✕ Close Sky Brown wins Olympic bronze medal in women’s skateboarding park final at Tokyo 2020

Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics saw skateboarder Sky Brown became the youngest British Olympian ever to win a medal.

The 13-year-old claimed a brilliant bronze but it was host nation Japan who took gold and silver through Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki. The 12-year-old silver medallist Hiraki is also the youngest individual to win an Olympic medal in 85 years.

Elsewhere there was more sailing glory for Great Britain with Hannah Mills becoming the most successful female Olympic sailor in history by winning gold with Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470 class in Tokyo.

There was disappointment in the boxing ring, however, with both Ben Whittaker and Frazer Clarke falling short. Whittaker was powerless to stop Arlen Lopez charge to men’s light-heavyweight gold while Clarke’s bid to become the third successive Briton to reach the men’s super-heavyweight final was ended after he was stopped on cuts by top seed Bakhodir Jalolov.

In the athletics, Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in the women’s 400m hurdles with her US compatriot Dalilah Muhammad taking the second spot winning silver. Later Canada’s Andre De Grasse won a stacked men’s 200m final from US pair Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles, but Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s bid to add an Olympic gold to her world title in the heptathlon is over after she pulled up injured in the 200m.