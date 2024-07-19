Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1721365324

The Open 2024 LIVE: Golf leaderboard and scores from round two at Royal Troon

The 152nd Open Championship continues at Royal Troon in Ayrshire

Chris Wilson
Friday 19 July 2024 06:02
Comments
England's Daniel Brown watches his iron shot from the 17th tee in round one
England's Daniel Brown watches his iron shot from the 17th tee in round one (AFP via Getty Images)

The final major of the year has begun with the running of the 152nd Open Championship, and English major debutant Daniel Brown was the shock overnight leader after round one, with Shane Lowry just one back in pursuit of a second Open title.

Brown was one of the last players to finish late on Thursday evening, adding a birdie on the 18th to cap a magnificent round of 65 and pip Lowry in the clubhouse.

American Justin Thomas set the early benchmark with a three-under par round of 68 battling wet and windy conditions on the Scottish coast. But Rory McIlroy had a nightmare day shooting 78, seven over par, and will need a miracle round this afternoon to make it into the weekend. Tiger Woods cut a frustrated figure, too, as he laboured to an eight-over-par 79.

Follow live coverage of the 152nd Open Championship below:

Recommended
1721365324

Daniel Brown grabs shock lead at The Open

Daniel Brown is the shock leader of the Open after round one with Shane Lowry just one back in pursuit of a second Open title.

Report:

Daniel Brown grabs shock lead at The Open as Rory McIlroy explains disaster

Brown is one clear of Shane Lowry, who is five under after the opening day, while McIlroy is 13 shots adrift after a disastrous 78

Lawrence Ostlere19 July 2024 06:02
1721365200

Good morning!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of The Open Championship. The second round begins shortly with Ewen Ferguson (Sco) and Marcel Siem (Ger) teeing off at 6.35am.

First though let’s take a look at the big stories from yesterday’s action.

Mike Jones19 July 2024 06:00
1721280055

Rory McIlroy way off Open lead after not adapting well enough to conditions

A downbeat Rory McIlroy effectively dismissed his chances of mounting a challenge for the 152nd Open after struggling to an opening 78 at Royal Troon.

McIlroy was level par after seven holes before running up a double bogey on the signature par-three eighth, the Northern Irishman’s first attempt to escape a bunker on the Postage Stamp coming back to his feet.

With the back nine playing downwind McIlroy was hopeful of repairing the damage, only to drive out of bounds on the 11th to run up another double bogey and eventually finish seven over par, 10 shots behind clubhouse leader Justin Thomas.

Rory McIlroy way off Open lead after not adapting well enough to conditions

The Northern Irishman was 10 shots behind clubhouse leader Justin Thomas.

Mike Jones18 July 2024 06:20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in