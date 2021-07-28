Team GB coach Hege Riise has said her team look “strong and confident” ahead of Great Britain women’s clash with Australia at Tokyo 2020.

A place in the Olympics football semi-finals is up for grabs as the Matildas meet Riise’s side in the quarter finals.

A draw against Canada secured an unbeaten group stage for Team GB.

“Overall we looked strong and confident and that will be important going forward,” said Riise. “I believe strongly in this team, a great team always finds a way to come back and we did. Closer to the finish we started to get some momentum, luckily we were good enough to get the goal. It was an important goal (from Weir), we top the group, we’re staying here and have a little bit more rest so we are happy.

“There are always things you want to improve on, we have played three games against three good opponents and have performed better and better. We haven’t been together that long so we’ll improve every game. Overall we looked strong and confident and that will be important going forward.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 10am BST on Friday 30 July, at the Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima.

Where can I watch it?

The game may be shown live on BBC 1 or on the Red Button and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer. It will also be on Eurosport 2 and the Eurosport player, as well as Discovery+.

Predicted line-ups

Great Britain XI - Roebuck; Bronze, Houghton, Williamson, Stokes, Walsh, Weir, Little, Kirby, Hemp, White

Australia XI - Micah; Kennedy, Catley, Polkinghorne, Carpenter, Logarzo, van Egmond, Yallop, Foord, Kerr

Odds

Great Britain 8/11

Draw 12/5

Australia 10/3

Prediction

Team GB to edge out Australia and progress to the semi-finals. Great Britain 2-1 Australia