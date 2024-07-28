Andy Roddick joins Novak Djokovic in strong criticism of ‘dumb’ Olympic tennis rule

Support truly

Andy Roddick has joined Novak Djokovic after heavy criticism of the Olympic tennis entry rules as more doubles players stepped in for injured singles player.

Djokovic enjoyed a one-sided victory over Matthew Ebden in the opening round at a rainy Roland Garros. The top seed, who is aiming to win a first Olympic gold medal, needed just 53 minutes to defeat the Australian alternate 6-0 6-1.

The rules of the event mean any players that withdraw from singles after July 19, and there have been plenty over the past few days including Andy Murray and Jannik Sinner, can only be replaced by players already competing in another event.

And more doubles specialists were called on to salvage Olympic matches on Sunday with Petros Tsitsipas and Francisco Cabral replacing Cameron Norrie and Alex De Minaur, despite just three Tour-level singles wins between them in their careers.

Matthew Ebden joked with the crowd and pulled his shirt over his head in mock celebration when he finally won a game ( AP )

It left Roddick scathing on social media, stating: “The Olympics singles alternate situation is ridiculous. Players that don’t even/cant play singles at highest level getting the call is dumb.”

It follows Ebden, who is one of the world’s leading doubles players, playing his first singles match in two years against world No 1 Djokovic on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Australian took it in good spirits, at one stage offering his racket to supporters in the crowd before pulling his shirt over his head in celebration when he finally won a game at the 11th time of asking.

Djokovic said: “I really don’t understand the rules, they’re really not logical for me. I don’t think it’s a good image for the sport, to be honest.

“There were a lot of singles players that had plenty of time, that were alternates, that could have been called to come. I really hope the ITF (International Tennis Federation) along with the Olympics will consider changing this rule.”

Organisers cited logistics as the reason behind the rule, with the International Olympic Committee not keen on adding new athletes close to the Games, and stressed that tennis has a later deadline for changes of personnel than many other sports.

Djokovic could face a blockbuster second-round clash next against Rafael Nadal if the Spaniard can overcome Marton Fucsovics and a right thigh problem.

“Possibly Nadal, he has to win his first round tomorrow,” said Djokovic on the prospect of facing his long-time rival. “Playing him is like finals for me. In any tournament and particularly here, knowing what he has achieved and what he's done for our sport, particularly here in Roland Garros, his record speaks for itself.

“So I look forward to it. If we get to face each other, it's going to be, possibly, the last time we face each other on a big stage, so I'm sure that people would enjoy it. I'm looking forward to it. I'll be ready for that match-up.”

Carlos Alcaraz also faced an alternate in Lebanon’s Hady Habib, who acquitted himself well despite a 6-3 6-1 loss against the French Open and Wimbledon champion.

Both had the fortune of being on covered courts, with bad weather in Paris meaning a long delay for those on the outside courts, which included British duo Jack Draper and Katie Boulter. Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie saw their first-round matches postponed until Sunday.

Women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek was able to play her first-round match and was briefly in trouble against Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu.

Rain ruined the first day’s play at Roland Garros ( PA Wire )

The four-time French Open champion has lost only one of her last 30 matches on clay and will be the hot favourite to add Olympic gold to her four French Open trophies next weekend.

But she was almost forced to play a deciding set against Begu, ranked 136, before recovering to claim a 6-2 7-5 victory.

“I’m happy that I’m through because first rounds are never easy, especially at the Olympics,” said the Pole. “The atmosphere was a little bit different. I was a little bit more nervous as well. So I’m happy I’m going to have a chance to work on some stuff tomorrow and, hopefully, my level is going to be a little bit more consistent in the second round.”

Jasmine Paolini, who will be going for a third major final in a row after losing to Swiatek at the French Open and Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon, is also through after beating Ana Bogdan 7-5 6-3.