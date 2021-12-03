Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s title race will resume on the track at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix as the Formula One world championship contenders battle for pole position ahead of Sunday’s race today.

Verstappen holds an eight-point lead over Hamilton in the drivers’ standings heading into the penultimate race weekend of the season and whoever takes pole position could have a crucial advance as the season heads down to the wire.

Last time out in Qatar, Hamilton converted his pole position to secure back-to-back wins and cut Verstappen’s lead in the title race. The Red Bull driver had been handed a five-place grid penalty but quickly surged through the field to finish second to the Mercedes.

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix is being staged in the country for the first time and the track in Jeddah is set to be particularly fast.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s qualifying session.

What time does it start?

The first session of qualifying will start at 5pm GMT on Saturday 4 December.

How can I watch it?

The session will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Standings

1. Verstappen - 3512.5

2. Hamilton - 343.5

3. Bottas - 203

4. Perez - 190

5. Norris - 153

6. Leclerc - 152

7. Sainz - 145.5

8. Ricciardo - 105

9. Gasly - 92

10. Alonso - 77