Follow live F1 updates and news from Barcelona as Formula 1 pre-season testing continues at the Circuit de Catalunya. The first shakedown of 2022 began yesterday with Lando Norris setting the fastest time in the new McLaren MCL36, with the Woking-based squad making a real statement of intent on the soft tyres.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, drove the most laps of any individual driver at 147, while Ferrari put in the most in the most laps of any team at 153. Charles Leclerc was fastest in yesterday’s morning session as the Scuderia showed impressive pace with their radical new car design, fuelling hopes that they can challenge for this year’s championship. Haas and Alfa Romeo struggled with technical issues and completed a meagre 43 and 32 tours of the track respectively. Today’s session is not being broadcast in the UK or anywhere else but we’ll bringing you all the most important insight here.

Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Hamilton pushed for both more diversity and neutrality among the stewards: “I want to see more women in the stewards’ room, last year [we had] maybe one or two,” Hamilton said. “It would be awesome to have a male and female as the two race directors. We need to make sure we’ve got non-biased stewards. Race drivers, some are very, very good friends with certain individuals, some travel with some individuals, take a more keen liking to some. I think [F1 needs] people who have no biases, and are super central when it comes to making decisions.”

