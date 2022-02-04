F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton retirement would be ‘extremely damaging’ plus Red Bull ‘launch like no other’
Follow all the latest news and updates ahead of the 2022 season with the Mercedes superstar’s future still in the balance
The 2022 F1 season is creeping up on us with car launches and practice next up in the weeks ahead after an exhilarating season battled out between world champion Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.
The Briton is yet to confirm his status for the upcoming season with Mercedes, as George Russell prepares to team up with the seven-time world champion after succeeding Valtteri Bottas, who left the Silver Arrows after five seasons to join Alfa Romeo.
Under the radar Verstappen’s long-term future is high on Red Bull’s to-do list, with the Belgian-Dutch driver’s salary demands likely to rocket after claiming his maiden world title.
But there is also uncertainty surrounding the future of race director Michael Masi, whose decisions in Abu Dhabi will be debated for many years to come, and his status in the sport may influence Hamilton’s decision to return. Opinions are divided, with Karun Chandhok claiming Masi was “screwed over”: “I think what happened was Latifi crashed and Masi had a choice, at that point you do a Safety Car or red flag. He looked at the incident and thought, ‘that should be relatively quick to clear up’. I think where he got a bit screwed over really is that the brakes caught fire on the car as they were trying to take it off the track.
Here’s the very latest news as the new season prepares for the opening weekend in Bahrain on 20 March. Follow all the F1 news updates below:
Max Verstappen took Red Bull car ‘over the limit’, team boss claims
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has praised Max Verstappen’s drive to secure his first world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, saying the Dutchman pushed his car “over the limit” to snatch the win.
Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Yas Marina Circuit to seal the Drivers’ Championship in dramatic fashion after the intervention of race director Michael Masi.
Marko has overseen Red Bull’s driver development programme since 1999, and helped guide Verstappen into Formula 1.
Max Verstappen took Red Bull car ‘over the limit’, team boss claims
Helmut Marko is full of praise for the Dutch world champion
Red Bull missing ‘ultimate poacher-turned-gamekeeper’
Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley admits he misses former F1 race director and “mentor” Charlie Whiting amid the uncertain future of Michael Masi following the Abu Dhabi controversy.
Masi stepped in for Whiting in 2019 after the 66-year-old passed away three days before the Australian Grand Prix.
Whiting enjoyed a 22-year stint the role, while also working for the FIA from 1988 and Wheatley has opened up on his legacy.
“Charlie was your ultimate poacher turned gamekeeper,” Wheatley said on The Jack Threlfall Show.
“He worked in Formula 1 in the era at Brabham where rules were interpreted creatively. I used to love, over a glass of wine and a dinner, hearing about various little things that they got away with back in the ‘80s, but Charlie had the respect.
“He was consistent in his decision making, consistent in the way he dealt with people across the board. He knew when to tell you to shut up and when you needed an arm around you.”
Haas set for VF-22 reveal
Haas are set to officially unveil VF-22 at their F1 launch on Friday morning.
Haas become the ninth team to detail their plans with Williams the only team yet to set a date.
Red Bull were previously set to be the first team to make a splash previewing their 2022 machinery when they go on 9 February for the RB18.
But Haas will go live from 11am GMT today with drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.
There is only one way to go for Haas, who will look to jump from worst in the constructors’ standings and land their first point.
Mercedes unsure of new F1 ‘limit’ for 2022 and beyond
Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott admits he does not know the limit of performance ahead of F1’s new era this season.
“When you get a new set of regulations, it is a challenge, a challenge to start from scratch,” Elliott said.
“In most years, when you have got carry over regulations, you have got a pretty good idea of what good looks like.
“You know what sort of gains you need to make from the previous year’s car and you can work on a direction of fine-tuning and finding all those incremental gains that can make you quicker.”
“You don’t know what the limit is”.
Red Bull tease ‘launch like no other’ for 2022 F1 season
Red Bull have teased the prospect of a launch like no other for their car for the 2022 F1 season.
“Red Bull Racing has always sought to break the mould and this year we continue to push the boundaries by disrupting the traditional car launch,” read a team statement.
“This season Red Bull Racing will let their fans curate and host the story of the 2022 season launch, on their own social channels.
“In a season of change, we are giving the wheel to the people that matter. Red Bull Racing are putting fans at the heart of the virtual RB18 unveiling.
“Together with Christian [Horner], Max, Checo [Perez] and the wider team, up to 5,000 fans will broadcast the launch on Wednesday 9 February.
“Via ‘The Paddock’, Red Bull Racing’s digital loyalty platform, fans were given the opportunity to host the 2022 season launch on their social channels, to deliver a multi-channel fan-first experience.
“Red Bull Racing has always been at the cutting edge of technological innovation on track, now the team are bringing the same ethos to their marketing approach away from the circuit, as we become the first Formula 1 team to launch a car in this new generation.”
Lewis Hamilton retirement would be ‘very damaging'
Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok insists it would be “very damaging” if Lewis Hamilton retires following the controversy at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
“Ultimately only he knows what’s going on in his head,” Chandhok told the Express.
“In my opinion, I think it would be very, very damaging for the sport if he walked away.
“Essentially he would be walking away because he didn’t think the sport was fair or credibly run.
“That would be extremely damaging for the reputation of the sport and the FIA.
“For the sake of the sport, I hope he doesn’t walk away at this point.”
F1 set to compromise and run just three sprint races in 2022
Formula 1 owners Liberty Media are set to compromise and run just three F1 Sprint events in 2022.
Sprint races were run for the first time in 2021, as the part of the Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos weekends, as part of an effort to increase track time and excitement in the sport. The format meant shifting qualifying to Friday evenings so that a second, shorter race could take place on Saturdays, with a small amount of points given to the drivers who finish on the podium. The final order of the sprint race then set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.
F1 had wanted to bump the number of sprint races up to six for the new season, but concerns from teams over the increased costs involved in running their cars more often means that sticking with three is now the most likely option according to Autosport.
Albon to race under full Thai flag after WADA u-turn
Alex Albon will be able to run under the Thai flag on his return to F1 with Williams after the World Anti-Doping Agency opted to reinstate Thailand.
The nation was sanctioned after being found to have been non-compliant over anti-doping efforts, meaning the Thai flag would not have flown nor would its anthem have been played had Albon made it onto the podium in 2022.
But the u-turn means there are no longer any restrictions on Thai symbols in sporting championships, and dual British-Thai national Albon’s arrangement will be the same as it was during his previous stint in F1 with Scuderia Toro Rosso and Red Bull Racing.
Alpine restructure staff in effort to move up grid order
Alpine are restructuring their technical staff in an effort to move up the Formula 1 grid order, according to CEO Laurent Rossi.
Team principal Marcin Budkowski left the team in January and a replacement has yet to be announced, though ex-Aston Martin boss Otmar Szafnauer has been heavily linked with the position.
Pat Fry is being promoted from technical director to chief technical officer, while Matt Harman fulfils the vacated role.
Rossi said: “We are considerably strengthening Alpine F1 Team by having Pat and Matt at the helm of engineering in Enstone.
“Pat is one of the most experienced engineers in Formula 1, while Matt’s drive and expertise will prove critical in extracting the full potential of our race cars, thanks in particular to his unique expertise combining chassis and engine development.”
F1 cars 2022 release dates - full list
The 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner with the first race pencilled in for 20 March in Bahrain.
The end of the 2021 season proved to be one of the most dramatic in the sport’s history as Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to snatch the title away from the seven-time champion.
It was a quite remarkable conclusion to a year which had it all - excitement, overtaking, drama, controversy and incredible performances.
Now F1 fans are ready to watch it unfold once again and are awaiting the unveiling of the 10 team cars for the 2022 season.
But when will the teams reveal their shiny new equipment for the upcoming season? Here is all you need to know.
F1 cars 2022 release dates - full list
A number of Formula 1 teams have confirmed when they will be unveiling their new cars
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies