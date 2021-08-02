When is the Olympic 200m final and who will win women’s race?

The Olympic women’s 200m will see two Jamaican teammates once again go head to head for gold in Tokyo.

Elaine Thompson-Herah beat Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to 100m glory on Saturday and is looking for a second successive sprint double after winning both titles in Rio five years ago.

They both laid down the gauntlet to the young pretenders in the field with dominant performances in the semi-finals on Monday.

Thompson-Herah looked in third gear throughout but still matched her personal best of 21.66 seconds, from lane nine.

Fraser-Pryce, 200m runner-up in 2012, has barely run the longer sprint distance since winning the world title in 2013. After a very comfortable morning heats run she upped the effort to win the opening semi in 22.13.

When is the women’s 200m final?

The final will take place at 1.50pm on Tuesday afternoon.

How can I watch it?

BBC and Eurosport will carry live coverage of the race.

Viewers can also watch the race online via the BBC and Eurosport websites.

Who will win?

Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce looked to be in fine form in qualifying for the final but there are a number of other contenders in what looks to be a stacked race.

World leader Gabby Thomas, whose 22.61 at the US trials made her the second-fastest in history behind Florence Griffith-Joyner, also looked sharp in 22.01.

Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou, fourth in Rio, won her semi in 22.11 while Shaunae Miller-Uibo, gold medallist over the 400 in 2016, also progressed and should be in the mix.

Looking to break the US-Jamaican stranglehold on the event are Namibian 18-year-olds Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, who both reached Tuesday’s final.

The duo had to make a last-minute shift to the 200m after tests of their heightened testosterone levels last month meant they were ruled ineligible to compete in distances between 400m - their preferred race - and the mile under World Athletics regulations.

Masilingi posted a personal best 22.63 in the morning and improved it to 22.40, behind Fraser-Pryce.

Mboma posted 22.11, the fastest time of the morning heats, then improved to an Under-20 world record of 21.97 in the semis.

Even though she was five metres down on Thompson-Herah, she was still the second-fastest qualifier, though she also looked to be right on the edge while the big guns had plenty in the tank.

Who missed out?

Dafne Schippers, silver medallist in 2016, looked out of sorts in finishing sixth in her semi, while Americans Anavia Battle and Jenna Prandini, who had both been expected to challenge for a medal, also failed to make it through.

In the morning heats, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the 100m bronze medallist and third-fastest in the world this year over 200, failed to advance after slowing up too soon and being caught on the line to finish fourth.