenside bunker, while world No 3 Rahm made bogey after chipping over the green. Rahm then fell four shots back after a three-putt bogey from 88 feet at the par-four fifth and was looking at a nine-foot birdie putt at the seventh when play was stopped.

There are a raft of chasers looking to capitalise on any mistakes from the leading duo which includes amateur Sam Bennett, the US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay. Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and the world No 1 Scottie Scheffler are close behind, while Tiger Woods has withdrawn following his Saturday struggles.

The third round is set to resume at around 1.30pm BST, with the final round scheduled to start at 5.30pm BST. Follow the conclusion of the third round below: