The dressage team final takes place at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday followed by the individual freestyle final on Wednesday.

Team GB made it through the weekend’s grand prix events to join Germany, the US, the Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal and Spain in Tuesday’s final.

Twenty-four riders take part in the grand prix special, split into three groups: the first two in each team will ride in reverse order of merit (based on their grand prix scores), while the final group will ride in reverse order of the team standings after the first two groups have been completed, promising a tense finale.

As for when we can expect to see Team GB in action, Carl Hester riding En Vogue is up first at approximately 10am GMT, followed by Charlotte Fry on Everdale at 11.35am GMT and then Charlotte Dujardin on Gio, whose start time will be determined by the outcome of the first two groups.

Germany went through to the team final on Sunday with the best score and are undoubtedly the favourites on Tuesday, with world number one Isabell Werth and top scorer Jessica von Bredow-Werndl in their side.

Team GB have serious pedigree too, however, with Dujardin, 36, having won gold in both team and individual events at London 2012 and individual gold and team silver in Rio five years ago.

Hester, 56, meanwhile has plenty of experience and is competing in his sixth Olympics and was part of the same team with Dujardin that picked up medals at the last two Games.

Charlotte Dujardin of Team GB during the dressage grand prix competition at the Equestrian Park on the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan (PA)

Speaking after making her Olympic debut at the weekend, Team GB’s Charlotte Fry, 25, said: “I was really happy with it. It couldn’t have gone much better, to be honest.

Of her mount, Everdale, Fry said: “He definitely knew it was a big occasion. He was so concentrated today. It was such a great feeling. We have really kind of grown up together and built a really good partnership. I enjoyed every second of it, and he felt like he was enjoying it as well.

“You never know how it is going to feel when you go into the arena, and every arena is different, but I really trust him and he really trusts me, so that kind of situation we don’t worry about too much.”