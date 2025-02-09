Super Bow betting tips

Kansas City Chiefs to win - 5/6 William Hill

Mahomes 250+ passing yards, Kelce 6+ receptions, Barkley 20+ rushing attempts - 3/1 Bet365

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 59th Super Bowl on Sunday night, with the Chiefs looking to land a historic ‘three-peat’ of titles in the biggest match in the sport.

It is the fifth time in the last six years that the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl, they’ve already won three of those and they beat the Eagles in 2023 – triumphing 38-35 in a thriller at Super Bowl 57.

In 2025, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes once again played his part as his side earned a spectacular 32-29 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship game, making the Chiefs the first back-to-back champions in history to return to the Super Bowl.

And two years on from the narrow win that got the Chiefs their 2023 title, they will once again face the Eagles as they look to cement their NFL dynasty.

The Eagles earned a convincing 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in an impressive performance in the NFC Championship game, though NFL betting sites have them as slight underdogs at 1/1 compared to the 5/6 moneyline for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs only lost two matches this season on their way to New Orleans – with one coming as coach Andy Reid decided to rest Mahomes and other starters in the final game of the regular season against the Denver Broncos as the number one seed was already secured – and their big-game experience, combined with Mahomes’ star quality, makes them difficult to wager against.

Nevertheless, the form of both sides is enough to give fans plenty of confidence. The Eagles themselves have only lost three times this season, and are led by the duo of quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley – who finished just 100 yards short of the NFL record for rushing yards (2,005) in the regular season.

Chiefs to land historic ‘three-peat’

As mentioned above, the Chiefs’ recent form means its difficult to see them losing on Sunday.

Earlier on in the season, the Super Bowl holders were a little more unconvincing, scraping some improbable wins, but their late-season and play-off form has been altogether more impressive.

In attack, while they ranked in 12th for points per game and 19th in yards per pass, few will wager against Mahomes and coach Andy Reid coming up with some moments of magic when the stakes are highest, as they did in 2023 against the Eagles.

In addition, unlike in previous years, it’s been the Chiefs’ defence that has arguably been their most impressive outlet, having ranked in the top 10 for opponent’s points per game and points per play, as well as yards per game and red-zone touchdown percentage.

With the Eagles attack certainly the most fearsome feature of their team, if the Chiefs can keep Hurts and Barkley quiet, then they should earn a hattrick of Super Bowl wins – something that betting sites agree with, offering odds around 5/6 for the Chiefs to win.

Super Bowl LIX prediction 1: Kansas City Chiefs to win - 5/6 William Hill

Super Bowl LIX bet builder: Mahomes, Kelce and Barkley to star

Mahomes and Barkley are widely tipped to be the stars of Super Bowl LIX, with both having been their team’s main men in the regular season and postseason (alongside Hurts for the Eagles, in Barkley’s case). To that end, it might offer good value to create a bet builder with the game’s biggest names.

While Mahomes has not quite recreated the superb form of previous regular seasons or playoffs this year, his Super Bowl performances speak for themselves, and he has consistently proved himself as the man for the big occasion, with his only Super Bowl loss coming against Tom Brady.

While Mahomes has averaged just 211 passing yards per game this postseason, he has averaged 267.8 passing yards over his four Super Bowl starts, and threw 245 yards in the win over the Bills, so the first part of our bet builder sees a wager on him to throw 250+ passing yards, which is 20/27 with bet365.

Moving on to Mahomes’ Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, the Ohio native might have experienced a slightly underwhelming regular season, but he remains Mahomes’ go-to choice as receiver. If the quarterback is to throw 250 yards, Kelce will likely play a key part in that.

Kelce has the second-most receptions on the Chiefs in the postseason, with nine, and while he only earned 19 yards against the Bills, his eight receptions on Christmas Day and seven in the Divisional Round win prove that he remains one of the key men for the Chiefs attack, so a wager on 6+ receptions (at 20/33) forms part of our bet builder.

Finally, turning back to the Eagles’ star man, Barkley has recorded 25 or more rushing attempts in four of his last five games, with the heavy win over the Commanders meaning he was allowed to rest somewhat.

Expected to be the main man in the Eagles attack, it should offer decent value to add him into our bet builder, with a price of 10/21 for 20+ rushing attempts giving us a final bet builder value of 3/1.

Super Bowl LIX prediction 2: Mahomes 250+ passing yards, Kelce 6+ receptions, Barkley 20+ rushing attempts - 3/1 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.