Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Robert Finke wins swimming gold for USA after New Zealand claim rowing victory
Simone Biles withdrawls from competition, citing mental health reasons
Day six of Tokyo 2020 is underway with Great Britain experiencing an upset in rowing by taking fourth place in women’s pair rowing. New Zealand won its first gold medal for the Olympics during the race, which took place early Thursday morning.
In beach volleyball, the United States defeated Kenya in women’s beach volleyball after winning the first two sets of the match.
Golf returned to the Olympics for the second time since 1904 with the golfers teeing off in the early morning for the first round of the event. British golfer Justin Rose won gold in the men’s competition during the 2016 Rio Olympics, but he will not be returning for the Tokyo Olympics.
All of this comes as the Olympics is still reeling over Simone Biles deciding to withdraw from Thursday’s women’s all-around gymnastic final, which will take place later in the day.
The 24-year-old pulled out after one rotation of the women's team final on Tuesday in Tokyo, citing mental health concerns. USA Gymnastics said Biles is yet to decide whether to withdraw from her four individual finals, which are scheduled to take place next week.
In a statement, USA Gymnastics said: "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."
Izaac Stubblety-Cook of Australia has clinched the gold in the 200m breaststroke final with an Olympic record time of 2:06.38.
Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga wins silver and Finland’s Matti Mattsson takes bronze.
Team GB’s Wilby and Team USA didn’t make it to the podium.
Team USA’s Robert Finke wins gold with late burst in 800m freestyle
Team USA’s Robert Finke has claimed a gold medal with a stunning late burst in the 800m freestyle final.
New Zealand wins gold in women’s pair rowing, as Great Britain fails to medal
The women’s rowing pair for New Zealand earned the country its first gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics.
Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler won gold in their A final at the Sea Forest Waterway on Thursday for the country after trailing the Russian Olympic Committee for the first 2000m of the race.
They finished with a time of 6 minutes and 50.19 seconds.
The Russian Olympic Committee won silver and Canada won bronze from the race.
Great Britain’s Helen Glover was vying to make history by earning her third consecutive title in the women’s coxless pairs, this time alongside a new partner in Polly Swann. But the pair, who ran in third for a majority of the race, experienced steering issues in the end and landed in fourth place.
