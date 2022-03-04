(Getty Images)

Formula One will not be returning to Sochi after terminating their contract for the Russian Grand Prix and stating “Russia will not have a race in the future”, while F1’s only driver from that country, Nikita Mazepin, has been barred from the British Grand Prix this year. He has been allowed to remain involved with Haas by the FIA, but he will compete under a neutral flag.

Big news on Thursday came with reigning champion Max Verstappensigning a new contract with Red Bull, keeping him with the team until 2028. He still had two years to run on his existing deal, but the new paycheck bumps him up to around £40m a year - roughly on par with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Team principal Christian Horner hailed the agreement as a “statement of intent” ahead of the 2022 season, which starts in Bahrain later this month.

Aiming to retain the drivers’ championship this year will be Hamilton and his new team-mate George Russell, with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff making clear he blames the FIA for the failings of former race director Michael Masi last season. Follow all the latest news and reaction below.