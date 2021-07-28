Great Britain’s women meet Australia in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics football.

A place in the semi-finals is on the line as Team GB coach Hege Riise’s side look to continue their unbeaten tournament

A late goal from Caroline Weir secured a point against Canada in their final group stage game to avoid a potential quarter-final clash with Brazil.

The Matildas, meanwhile, enter the knockout stages of the competition having secured an impressive draw against the USA.

Riise remains confident in her side ahead of kick-off: “I believe strongly in this team, a great team always finds a way to come back and we did. Closer to the finish we started to get some momentum, luckily we were good enough to get the goal. It was an important goal (from Weir), we top the group, we’re staying here and have a little bit more rest so we are happy.

“There are always things you want to improve on, we have played three games against three good opponents and have performed better and better. We haven’t been together that long so we’ll improve every game. Overall we looked strong and confident and that will be important going forward.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 10am BST on Friday 30 July, at the Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima.

Where can I watch it?

The game may be shown live on BBC 1 or on the Red Button and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer. It will also be on Eurosport 2 and the Eurosport player, as well as Discovery+.

Predicted line-ups

Great Britain XI - Roebuck; Bronze, Houghton, Williamson, Stokes, Walsh, Weir, Little, Kirby, Hemp, White

Australia XI - Micah; Kennedy, Catley, Polkinghorne, Carpenter, Logarzo, van Egmond, Yallop, Foord, Kerr

Odds

Great Britain 8/11

Draw 12/5

Australia 10/3

Prediction

Team GB to edge out Australia and progress to the semi-finals. Great Britain 2-1 Australia