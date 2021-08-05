The Tokyo Olympics got under way on Friday 23 July with the opening ceremony at the purpose-built New National Stadium.

No fans were allowed inside the stadium for the ceremony other than the International Olympic Committee’s VIP guests, and the same will apply for all venues during the two weeks of the Games other than those outside Tokyo, where some spectators will be accepted.

The 2020 Olympics were meant to begin 364 days earlier but were postponed due to the global pandemic. Despite widespread opposition in Japan and Tokyo’s current state of emergency due to rising cases, the IOC has forged ahead.

Some events began before the opening ceremony, such as the football and softball tournaments, meaning the action really started on Wednesday 21 July. The Games concludes with the closing ceremony on Sunday 8 August.

Full swimming schedule

Full athletics schedule

Women’s gymnastics schedule – when is Simone Biles performing?

Men’s gymnastics schedule – when is Max Whitlock performing?

Skateboarding – when is Sky Brown performing?

Full football schedule

Selected dates

All times BST (local time +8 hrs)

Opening ceremony: Friday 23 July, 12pm

Dina Asher-Smith, 100m final: Saturday 31 July, 1.30pm

Simone Biles, floor final: Monday 2 August, 9am

Laura Kenny, team pursuit final: Tuesday 3 August, 8-9am

Sky Brown, skateboard park final: Wednesday 4 August, 1-5am

Closing ceremony: Sunday 8 July, 12pm

Full Olympics schedule

🏓= events

🥇= medal events

SCHEDULE Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Total medals Event Discipline 21 July 22 July 23 July 24 July 25 July 26 July 27 July 28 July 29 July 30 July 31 July 1 August 2 August 3 August 4 August 5 August 6 August 7 August 8 August Ceremonies Opening ceremony Closing ceremony Archery 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 5 Artistic swimming 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 2 Athletics 🥇x2 🥇x3 🥇x5 🥇x5 🥇x6 🥇x5 🥇x7 🥇x7 🥇x7 🥇x1 48 Badminton 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x2 5 Baseball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 1 Basketball Basketball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Basketball 3x3 basketball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 2 Boxing 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x4 🥇x4 13 Canoeing Slalom 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 4 Canoeing Sprint 🏓 🥇x4 🏓 🥇x4 🏓 🥇x4 12 Cycling Road cycling 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x2 4 Cycling Track cycling 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x3 12 Cycling BMX 🏓 🥇x2 🏓 🥇x2 4 Cycling Mountain biking 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Diving 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 8 Equestrian 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🥇x1 6 Fencing 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 12 Field hockey 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Football 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Golf 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 2 Gymnastics Artistic 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x4 🥇x3 🥇x3 EG 14 Gymnastics Rhythmic 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Gymnastics Trampolining 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Handball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Judo 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x1 15 Karate 🥇x3 🥇x3 🥇x2 8 Modern pentathlon 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Rowing 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 🥇x4 🥇x4 🥇x4 14 Rugby sevens 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 2 Sailing 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 10 Shooting 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🏓 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x2 🏓 🥇x2 15 Skateboarding 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 4 Softball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 1 Sport climbing 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Surfing 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x2 2 Swimming 🏓 🥇x4 🥇x4 🥇x4 🥇x5 🥇x5 🥇x4 🥇x4 🥇x5 🥇x1 🥇x1 37 Table tennis 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 5 Taekwondo 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 🥇x2 8 Tennis 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x3 5 Triathlon 🥇x1 🥇x1 🥇x1 3 Volleyball Beach volleyball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Volleyball Indoor volleyball 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Water polo 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🥇x1 🥇x1 2 Weightlifting 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x2 🥇x1 🥇x1 14 Wrestling 🏓 🥇x3 🥇x3 🥇x3 🥇x3 🥇x3 🥇x3 18 Daily medal events 11 18 21 22 23 17 22 19 26 22 24 17 28 22 34 13 339 Cumulative total 11 29 50 72 95 112 134 153 179 201 225 242 270 292 326 339 Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday 22 July 23 July 24 July 25 July 26 July 27 July 28 July 29 July 30 July 31 July 1 August 2 August 3 August 4 August 5 August 6 August 7 August 8 August 9 August

Venues

The Tokyo Olympics venues are split into three main zones – the Heritage Zone in the centre of the city will be the main focus and contains the New National Stadium, which will play host to the ceremonies and the athletics events. Tokyo Bay area contains a raft of venues including the swimming and gymnastics centres. And then there’s the ‘other’ zone, loosely defined as Outer Tokyo but also including the northern city of Sapporo, which will host the marathons.

CENTRAL TOKYO (Heritage Zone) Events Capacity New National Stadium Opening and closing ceremonies 68,000 Athletics (track and field) Football (women’s final) Yoyogi National Gymnasium Handball 13,291 Ryōgoku Kokugikan Boxing 11,098 Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table tennis 10,000 Nippon Budokan Judo 14,471 Karate Tokyo International Forum Weightlifting 5,012 Musashinonomori Park Road cycling (start road races)

TOKYO BAY Events Capacity Kasai Rinkai Park Canoeing (slalom) 8,000 Oi Hockey Stadium Field hockey 15,000 Tokyo Aquatics Centre Aquatics (swimming, diving, synchronized swimming) 15,000 Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center Water polo 3,635 Yumenoshima Park Archery 7,000 Ariake Arena Volleyball 15,000 Olympic BMX Course BMX cycling 6,000 Skateboarding Ariake Gymnastics Centre Gymnastics (artistic, rhythmic, trampoline) 10,000 Ariake Coliseum Tennis 20,000 = 10,000 centre court; 5,000 court 1; 3,000 court 2; 2,000 match courts (8x250) Odaiba Marine Park Triathlon 5,000 seated, unlimited standing room along route Aquatics (marathon swimming) Shiokaze Park Beach volleyball 12,000 Central Breakwater and Sea Forest Waterway Equestrian (eventing) 20,000 Rowing Canoeing (sprint) Aomi Urban Sports Venue 3x3 basketball 5,000

OUTER TOKYO Events Capacity Camp Asaka Shooting 3,200 Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Modern pentathlon (fencing) 10,000 Badminton Tokyo Stadium Football (opening round matches) 49,970 Modern pentathlon (excluding fencing) Rugby sevens Saitama Super Arena Basketball 22,000 Enoshima Sailing 10,000 Makuhari Messe Fencing 6,000 Taekwondo Wrestling 8,000 Baji Koen Equestrian (dressage, jumping) 9,300 Kasumigaseki Country Club Golf 30,000 Izu Velodrome Track cycling 5,000 Izu Mountain Bike Course Mountain biking[36] 11,500 Yokohama Stadium Baseball 30,000 Softball Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium Baseball (opening match) 30,000 Softball (opening match) Fuji International Speedway Road cycling (finish road races, time trial) Odori Park, Sapporo Athletics (Marathon and Race Walking) 17,300

FOOTBALL STADIUMS Location Events Matches Capacity International Stadium Yokohama[40] Yokohama Men's and Women's preliminaries and quarter-final, Women's semi-final, Men's final 10 70,000 Tokyo Stadium Tokyo Men's and Women's opening round 4 49,000 Saitama Stadium Saitama Men's and Women's preliminaries and quarter-final, Men's semi-final and 3rd place play-off 11 62,000 Miyagi Stadium Sendai Men's and Women's preliminaries and quarter-final 10 49,000 Kashima Soccer Stadium Kashima Men's and Women's preliminaries, quarter-final and semi-final, Women's 3rd place play-off 10 40,728 Sapporo Dome Sapporo Men's and Women's preliminaries 10 42,000 New National Stadium Tokyo Women's final 2 60,012