F1 news LIVE: Mercedes ‘confident’ Lewis Hamilton won’t retire as pre-season testing nears
Follow all the latest news and developments from the world of F1
Mercedes are growing “increasingly confident” that Lewis Hamilton will return for the 2022 season, with the seven-time world champion said to be keeping in shape at his home in Colorado ahead of pre-season testing next month.
Hamilton has remained tight-lipped over his future since the hugely controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitting the Briton was “disillusioned” with the FIA. Mercedes also moved to deny reports that the decision to drop their legal appeal against the result included any agreement that race director Michael Masi would be sacked.
Masi’s position has remained under intense scrutiny since he appeared to break the FIA’s own regulations by allowing a select number of cars to unlap themselves to enable a final lap shootout between Hamilton and Max Verstappen. However, there are currently few obvious candidates to replace the Australian.
Four-time world champion Alain Prost was more cautious over Hamilton’s future, rating the chance that he will return to the track next season at just “50-50”. Some have speculated that Hamilton wants to see the outcome of the FIA’s official report on how events unfolded in Abu Dhabi before committing to a return, with the investigation set to be concluded early next month.
Follow all the latest F1 news below:
FIA ‘set deadline for end of Abu Dhabi investigation’
The FIA will reportedly announce findings into their investigation over the controversial events at the Abu Dhabi by Thursday 3 February.
That’s according to Sky Sports’ Craig Slater, with fury over how Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap following decisions made by race director Michael Masi.
Mercedes have refuted making a deal with the FIA that Masi and FIA head of single-seater technical matters Nikolas Tombazis would depart before next season.
“They (Mercedes) want to find out what the FIA decide should be the fall-out from what went on over those final laps in Abu Dhabi where, as far as they are concerned, Lewis Hamilton lost an eighth World title because of a misreading of the rules, chiefly by race director Michael Masi,” Slater said on Sky Sports News.
“I can report that three weeks is how long the FIA have set themselves to deal with this matter. Work only began in earnest on it on Monday [January 10], that’s to say this FIA commission started to interview those involved.
“They also say to me that the [internal] investigation will be thorough, objective and transparent as well. This should be done by February 3rd, at which point the FIA have a [World] Motor Sport Council meeting and hopefully they expect to announce those findings by then.”
Mercedes ‘confident’ Lewis Hamilton won’t retire
Mercedes are quietly confident that Lewis Hamilton will resist retirement and continue his glittering career in Formula One next season.
There has been speculation that the seven-time world champion could walk away from the sport following the bitter ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi with Max Verstappen edging him out in the title race.
But The Times report that the Briton is ramping up training to remain in shape in his mountain home in Colorado.
Hamilton is also expected at the pre-season testing next month in Barcelona and further testing in Bahrain in March.
