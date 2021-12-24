F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton urged not to retire and has ‘informed Mercedes of decision’
Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula 1 remains a hot topic as we enter the off-season with the Briton yet to clarify whether he will return with Mercedes following a crushing loss in the title race to Max Verstappen.
The Briton has gone off the radar since defeat at the thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, sparking speculation over whether he will return as teammate to new Mercedes driver George Russell.
There is expectation that the seven-time world champion will be back, with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali adamant Hamilton will “recharge the his batteries and come back with even more desire than before to win an eighth world title.”
But the impact of Russell’s arrival, replacing Valtteri Bottas, will prove fascinating and may change the dynamic of the title race between Hamilton and Verstappen, with the possibility of a third title contender - or more, should the new rules shift the balance of power.
During the fraught and intense 2021 season, incidents on track cost Red Bull close to an eye-watering €4m, the third-highest figure among all drivers behind Mick Schumacher of Haas (€4.2m) and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (€4.1m). Verstappen’s tally is more than three times that of his fierce rival Hamilton, who set Mercedes back €1.2m over the year, according to Sky Germany.
Of course the Dutchman, who clinched his maiden world title in thrilling but controversial fashion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, would put some of that cost down to Hamilton himself after blaming the Briton for their high-speed incident at Copse Corner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, one of the fastest turns in Formula 1 where the pair made contact and Verstappen was sent flying across the gravel into the barriers. Follow all the latest F1 news below.
Sergio Perez ‘would have been destroyed 20 years ago’ for helping Max Verstappen
Juan Pablo Montoya maintains Sergio Perez’s role in helping to deliver Max Verstappen the Formula 1 title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix would have seen him “destroyed” back in his day.
“Oh my God, it’s good that Checo got involved and helped Max. And I think he did a very good job for Max,” the Colombian said.
“Twenty years ago, if the second driver did that, he would have been destroyed. And if Rubens (Barrichello) ever helped Michael (Schumacher), everyone said ‘oh my God, why are you helping Michael? You gave up a win, a position?’
“And it was a big drama at the time, whereas today they say ‘oh, he helped him, he got in the way and it was good that he did it’. Those are points of view.”
“I don’t know [what has changed]. It’s pretty crazy.
“Honestly, I think if you were supporting Max you would think what ‘Checo’ did was sensational because it helped him. But if you were supporting Lewis or you were neutral, you would wonder why he got involved.”
Valtteri Bottas labelled a ‘failure’ for Abu Dhabi performance
Valtteri Bottas has been labelled a ‘failure’ for his Abu Dhabi performance and inability to help Lewis Hamilton secure the world title.
That is the view of former F1 driver Marc Surer, who maintains the Finn could have done more, like Sergio Perez to assist his teammate as Max Verstappen dramatically snatched the title from the Briton
The Swiss said: “Bottas is actually a failure in traffic. He always gets stuck and has an insanely hard time.
“The guy just can’t overtake other cars that are over a second slower with the fastest car in the field. That’s his weakness.
“Max wouldn’t have made it. Overtaking two cars in one lap would not have worked. But Bottas was nowhere.
“He [Bottas] always gets it right on a single lap [in qualifying], and he sometimes gets it so right he is ahead of Hamilton. He can do that – and that is precisely Perez’s weakness.”
Lewis Hamilton ‘informs Mercedes of decision not to retire’
Lewis Hamilton will not retire, according to reports, with the Briton already informing Mercedes of his decision to come back after falling agonisingly short in the F1 title race last season.
The Briton has spoken with Mercedes, report Motorsport.com, and will see out his two-year deal.
Hamilton will be keen to prove his worth over world champion Max Verstappen, while the challenge to assert his superiority over teammate George Russell exists, with his compatriot potentially providing more competition than Valtteri Bottas did.
Carlos Sainz hoping Lewis Hamilton does not retire
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has urged Lewis Hamilton to continue racing amid doubts over his future in the sport after a crushing end to the 2021 F1 title race.
“I don’t know what Hamilton will decide to do,” Sainz told Marca.
“I hope Hamilton doesn’t retire, I want to continue racing with him.
“He’s one of the best in history and I want to continue sharing the grid with him.”
Jenson Button’s advice for George Russell after Mercedes move
“He’s got to not put pressure on himself,” Button said to Sky Sports F1.
“He can’t think: ‘I’m going to get in the car and be quicker than Lewis on day one.’
“He’s got to build up to it, otherwise he’s going to shoot himself in the foot. You can’t be too confident alongside Lewis.”
F1 news
Haas boss Guenther Steiner has backed Dmitry Mazepin’s idea to bring in an incentive scheme to help retain staff.
After finishing in P5 in the Constructors’ Championship back in 2018, Haas have struggled with consecutive finishes at P9.
But despite the decline and complete
focus this season on 2022 by surrendering the season early, Steiner has not seen a “mass exodus”.
And he has now thrown his weight behind Dmitry Mazepin, father of Haas driver Nikita, who has suggested a loyalty bonus for those who stay for the long-term battle with the team.
“We speak with other people and they have the same issue,” Steiner told GPFans. “It’s nothing different. It’s just a few people are leaving. Every year, they are leaving. If he [Mazepin] had to give them an incentive, if he can do it right, I’m all for it. People leaving, I think that’s every season. At the end of the season, some people leave.
“For example, on the technical side of things, we have more people than we had before, when they are staying. There was not that many people leaving. It’s more of a race thing because it’s a calendar of 23 races. People just want to have another career. They are doing something different but it’s not being outrageous.
“It’s a little bit more than normal, but it’s the end of every year. Some people move away a little bit because otherwise, the race mechanics normally are young because they need to be young.
“It’s quite physical to do this job and if somebody sees an opportunity, when he moves on, it’s okay to do something better. I don’t stop them, but a mass exodus…it’s not true.”
Ferrari boss says Leclerc unlucky in 2021
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Charles Leclerc was unlucky in the 2021 season and he lost 40 points due to “race situations”.
Binotto said: “We should not forget that in his season, there are a couple of examples, which is Monaco and Budapest, where he didn’t score but I think he has been unlucky as a driver in those occasions.
“Without that, it’s difficult to say what he would have finished at the end of the race, but maybe at least 40 points missing on his classification. So without that again I think he would have been a lot further ahead in the championship.”
Leclerc finished seventh and 31 points off of fourth place which is why Binotto added he has nothing but good things to say about his driver.
Full story:
‘Unlucky’ Charles Leclerc lost 40 points during F1 season, Ferrari chief claims
Leclerc finished 31 points outside of the top four
F1 news: Alonso backs himself to shine in 2022
Fernando Alonso believes he can be even quicker in 2022 after his 2021 preseason was hampered by a cycling accident.
“I am planning to have a different preparation next year, but not because the car will be different because I think the cars will be very similar in terms of driving and forces and lap times etc, but just because this winter I couldn’t do a proper preparation after the bike accident,” he explained.
“I was just counting the days to go to [the first race in] Bahrain and it was just on time to go to Bahrain, but not with a proper physical programme, so this winter, I want to do it a little bit more.”
Full story:
Fernando Alonso explains why he is bullish about 2022 F1 season
Last season’s build-up was disrupted when Alonso was knocked off his bike in Switzerland by a motorist while riding to a supermarket
Max Verstappen opens up on when he knew he could beat Lewis Hamilton to F1 world title
“It’s difficult [to say] because I was in the lead, and back to second, and then in the lead again,” Verstappen said.
“There was never a point where I thought, ‘Okay, we’ve got it in the bag’, because every race I could either win or be second.
“It was all about the attention of details where you could make the difference in terms of winning or being second.”
F1 commentator claims anti-Max Verstappen agenda from ‘English experts’
Russian Formula 1 commentator Alexei Popov believes there is an agenda against Max Verstappen from “English experts”.
“That’s exactly the point of view of the English experts, who have been pushing it very gently in the last few races. And before, it was not pushed very much. They started preloading Max with this story beforehand,” he told championat.com.
“In fact, this is what sport is all about. I pay attention – in our country (Russia) people are fans of the cult of (Ayrton) Senna, which changed Formula 1 in the direction of prohibitive rigidity.
“And we have people who are mostly fans of Michael Schumacher, who has moved F1 towards even more extreme rigidity. Against their backdrop, Max Verstappen is still just learning!
“And I will remember the same Lewis, who is now driving gently because he has had a car advantage for years, but in the moments when he had a weak car…there were a couple of years at McLaren and I remember Hamilton was reproached for excessively hard driving, and he said ‘yes, I would be happy to drive differently if I had a super-fast car, and here it is my only chance’. But the same is true for Max.
“Yes, at times this year Verstappen had the fastest car and won several races in a row. But when the fastest car was with Mercedes, the only chance for Max not to lose was to go into every braking zone to the limit, trying to overtake when he felt he could overtake.”
