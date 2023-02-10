Super Bowl 2023 – live: Latest news on Chiefs v Eagles as Rihanna teases ‘weird’ music ahead of halftime show
Super Bowl 2023 is almost here!
After a thrilling NFL conference championship, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the last two teams standing and will face-off on Sunday.
Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 4.30pm MT (6.30pm ET, 11.30pm GMT) in Glendale, Arizona, at the Cardinals’ 63,000-capacity State Farm Stadium.
While the focus is football, the annual showpiece is a highlight of the entertainment calendar and this year will feature a performance by Rihanna in the Apple Music halftime show. Country star Chris Stapleton will also open the game by performing the national anthem.
Other performances include Babyface singing “America The Beautiful” and Sheryl Lee Ralph giving her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.
And it wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without brands vying for consumer attention with memorable, star-studded ads.
Some 100 million people are expected to watch the spectacle in the US alone, and with just days to go, Fox cancelled and then uncancelled the traditional presidential interview with Joe Biden citing “confusion”.
We’ll be keeping tabs on everything you need to know in the build-up and everything that happens on the night.
Follow along below!
Fox cancels — then un-cancels — Joe Biden’s pre-Super Bowl interview
Executives at the parent company of Fox News have reportedly reversed the decision to cancel a planned broadcast an interview with President Joe Biden on a Fox-owned channel targeted at Black audiences.
According to The Daily Beast, a Fox Corp spokesperson said late Friday that the company’s Fox Soul network “looks forward to interviewing the President for Super Bowl Sunday”.
Andrew Feinberg, The Independent’s White House correspondent, reports from Washington, DC.
Sheryl Lee Ralph to sing Black national anthem
Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will be singing what has become known as the Black national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.
The actor made headlines in September after singing during her Emmys acceptance speech, where she won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as a teacher in Quinta Brunson’s hit mockumentary.
Now, Ralph will be showing off her vocal skills again at the biggest event in American football, with a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.
Ellie Harrison reports.
Watch: Five of the best ads from Super Bowl 2022
Super Bowl 2023: The best and worst of the ads so far
From a PopCorners campaign featuring Bryan Cranston as his Breaking Bad character Walter White to a Doritos love triangle featuring Jack Harlow, these are some of the best – and worst – Super Bowl ads this year, so far.
Chelsea Ritschel reviews what we’ve seen up to now.
‘Marine-style hazing’, poverty wages and lifelong injuries
The life of a professional cheerleader looks glamorous, but it is often demanding, dangerous, and demeaning, writes Holly Baxter.
The key battle that will decide Super Bowl 2023
Patrick Mahomes is targeting a second Super Bowl ring in this Sunday’s delicately balanced game, writes Jack Rathborn.
Watch: Eagles arrive in Phoenix ahead of Sunday’s big game
The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived in Pheonix for Super Bowl 2023. Footage from Monday shows the team stepping off their plane, six days before the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles cruised through the NFC Championship game, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 at Lincoln Financial Field to set up a date with Patrick Mahomes and co. It was a much tougher ride for the Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl, but they overcame Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Watch: Rihanna halftime show trailer
Before the big game, it’s Team Ruff v Team Fluff
The most important sporting event of the year is nearly here, and we’re not talking about the Super Bowl.
On Sunday 12 February, Puppy Bowl XIX will return to Animal Planet with two teams full of adoptable puppies.
The annual Puppy Bowl is a sports competition dedicated to raising awareness of shelters across the nation and helping adoptable dogs find their forever home.
Chelsea Ritschel has the latest on this weekend’s other main event.
