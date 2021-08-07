(Getty Images)

Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics started with the women’s marathon being held in sweltering conditions in Sapporo

Team USA runner Molly Seidel won a bronze Olympic medal in only her third ever marathon.

Seidel, 27, finished the grueling event in 2:27:46, behind Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei, who took gold and silver.

Seidel became just the third ever American woman to win a marathon medal, following Joan Benoit, who won gold in the 1984 event, and Deena Kastor who won bronze in 2004.

Elsewhere the powerhouse American men’s basketball team, will hope to gain revenge on France, who beat them in their opening match, in the gold medal game.

The Americans have won all of their games since, but the French team has experienced NBA players on its roster and will hope to cause another upset.

The final round of the women’s golf competition will also get underway, with world number one Nelly Korda the favourite to win gold.

She has a three stroke lead over India’s Aditi Ashok, and a five stroke lead over the next best group of players.

Team USA will also aim for gold in the baseball final against host nation Japan.

Alllyson Felix will also hope to set a new olympic track medals record when she goes in the 4x400m relay later in the day.