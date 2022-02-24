F1 testing LIVE: Lap times and latest updates as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continue pre-season in Barcelona
The 2022 Formula 1 season is fast approaching with pre-season testing underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Follow live F1 updates and news from Barcelona as Formula 1 pre-season testing continues at the Circuit de Catalunya. The first shakedown of 2022 began yesterday with Lando Norris setting the fastest time in the new McLaren MCL36, with the Woking-based squad making a real statement of intent on the soft tyres.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, drove the most laps of any individual driver at 147, while Ferrari put in the most in the most laps of any team at 153. Charles Leclerc was fastest in yesterday’s morning session as the Scuderia showed impressive pace with their radical new car design, fuelling hopes that they can challenge for this year’s championship. Haas and Alfa Romeo struggled with technical issues and completed a meagre 43 and 32 tours of the track respectively. Today’s session is not being broadcast in the UK or anywhere else but we’ll bringing you all the most important insight here.
Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Hamilton pushed for both more diversity and neutrality among the stewards: “I want to see more women in the stewards’ room, last year [we had] maybe one or two,” Hamilton said. “It would be awesome to have a male and female as the two race directors. We need to make sure we’ve got non-biased stewards. Race drivers, some are very, very good friends with certain individuals, some travel with some individuals, take a more keen liking to some. I think [F1 needs] people who have no biases, and are super central when it comes to making decisions.”
Follow all the latest news, lap times and results from Barcelona below.
Leclerc urges caution over Ferrari pace
Ferrari themselves are urging caution over the pace they have shown so far, with driver Charles Leclerc insisting that others teams will be hiding their true pace in Barcelona.
“The initial feeling is not bad, but we shouldn’t get carried away by the timesheets today, as these are early days and everyone is still hiding their true form,” the Monegasque explained.
“It’s impossible to have a clear picture just yet, so we have to stay focused and keep working hard. We put in a lot of laps, more than any other team today, and that’s a positive we will build on.”
Sainz fastest for Ferrari after first hour
We’ve now had just under an hour of running at the Circuit de Catalunya and the Ferrari is once again top of the timesheets.
Carlos Sainz is on top of the ten-man leaderboard after setting a time of 1:21:010 on the medium compound tyre, having driven 12 laps of the circuit so far. Lance Stroll is second in the Aston Martin, with Daniel Ricciardo third for McLaren.
lap times are not hugely important at this stage of testing but Ferrari will be the talk of the town if they set the pace across all three days.
Cars running airflow devices and high vis paint in Barcelona
You may spot some images of cars running quite bizarre looking metal contraptions attached to them at various points throughout the day.
Teams use rakes to measure how air is flowing over the car. These are occasionally brought again in Friday practice sessions during the season when teams make developments to their cars, but are most common in pre-season testing, and will be especially usefully this time around owing to the new aerodynamic regulations.
Some cars will also be splashed with high visibility paint throughout the day, which helps teams establish how the overall aerodynamic design of the car is working in practice in comparison with data from the wind tunnel.
Alfa Romeo still in the garage in Barcelona
All teams are out on track in Barcelona and running their first few laps of the morning session, except for Alfa Romeo.
The Swiss outfit struggled yesterday as technical issues hampered their ability t run their car and delayed their first venture onto the track, with test driver Robert Kubica completing the fewest amounts of any driver who took part in yesterday’s session.
The team has still not officially launched its C52 challenger for the new campaign, and a lack of running this week will be cause for concern if issues persist.
Morning F1 test underway in Barcelona
The morning session for today’s test in Barcelona is already underway!
Drivers took the track at 8am for the first portion of the day’s running, which lasts until 12pm. After an hour’s break, the cars will be on track again for another four-hour run until 5pm.
Most teams will run one driver in the morning session and then their team-mate in the afternoon, but some are sticking with the same man for the entire day. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo will spend eight hours in their cars today.
F1 testing news
