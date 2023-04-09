The Masters 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Tiger Woods withdraws
Brooks Koepka leads with much of the third round at the Masters remaining on Sunday and the final round still to come
Brooks Koepka leads Jon Rahm into Sunday at the 2023 Masters as the third round resumes after play was suspended due to intense rain.
Four-time major winner Koepka, who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf last year, moved three clear of Rahm at the par-three fourth hole where he got up and down from the left greenside bunker, while world No 3 Rahm made bogey after chipping over the green. Rahm then fell four shots back after a three-putt bogey from 88 feet at the par-four fifth and was looking at a nine-foot birdie putt at the seventh when play was stopped.
There are a raft of chasers looking to capitalise on any mistakes from the leading duo which includes amateur Sam Bennett, the US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay. Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and the world No 1 Scottie Scheffler are close behind, while Tiger Woods has withdrawn following his Saturday struggles.
The third round is set to resume at around 1.30pm BST, with the final round scheduled to start at 5.30pm BST. Follow the conclusion of the third round below:
Tiger Woods withdraws from the 2023 Masters
The big news this morning:
Five-time winner Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters ahead of the resumption of the third round on Sunday.
Woods made a record-equalling 23rd consecutive halfway cut at Augusta National on Saturday when the delayed second round was completed. However, the 47-year-old then covered the first seven holes of his third round in six over over par to drop to last place of the 54 players to qualify for the last 36 holes.
A brief statement from tournament officials on Sunday read: “Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the Masters after completing seven holes of his third round.”
Masters leaderboard - third round
Here is how the top of the leaderboard is looking ahead of the resumption of play today:
-13 Koepka -9 Rahm -6 Bennett (a) -5 Fitzpatrick, Morikawa, Hovland, Cantlay -4 Henley, Young, Mickelson, Day, Niemann, Rose -3 Woodland, Fox, Scheffler
Woods toiled yesterday in poor weather conditions and was seen limping heavily around the course. He shot six over par through the first seven holes of his third round, having finished his second round earlier on Saturday to make the cut. That left him at +9 overnight and, facing a long Sunday with 30 holes still to play, he has taken the decision to pull out and protect his ailing body.
Masters set to resume at 1.30pm BST
A statement from Augusta National Golf Club read after play was suspended on Saturday: “The third round will resume Sunday at 8:30am. CBS will air live coverage beginning at 8:30am through the conclusion of the final round. Ticket gates will open at 7:00am, as previously scheduled. The final round is expected to begin at 12:30pm off of No 1 and No 10 in pairings. The live broadcast will remain 2:00-7:00pm on CBS, as originally scheduled.”
So we can expect play to resume at 1:30pm BST. The fourth round will begin at 5:30pm BST, ending at approximately 11:30pm BST.
There are a raft of chasers looking to capitalise on any mistakes from the leading duo which includes amateur Sam Bennett, the US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay. Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and the world No 1 Scottie Scheffler are close behind, while Tiger Woods has slid down the leaderboard amid Saturday’s struggles.
