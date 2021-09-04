Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara 2 LIVE: Stream, latest updates, how to watch online and undercard results
The Leeds Warrior must avenge his brutal loss to Lara six months ago if he is to rekindle world title aspirations
Josh Warrington will be looking to harness the power of the Headingley crowd this evening as he attempts to avenge his February defeat to Mexican boxer Mauricio Lara.
The man from Leeds had been on a mission to clean out the featherweight division, but after vacating his IBF world title belt last year, Warrington suffered a shock loss to underdog Lara in a stay busy fight.
Six months later, the pair meet again, in what is quite simply a must-win fight for Warrington. Whether his first career defeat, after 30 professional wins, was down to rustiness, or simply getting beaten by the better man will soon be revealed.
Crucially, however, this time around the 30-year-old will have over 20,000 home supporters cheering him on, a stark difference compared to his last meeting against Lara, which was in front of an empty Wembley Arena. Future world title shots await the winner of this fascinating match up, which would be an altogether new experience for Lara, should the 23-year-old Mexican dispatch of Warrington once again. He has just two defeats to his name, coming very early on his career, so do not expect this to be an easy night’s work for the hometown hero.
Follow live updates below, plus undercard results with a series of mouthwatering fights to build up to the main event:
Straffon vs Hughes: Round 8
Can Hughes remain calm? Has he spent too much energy, still five more rounds here.
This is going to reveal a lot about both fighters.
It already has, Straffon so tough to still be in there.
Straffon vs Hughes: Round 6
This is relentless.
Hughes refuses to let up. Straffon is fighting on instinct.
Straffon vs Hughes: Round 5
Hughes is boxing nicely here as enter the fifth, some smart counters.
Straffon is buzzed!
Hughes rocks him, this is an onslaught!
Wow, stunning assault from Hughes, he’s piling on the pressure. Straffon nearly went, but has finally smothered him, while stuck in the corner.
Bridges PTS Gangloff
Bridges gets it on Steve Gray’s scorecard, which reads 77-76.
Darren Barker believes that’s harsh and Gangloff has been wronged there.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 7
Bridges in big trouble, her right hand is hurt and she’s shaking it badly.
But she may hang on here with one round left.
It’s all Gangloff, quality right to end the seventh.
Lara vs Warrington 2: Leeds Warrior arrives
Josh Warrington has just arrived!
Chants of “Leeds, Leeds, Leeds” ring around Headingley.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 6
Three more rounds, that is a disappointment.
Gangloff now coming on strong, the better quality shots, more thought behind her work.
Bridges lumbering forward still, relying on her power.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 5
Gangloff’s team confident here, they think Bridges is getting tired.
But she’s out with purpose to start the fifth, there’s only one way seemingly.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 3
Bridges with barely any defence and taking plenty coming in.
Looping rights seem to be doing the trick, but there are openings for Gangloff.
Bridges in control here and with more firepower, tough one for Gangloff to deter her opponent.
Bridges with a knock to her wrist though, one to watch into the fourth and beyond...
Eddie Hearn on Bridges vs Gangloff
“It's what we love, it's lively. People want to get out again and watch live sport.
“She's a star, she's a Leeds United supporter, she's in a tough fight."
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies