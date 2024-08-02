Slovakian swimmer collapses poolside after race at Paris Olympics

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside in the morning session at La Defense Arena in the Olympics.

The Slovakian completed the third women's 200m individual medley qualifying heat at Paris 2024, finishing seventh.

But Potocka then needed first aid and was carried off on a stretcher, leading to the fourth, including Great Britain's Freya Colbert, being delayed by several minutes.

Potocka, who finished in a time of 2mins 14.20secs to miss out on the semi-finals of the event, was given an oxygen mask and attended to close to the starting blocks, with the 15,000 crowd left momentarily silent.

But as Potocka was taken away on a stretcher, the crowd delivered a round of applause.

Potocka collapsed as she got out of the water and almost immediately was surrounded by a half-dozen medical attendants.

The 21-year-old was conscious, according to medical staff poolside, but it was not clear if she received CPR.

Members of the medical team carry Slovakia's Tamara Potocka ( AP )

Additional reporting from AP