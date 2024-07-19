The Open 2024 LIVE: Golf leaderboard and scores from round two at Royal Troon

England's Daniel Brown watches his iron shot from the 17th tee in round one ( AFP via Getty Images )

The final major of the year has begun with the running of the 152nd Open Championship, and English major debutant Daniel Brown was the shock overnight leader after round one, with Shane Lowry just one back in pursuit of a second Open title.

Brown was one of the last players to finish late on Thursday evening, adding a birdie on the 18th to cap a magnificent round of 65 and pip Lowry in the clubhouse.

American Justin Thomas set the early benchmark with a three-under par round of 68 battling wet and windy conditions on the Scottish coast. But Rory McIlroy had a nightmare day shooting 78, seven over par, and will need a miracle round this afternoon to make it into the weekend. Tiger Woods cut a frustrated figure, too, as he laboured to an eight-over-par 79.

Follow live coverage of the 152nd Open Championship below: