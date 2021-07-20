Great Britain vs Chile live stream: How to watch Tokyo Olympics fixture online and on TV on Wednesday

Hege Riise leads Team GB into the 2020 Olympics on Wednesday as Great Britain face Chile in their first group stage encounter.

Canada and hosts Japan are the other nations in Group E, where the top two go through automatically and third place could be good enough - the best two third-place finishes from the three groups will reach the quarter-finals.

Great Britain are among the sides tipped to win a medal this summer and heavy favourites to win this group, so a strong showing is anticipated with the squad dominated by Manchester City players, who finished second in the WSL last season.

Topping the group would see Team GB face a third-placed side in the last eight, but there’s plenty of work to do before worrying about the knockout phase.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8.30am BST at the Sapporo Dome.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC 2 and streamed across the BBC iPlayer. It will also be shown on Eurosport 1 and discovery+.

What is the team news?

Riise lined up with a double pivot when she led England’s national team in friendlies during April and, with the bulk of the Great Britain squad made up of Lionesses, there’s likely to be a similar approach here. Fran Kirby has been a central cog in those plans and is likely to be a key performer playing just off the striker.

Chile have several established seniors to call upon, with seven players in the squad having earned over 50 caps at international level. Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler is the squad captain and one of the most well-known players of the group.

Predicted line-ups

Great Britain Women: Roebuck; Stokes, Houghton, Bright, Bronze; Ingle, Little; Hemp, Stanway, Kirby; White

Chile Women: Endler; Toro, Guerrero, Pardo, Lopez; Lara, Araya, Lopez, Zamora; Aedo, Urrutia

Odds

Great Britain 1/14

Draw 6/1

Chile 14/1

Prediction

Team GB to cruise to an opening win as they get back into tournament mode and build optimism over medal hopes. Great Britain 3-0 Chile