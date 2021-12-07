F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen risking reputation in Lewis Hamilton rivalry, warns Martin Brundle
Lewis Hamilton won a controversial stop-start Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the standings with one race left to go
Follow all the latest news from Formula 1 as the fallout from Saudi Arabia continues ahead of the final grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi this weekend, where either Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen will be crowned 2021 F1 world champion.
Hamilton and Verstappen are level on points going into the final race after Hamilton’s chaotic win in Jeddah, which came after the two clashed multiple times including physical contact when Verstappen suddenly slowed under orders to let Hamilton past him, having illegally held on to the race lead earlier in the night. Hamilton was not prepared and ran into the back of his rival, damaging his front wing. Six laps later, Verstappen eventually handed the lead to Hamilton, who went on to win.
The result means Hamilton, chasing his eighth world title, is level on points with Verstappen, hunting his maiden championship of what is sure to be a stellar career in Formula 1. The pair both have 369.5 points and head to this weekend’s finale in Abu Dhabi with everything to play for. Follow all the latest news and updates below.
F1 news
Max Verstappen “will do anything” to defeat Lewis Hamilton in this weekend’s Formula One title decider in Abu Dhabi.
Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton head into the season’s final race level on points after their acrimonious rivalry peaked in Saudi Arabia last weekend, with a series of flashpoints dominating a chaotic race before Hamilton eventually prevailed.
However, due to Verstappen having won more races this season, a crash that renders both drivers to finish the race in Abu Dhabi would hand the Red Bull driver his first world championship.
Asked whether his son would consider ramming Hamilton off the road, the Dutchman’s father, Jos, a former F1 driver himself, told the Daily Mail: “I don’t think that will happen.
“Max absolutely wants to win. He will definitely go for it. He will clearly try to beat him. He will do everything to get the win, that’s for sure. It will be exciting.”
Full story:
Max Verstappen ‘will do anything’ to beat Lewis Hamilton, says father
Jos Verstappen said that he doesn’t expect a crash but that his son will ‘definitely go for it’
F1 news
Max Verstappen is risking his reputation with his controversial title tactics, writes Martin Brundle on Sky:
Such is Max’s car control and cunning he’s sometimes able to pull off the audacious moves and leave a margin of doubt as to whether it’s hard racing or simply a professional foul outside of the regulations. And it’s those moments, such as the infamous turn four in Brazil, which are generating the confusion, controversies and inconsistencies.
I’m in awe of Verstappen’s driving skills and racing nous, and have championed him since the Chinese Grand Prix of 2015 when he was in the Toro Rosso. His touch and control behind the wheel is something to behold, but it saddens me that he’s resorting to such tactics, he’s better than that.
And for all his carefree attitude it will be such a shame if his legacy is to be labelled as an unfair driver.
F1 news
Lewis Hamilton admitted he took a “risk” to go for the fastest lap at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite having a broken front wing, with Mercedes admitting he may have reconsidered his decision if he had known the extent of the damage.
Hamilton won a thrilling race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and the bonus point he secured for achieving the fastest lap moved him level with title rival Max Verstappen ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend.
The first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was packed full of incident and controversy, with several red flag stoppages and a collision between Hamilton and Verstappen in the closing stages of the race which saw the Mercedes driver run into the back of the Red Bull car.
The collision caused further damage to Hamilton’s front wing after Mercedes said the seven-time world champion had also been clipped by Esteban Ocon earlier in the race.
But despite a section of his front wing almost hanging off his car, Hamilton still went for the fastest lap to add a further point to his championship total. “I took a lot of risk to get that,” Hamilton said.
F1 news
Follow all the latest news from Formula 1 as the fallout from Saudi Arabia continues ahead of the final grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi this weekend, where either Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen will be crowned 2021 F1 world champion.
Hamilton and Verstappen are level on points going into the final race after Hamilton’s chaotic win in Jeddah, which came after the two clashed multiple times including physical contact when Verstappen suddenly slowed under orders to let Hamilton past him, having illegally held on to the race lead earlier in the night. Hamilton was not prepared and ran into the back of his rival, damaging his front wing. Six laps later, Verstappen eventually handed the lead to Hamilton, who went on to win.
The result means Hamilton, chasing his eighth world title, is level on points with Verstappen, hunting his maiden championship of what is sure to be a stellar career in Formula 1. The pair both have 369.5 points and head to this weekend’s finale in Abu Dhabi with everything to play for.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies