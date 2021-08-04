Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Men’s 200m final as Katarina Johnson-Thompson out injured of heptathlon
Follow all the latest from the Olympic Games in Tokyo
Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics saw skateboarder Sky Brown became the youngest British Olympian ever to win a medal.
The 13-year-old claimed a brilliant bronze but it was host nation Japan who took gold and silver through Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki. The 12-year-old silver medallist Hiraki is also the youngest individual to win an Olympic medal in 85 years.
Elsewhere there was more sailing glory for Great Britain with Hannah Mills becoming the most successful female Olympic sailor in history by winning gold with Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470 class in Tokyo.
There was disappointment in the boxing ring, however, with both Ben Whittaker and Frazer Clarke falling short. Whittaker was powerless to stop Arlen Lopez charge to men’s light-heavyweight gold while Clarke’s bid to become the third successive Briton to reach the men’s super-heavyweight final was ended after he was stopped on cuts by top seed Bakhodir Jalolov.
In the athletics, Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in the women’s 400m hurdles with her US compatriot Dalilah Muhammad taking the second spot winning silver. Later Canada’s Andre De Grasse won a stacked men’s 200m final from US pair Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles, but Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s bid to add an Olympic gold to her world title in the heptathlon is over after she pulled up injured in the 200m.
Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s Andre De Grasse wins 200m gold!
It’s a fifth Olympic medal for Andre De Grasse, who delivers upon his promise to take Usain Bolt’s 200m crown.
He adds to his Tokyo 100m bronze, Rio 200m silver, Rio 100m silver and Rio 4x100m bronze.
Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s Andre De Grasse wins 200m gold!
De Grasse, running in the one of the middle lanes, was behind going into the start after a cautious bend, but that burst of speed over the last 100m was simply too much for the rest of the field.
It’s a personal best for the Canadian, too. Five men go under 20 seconds with 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton finishing in fourth place.
1) Andre de Grasse (CAN) - 19.62
2) Kenny Bednarek (USA) -19.68
3) Noah Lyles (USA) - 19.74
4) Erriyon Knighton (USA) - 19.93
5) Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR) - 19.98
6) Aaron Brown (CAN) - 20.20
7) Rasheed Dwyer (JAM) - 20.21
8) Jereem Richards (TTO) - 20.39
Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s Andre De Grasse wins 200m gold!
What a final! De Grasse finally gets his gold after coming so close in both the 100m and 200m!
It looked like Noah Lyles would come out on top but De Grasse pulled clear over the final 50m.
1) Andre de Grasse (CAN) - 19.62
2) Kenny Bednarek (USA) -19.68
3) Noah Lyles (USA) - 19.74
Tokyo Olympics: On your marks...
Get set...
Tokyo Olympics: Who will take Usain Bolt’s crown in 200m final?
Usain Bolt has won the last three men’s 200m finals, so a new champion will be crowned today for the first time since 2008.
Andre de Grasse was the silver medallist in Rio five years ago, as Bolt won his final title, but he is yet to win an Olympic gold.
The eight sprinters are being introduced to the Olympic Stadium now.
Tokyo Olympics: Sparks to fly in men’s 200m final
What a race we have in store now with the men’s 200m final. There were some stunning performances in the semi-finals yesterday, particularly from Canada’s Andre de Grasse and 17-year-old American Erriyon Knighton, but this is considered to be an incredibly open final.
Here is how they line up with lanes and semi-final times included.
2) Jereem Richards (TTO) - 20.10
3) Noah Lyles (USA) - 19.99
4) Aaron Brown (CAN) - 19.99
5) Erriyon Knighton (USA) - 20:02
6) Andre de Grasse (CAN) - 19.73
7) Kenny Bednarek (USA) - 19.83
8) Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR) - 19.99
9) Rasheed Dwyer (JAM) - 20.13
Tokyo Olympics: Katarina Johnson-Thompson out of heptathlon with calf injury
Katarina Johnson-Thompson has officially withdrawn from the heptathlon due to an injury to her right calf sustained during the 200m, UK Athletics have confirmed.
Johnson-Thompson pulled up injured during the 200m and has been dealing with an Achilles injury this season. It was assumed that the Achilles injury had forced her to withdraw from the heptathlon - and the calf injury seems to be a new development.
Tokyo Olympics: Poland’s Nowicki wins men’s hammer throw, GB’s Miller sixth
Poland’s Wojciech Nowicki has won the gold medal in the men’s hammer throw final after throwing a personal best of 82.52 metres to edge Eivind Henriksen of Norway and compatriot Pawel Fajdek.
Great Britain’s Nick Miller finishes sixth overall after scoring a final attempt of 78.15.
Tokyo Olympics: Katarina Johnson-Thompson pulls up injured to kill off heptathlon medal hopes
Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s hopes of winning an Olympic medal in Tokyo came to a cruel end as she pulled up with an injury in during the fourth discipline, the 200m.
Johnson-Thompson came to Tokyo having only recently recovered from an Achilles injury and there were major doubts about whether she would be fit for the Games.
The Briton was fifth in the heptathlon rankings when she took to the start line in the 200m and well placed to challenge for the podium with some favoured events to come. But she felt an injury coming off the bend and fell to ground in pain.
She turned down the offer of medical assistance before gathering herself to limp across the line. Unfortunately she had crossed into another lane as she pulled up and it meant she was disqualified from the race.
The 28-year-old still has three events to come – long jump, javelin and 800m – but it now seems unlikely she will complete the heptathlon.
Here’s the latest from Lawrence Ostlere at the Olympic Stadium:
Katarina Johnson-Thompson pulls up injured to kill off heptathlon medal hopes
Johnson-Thompson came to Tokyo having only recently recovered from an Achilles injury
Tokyo Olympics: GB’s Shauna Coxsey going strong in climbing qualification
A fourth place finish in the bouldering discipline has put Great Britain’s Shauna Coxsey in a good position to qualify for the sport climbing combined final.
After finishing 16th in the speed climbing, Coxsey’s fourth place finish gives her 64.00 total points overall and places her inside the top 10 with one more discipline to go.
The top eight climbers qualify for the combined final and Coxsey will be hopeful of improving upon her position of seventh in the lead climbing, which is underway now.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies