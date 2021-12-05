Saudi Arabian Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton primed to cut Max Verstappen’s lead in F1 title race
Lewis Hamilton is on pole as the Mercedes driver looks to take a chunk out of Max Verstappen’s eight-point lead in Jeddah as the F1 title race delivers more drama
Lewis Hamilton claimed a crucial pole position for this evening’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen as the F1 title race took another twist.
The Red Bull driver was poised to leapfrog his Mercedes rival before a stunning crash confirmed the seven-time word champion at the front of the grid in what promises to be a historic race in Jeddah.
Now the Briton, who admitted his pride at gaining an edge over his title rival in qualification, hopes to maintain his advantage and either close the Belgian-Dutch driver’s eight-point lead or eliminate it entirely should he also seize the bonus point for the fastest lap. It promises to be a race packed with thrills and spills as the Formula 1 season arrives at its penultimate race before the finale in Abu Dhabi. It is imperative that Hamilton wins here, with Verstappen able to move towards the brink of title glory with a win, as it would stretch his lead enough that only significant trouble could prevent him from winning even if the Mercedes star wins the final race in Abu Dhabi.
And after what was a rare mistake from Verstappen in a dramatic qualifying session, he admitted: “Of course it’s terrible. It was a good qualifying. I knew the pace was there, I don’t really understand what happened but I locked up, clipped the wall and had to stop. P3 is a bit disappointing but the car is quick and let’s see what we can do in the race.”
Follow live race updates from Jeddah, reaction and analysis as the F1 season rumbles on:
Verstappen faces nervous wait over gearbox
Christian Horner said after qualifying yesterday that it was too early to determine whether Max Verstappen’s gearbox had sustained significant damage.
“Pretty brutal,” the Red Bull boss said of the crash late in qualifying. “Let’s hope the gearbox isn’t damaged and we’ll see what we can do tomorrow.
“He didn’t say too much. He said he touched the wall and that was that. It was a great shame as it was a mighty, mighty lap.
“We’re on the back foot here and was pulling something very special out of the bag. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be — hopefully it isn’t a gearbox penalty as that would be especially brutal.”
Max Verstappen’s dramatic crash in the final lap of qualifying did not only cost him pole position for today’s race but it also left Red Bull facing a nervous night in Saudi Arabia as they attempted to fix his car.
Verstappen took a fresh gearbox for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and after qualifying Red Bull had to evaluate any potential damage and make the call on whether to use it for today’s race.
If Red Bull are forced into a change following the crash, Verstappen would be hit with a five-place gird penalty, dropping him down eighth at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
The team will want to do everything they can to avoid that but they will also not want to have any potential reliability issues at such an important stage in the season.
Hamilton: I had nothing to do with Grenfell deal
Lewis Hamilton has said he had “nothing” to do with Mercedes’ partnership deal with Kingspan – an insulation firm linked to Grenfell Tower.
Hamilton is competing with the team at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend and Kingspan’s logo appeared on his car for the first time on Saturday.
On Friday, Mercedes principal Toto Wolff apologised to Grenfell survivors and bereaved relatives, and thanked campaign group Grenfell United for an offer to meet following its condemnation of the deal with Kingspan.
“It is not something that I feel I have to speak about publicly,” Hamilton said. “I had nothing to do with the team signing any of the sponsors. Tommy [Hilfiger] was the only one I probably brought to the team.
“It was news to me when I heard the things that have happened this week and I was very aware and watching closely all the families affected by what happened there. We know there has been a huge outcry and an amazing amount of support by people in the community around there.
“It is really nothing to do with me and I know Toto is sorting it.”
Verstappen warned overtaking Hamilton will be ‘hard’
Max Verstappen will be on the “back foot” when he starts third on the grid at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as it will be difficult to overtake Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.
Verstappen holds an eight-point lead over Hamilton ahead of the penultimate race of the F1 season but the narrow track at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit meant that pole position was always going to be crucial.
The Red Bull driver was on course to claim a stunning pole until his dramatic crash on the final corner of qualifying.
“Max will be frustrated I am sure as he knows what a good lap it was, but he just needs to put it behind him now,” Horner said. “He’s still P3 on the grid and he just needs to have a good start, as anything could happen in this race.
“Unfortunately, we are on the back foot now, so we’ll get the car back and hope the damage isn’t too bad. Grid position on any street circuit is crucial and it’s going to be very hard to overtake here, so it’s all going to be about strategy and Checo [Perez] could have a major part to play in the race.”
Perez questions ‘very dangerous’ Saudi Arabia circuit
Sergio Perez said the brand-new street circuit being used at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend is “too dangerous” after his teammate Max Verstappen saw his hopes of qualifying on pole position by a dramatic crash in Q3.
Verstappen was pushing his car to the limit as he tried to beat Hamilton’s provisional pole but there was no margin for error after he locked up going into the last corner and hit the wall.
“It's a really nice circuit, very dangerous though,” Perez said after qualifying fifth for today’s race. “There is a lot of straights, but you are turning and [there are] blind corners, where I hope nothing happens. If you like, it’s too dangerous without a real reason.
“When you look at some of the onboards, it's quite scary. I just hope that it goes through that we don't see a big shunt out there.
“I just feel the track, yeah, it's a bit too risky without a reason. With the speed that we're doing, with the deltas around the track from some other cars, it's a bit unnecessary.”
Hamilton ‘proud’ to have the edge in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton was described the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as like driving on a “knife edge” as he expressed his pride in clinching the 103rd pole position of his record-breaking career in Saudi Arabia.
“I think for all of us we were naturally pushing so hard,” Hamilton said. “It was very close between us all but I think the Bulls were definitely faster today.
“I am proud of the job we have all done. That was one of the most intense qualifying sessions I think we have had for a while.
“It was about trying to find the right balance of being on that knife-edge, you could see from Max we were all on the edge, there is a ‘wall of champions’ everywhere here.
“It was more heart in mouth for all of us and I got that lap right at the end that was good enough but if Max had finished his lap he would have been ahead, but regardless I am happy.”
Horner slams F1 ‘inconsistency’ after Hamilton escapes penalty
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner called for “consistency” as Lewis Hamilton escaped a grid penalty after being summoned to the stewards for two separate incidents at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Hamilton will start on pole position for Sunday’s race after Max Verstappen hit the wall on the final lap of a dramatic qualifying session and and there was further drama earlier in the day as Hamilton was called to the stewards one hour before the start of qualifying in Jeddah after allegedly failing to respect double-waved yellow flags and impeding Nikita Mazepin.
Hamilton faced no further action for the yellow flag incident after the FIA admitted that the signals had been activated “accidentally” and for less than one second.
And while the seven-time world champion received a reprimand and Mercedes were fined €25,000 for impeding Mazepin during the Haas driver’s hot lap, Hamilton escaped any further punishment that could have had a bearing on the penultimate race of the season.
“We’ll have a good look at it,” Horner told Sky Sports when asked whether Red Bull would appeal the FIA’s ruling on the two incidents in practice. “It feels a little inconsistent from what we’ve seen two weeks ago. We’ve got the right to an appeal and we will have a look at the information.”
More here:
Mercedes boss Hamilton pole was 'gone’ before Verstappen crash
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admitted he thought Lewis Hamilton was about to lose pole position before Max Verstappen crashed into the wall in a dramatic qualifying session at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Reacting to Verstappen’s crash, Wolff told Sky Sports. “He was up by half a second and pole was basically gone. Then he ran wide and hit the wall and we end up one and two, which is a big, big, advantage ahead of tomorrow. It’s just crazy.
“It was important to keep it together and keep attacking. You see with Valtteri [Bottas] with his lap, that is a big difference to be there with the front-row lockout.
“I hope we can take it into tomorrow. I think they [Red Bull] concentrated on preparing for a one-lap. If we have a tiny bit of advantage tomorrow, who knows.”
Max Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying regret
After Lewis Hamilton secured pole yesterday and his title rival Max Verstappen crashed out on the final corner of qualifying, here’s what the Belgian-Dutch driver had to say:
“It was terrible but in general it was a good qualifying.
“I knew the pace was there and it showed in the last lap.
“I didn’t understand what happened, but I locked up… clipped the rear and it is disappointing knowing what lap I was on.
“P3 is a bit disappointing but the car is quick and let’s see what we can do in the race.”
Lewis Hamilton clinches Saudi Arabian Grand Prix pole as Max Verstappen crashes out in Q3
Lewis Hamilton ended an eventful Saturday at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a pole position and a slap on the wrist as title rival Max Verstappen sensationally crashed out on the final corner of qualifying.
Verstappen leads the drivers’ championship by just eight points with two races remaining and Hamilton has the upper hand here at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Having won the previous two rounds of a scintillating season, Hamilton came here with plenty of momentum, but he had to survive two penalty scares in final practice before sealing an important pole on a track where overtaking could be at a premium.
