Tokyo Olympics LIVE: USA win gold in beach volleyball as GB narrowly beat India to hockey bronze
Follow all the latest from the Olympic Games in Tokyo
Day 14 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games features 4x100m relay finals, Sifan Hassan continuing to chase athletics history in the 1500m final which also features Britain’s Laura Muir, tracking cycling medal races and much more.
The day had an early start with the 50km men’s race walk, which got underway before the heat of the day developed in Japan. Poland’s Dawid Tomala won gold, with the women’s race to follow. Britain beat India in a thrilling hockey bronze match while USA’s women won beach volleyball gold. Round three of the women’s individual stroke play golf competition is also continuing at Kasumigaseki Country Club, where American Nell Korda held an overnight lead at 13 under par. The Games will also see the final of the women’s football competition, with Sweden taking on Canada for the gold medal, while on the basketball court the Team USA women’s team will take on Serbia for a place in the gold medal match.
In the Olympic stadium, Muir will run in the women’s 1500m final (1.50pm BST) against history-chasing Hassan, who is hoping to add 1500m and 10,000m gold to her 5,000m crown in a unique feat. That comes before the men’s and women’s 4x100m finals (from 2.30pm). Dina Asher-Smith is back in the fold after a hamstring injury forced her to pull out of the 200m, and both of GB’s quartets are aiming for a medal. And Allyson Felix will go for a 10th Olympic medal, and seventh gold, in the 400m final (1pm BST).
In the velodrome there is the women’s Madison final (7.15am) and the men’s sprint finals (8.30am) to look forward to. Follow all the latest news and results below.
Tokyo Olympics: Britain emerge from the bedlam to win hockey bronze against India
Great Britain’s women won the bronze medal at Oi Hockey Stadium after beating India 4-3 in a thrilling clash at the Tokyo Olympics.
Read detailed report of Vithushan Ehantharajah from Tokyo about how team GB rode to victory.
Britain emerge from the bedlam to win hockey bronze against India
Team GB’s women won a thriller with India to secure a medal
Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles makes emotional return to family in Houston
Team USA’s star gymnast Simone Biles has finally returned home to her family after a tumultuous appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.
Biles, 24, flew into Houston on Thursday to a cheering crowd of fans, friends and family at the airport.
“Houston, I’m home. Thanks for making sure I didn’t have to wait one more minute to see my family,” she said on Instagram sharing a picture.
Her sister Rachel told a local TV station: “Very, very emotional. Good to have her back.”
Biles returned from Tokyo with a bronze and a silver medal after withdrawing from other competitions after experiencing mental health issues and “the twisties”.
Tokyo Olympics: Tokyo has at least 387 Covid-19 cases linked to the Olympics
The total number of infections related to the Olympic Games has risen to 387 as 29 new infections were reported by Olympics organisers on Friday.
The new cases have not been detected among athletes, but a total of 33 cases have been reported from the village as of Friday.
The new Games-related cases were detected in contractors, workers, volunteers and members of the media.
The government is facing criticism from locals for organising the games as cases continue to rise. On Thursday Tokyo reported more than 5,000 cases in a record single-day spike.
But prime minister Yoshihide Suga said he does not believe that the Olympics caused the spike and said there is no evidence to prove otherwise.
Tokyo Olympics: Hockey gold medalist hails Team GB’s win against ‘brilliant’ Indian players
English hockey gold medalist Kate Richardson-Walsh said she was proud of Team GB’s “sensational” effort against a “brilliant” Indian hockey team.
“I am just so immensely proud of that sensational effort by @GBHockeywomen against a brilliant @TheHockeyIndia team. What a bronze medal play off! Three Olympic medals in successive Olympics…haters gonna hate, but the results speak for themselves. Well done players and staff x,” she said in a tweet.
Tokyo Olympics: Team USA dominate women's beach volleyball to clinch gold
After a powerful offensive performance by April Ross and Alix Klineman, Team USA have beat Australia’s Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in straight sets 21-15, 21-16.
The Aussies remained under immense pressure throughout the thrilling match as the Americans went all in with a precise serving game.
This is Team USA’s fourth women’s beach volleyball gold and a second for medal for Ross, who claimed silver in London 2012.
Aussies are going home with a silver medal after an outstanding tournament.
US wins gold medal in women’s beach volleyball
The United States has defeated Australia to win the gold medal in women’s beach volleyball at the Tokyo Olympic games.
Tokyo Olympics: Team GB defeat India to win hockey bronze
Britain clinches an edge-of-the-seat women’s hockey match by the narrow margin of 4-3.
After leading 2-0, GB were pegged back to 2-2 and losing 3-2 at one point before finally Grace Balsdon’s goal put Team GB 4-3 ahead.
India’s Savita made some outstanding saves in the closing stages but the team was unable to find another goal.
It means joy for the Rio Olympic champions GB, but despair for the women after a historic Olympic run ends empty-handed.
Tokyo Olympics: Team USA and Australia face off for gold in women's beach volleyball
Team USA are taking on Australia for the final match for a gold medal. April Ross helped USA take an early lead over the Aussies with the scores now 20-15.
USA won their semi-final against Switzerland to be here, while Australia have been looking in good shape and playing some of the tournament’s best volleyball over the past three games.
Tokyo Olympics: India take lead against Team GB in women’s hockey bronze playoff
Team GB opened the scoring after a cagey early period where both teams struggled to register a strike on goal.
Team GB then went 2-0 up before the Indians launched a comeback and tied the match to 2-2.
India are now leading 3-2 as the buzzer went for half time.
Tokyo Olympics: What’s coming up next for Team USA on day 14
- Women’s volleyball semifinal – USA vs Serbia (5.00am BST)
- Women’s basketball semifinal – USA vs Serbia (5.40am BST)
- Men’s lightweight boxing semifinal – Davis (USA) vs Bachkov (Armenia) (6:32am BST)
- Women’s pentathlon swimming heat 2 (6:36am BST)
- Men’s freestyle wrestling – USA vs Cuba (TBC)
- Women’s freestyle wrestling – USA vs Cuba (TBC)
Tokyo Olympics: Switzerland win bronze medal match for beach volleyball
Switzerland have won their first-ever women’s beach volleyball medals match, competing for bronze. Swiss pair Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich took the victory despite the Latvian pair saving three match points.
The play looked one sided in the second set after Switzerland won the first set 21–19.
Final score 21–19, 21–15.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies