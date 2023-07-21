The Open 2023 LIVE: Second round golf leaderboard as Tommy Fleetwood chases Brian Harman
Fleetwood battles to finish on five-under and will look to chase down Harman who leads at the Open Championship at Hoylake on -10
American Brian Harman responded to missing the cut in the Masters in April by returning to his farm in Georgia and killing a pig and a turkey. Three months later, the left-hander carved out a commanding five-shot lead over home favourite Tommy Fleetwood at the halfway stage of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.
Harman carded four birdies in a row on the front nine and holed from 15 feet for an eagle on the 18th to complete a flawless second round of 65 and post a 10-under-par halfway total of 132. That matched those recorded at Hoylake by Rory McIlroy in 2014 and Tiger Woods in 2006, although both men were 12-under on their way to lifting the Claret Jug as the course was a par-72 at the time.
It also made Harman the first player to lead the Open by five shots after 36 holes since Louis Oosthuizen in 2010, the South African going on to win by seven at St Andrews.
Fleetwood, who must have been taken aback to start his second round so far behind after sharing the overnight lead, closed to within four when he birdied the 14th and 15th, but dropped a shot on the next and eventually signed for a hard-fought 71. That at least got the 32-year-old from Southport into the final group with Harman for Saturday’s third round, with Austria’s Sepp Straka a shot behind Fleetwood following a brilliant 67 which included six birdies and a bogey in his last seven holes.
Tommy Fleetwood speaks to Sky Sports after his even-par round of 71
“It was tough, it was pretty windy and again it just feels so late coming down the stretch there.
“I think overall it is a very tough challenge of a golf course. I felt like I played so well at times, and it’s very difficult to make birdies really.
“Happy with how I played and ended up having to grind it out at the end, having to use different skills but all in all it was a good round.
“Long way to go. Brian [Harman’s] playing amazing. I watched him and he was playing so well. If you’d asked me if I wanted to be in the final group on Saturday I would have taken it. I don’t care how far I am behind.
“There’s a lot of golf to be played, and all you can do is play your own game, play each shot as it comes. Brian is clearly a long way ahead and he’s playing great golf so we’ll see what he does over the weekend but for me - keep doing the same things, stay consistent and we’ll see what we can do.”
The Open 2023: History favours Harman
Brian Harman finished T6 at the Open last year. Now the American will go to sleep tonight with a five-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood after a super second round.
It’s quite the ask for Fleetwood and the rest of the chasing pack. Harman is not the most experienced in the latter stages of major championships but his form and history will have him favourite:
The Open 2023: Leaderboard latest
There are still a few players out on the course, but here is how the top of the leaderboard is looking currently:
-10: Harman
-5: Fleetwood
-4: Straka
-3: Min Woo Lee, Sharma, Day
-2: Spieth, Otaegui, Grillo
-1: McIlroy, Homa, Clark, Jordan and others
The Open 2023: Fowler and MacIntyre make the cut
Lowry +7 (77), Fowler +3 (73), MacIntyre +3 (71)
Rickie Fowler went out of bounds twice up the 18th yesterday and he is very close to doing so again today. He just about escapes but finds himself in the bunker after three. Up and down to make the cut...and it’s superb from the sand from Rickie. He’ll be here at the weekend.
MacIntyre plays the last far more conservatively than the American and gets in for the par to also extend his stay at Hoylake.
One big name who won’t be here for the weekend is Shane Lowry who ends his birdie-less day with another bogey to card a round of 77 and finish at +7 for the tournament. Not the tournament he would have wanted.
The Open 2023: Magical eagle by Smith at the last
Clark -1 (73), Schauffele +2 (74), Smith +2 (72)
Wyndham Clark makes a right mess of his third shot as his ball ends up in the greenside bunker. Faced with an awkward chip, he does well to get it out onto the green but he can only two putt for a par and a two-over-par round of 73.
Schauffele saves his first birdie of the day for the last to end at +2 and he is joined there by Cam Smith who taps in for his marvellous eagle to move inside the cut line after a one-over-par round of 72.
The Open 2023: Glorious shot from Smith
Clark -2 (17), Schauffele +3 (17), Smith +4 (17)
That is how you make the cut! An unbelievable second shot from Cameron Smith, whose fairway metal approach runs up the green, skirting the bunkers on the right edge before feeding down to within a couple of feet.
A virtual tap-in eagle for the defending champion who has saved his best for the last. He’ll be here for the weekend.
The Open 2023: Final-hole par for Fleetwood as Scheffler makes the cut
Fleetwood -5 (71), Scheffler +3 (75), Scott +3 (73)
Goodness me, you’re making it tricky for the home fans, Tommy. His second shot ends up next to the grandstand so he gets a free drop from the drop zone. He’s got the left bunkers in between him and the hole and his flop shot catches the downslope, sending the ball right off the other side of the green.
It’s a nice chip to five feet and he has that putt to stay at -5 and, crucially, in the final pairing for tomorrow...right in the heart! That is a gutsy even-par 71 in tough conditions. Having started today with the lead, he ends today five off Harman but tomorrow is a new day and Fleetwood will fancy his chances of closing down the American.
Scheffler, meanwhile, catches a huge break out of the bunker. His ball catches the face but somehow manages to still get out, with the ball spinning down to within tap-in range. A lucky break for the world number one who makes the cut on the number with that birdie.
A closing bogey for Scott who sits at +3 and also makes the cut on the number with Scheffler.
The Open 2023: Missed chance for Smith
Clark -2 (17), Schauffele +3 (17), Smith +4 (17)
Cam Smith needs a birdie in his last two holes to make the cut and should have one at 17 after a beautiful tee shot into the green. But, from eight feet, the defending champion can’t convert. Another bad miss from a player whose skill lies in his putting and he now needs a birdie on the last to see the weekend.
Clark makes par from the sand with a divine chip but Schauffele can’t do the same from the same bunker and will need a par on the last to make the cut.
