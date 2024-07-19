The Open 2024 LIVE: Golf leaderboard and scores from round two at Royal Troon
The 152nd Open Championship continues at Royal Troon in Ayrshire
The final major of the year has begun with the running of the 152nd Open Championship, and English major debutant Daniel Brown was the shock overnight leader after round one, with Shane Lowry just one back in pursuit of a second Open title.
Brown was one of the last players to finish late on Thursday evening, adding a birdie on the 18th to cap a magnificent round of 65 and pip Lowry in the clubhouse.
American Justin Thomas set the early benchmark with a three-under par round of 68 battling wet and windy conditions on the Scottish coast. But Rory McIlroy had a nightmare day shooting 78, seven over par, and will need a miracle round this afternoon to make it into the weekend. Tiger Woods cut a frustrated figure, too, as he laboured to an eight-over-par 79.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of The Open Championship. The second round begins shortly with Ewen Ferguson (Sco) and Marcel Siem (Ger) teeing off at 6.35am.
First though let’s take a look at the big stories from yesterday’s action.
Rory McIlroy way off Open lead after not adapting well enough to conditions
A downbeat Rory McIlroy effectively dismissed his chances of mounting a challenge for the 152nd Open after struggling to an opening 78 at Royal Troon.
McIlroy was level par after seven holes before running up a double bogey on the signature par-three eighth, the Northern Irishman’s first attempt to escape a bunker on the Postage Stamp coming back to his feet.
With the back nine playing downwind McIlroy was hopeful of repairing the damage, only to drive out of bounds on the 11th to run up another double bogey and eventually finish seven over par, 10 shots behind clubhouse leader Justin Thomas.
