Olympics LIVE: Rory McIlroy and Dina Asher-Smith in action as Team GB target rowing medals in Paris
After Simone Biles and Andy Murray dominated Thursday evening, Team GB’s gold medal hopes on the track, Josh Kerr and Keely Hodgkinson, are in action in Paris
Day seven of the Olympics sees Team GB’s track stars in action with a full day of athletics as Keely Hodgkinson, Dina Asher-Smith and team captain Josh Kerr feature in a busy schedule at Paris 2024.
An emotional night saw Andy Murray finally walk away from tennis following his doubles defeat alongside Dan Evans. While Simone Biles added a glorious sixth gold medal to her collection in the individual all-around.
Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding look to make it four medals in the diving for Team GB, while Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Thomas George bid for more glory in the rowing.
Look out for France’s Olympic superstars, too, as Judo king Teddy Riner aims for gold, and Leon Marchand can win a fourth swimming gold medal with Ben Proud, Duncan Scott and Tom Dean also in action at La Defense Arena.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
Pinned - Today at the Olympics: Friday’s schedule of events at Paris 2024
Athletics finally takes the stage at the Paris Olympics and the first round of the women’s 100m (10.50am BST) will be one of the events to watch. American star Sha’Carri Richardson carries great expectations but so do Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and the great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, still running fast at 37. British duo Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita will hope to progress smoothly to the semi-finals.
Keely Hodgkinson will make her first appearance of the Games in the first round of the women’s 800m (6.45pm), while the first half of the men’s decathlon will take place throughout the day with Canada’s reigning champion Damian Warner back to defend his title.
For Team GB, Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding will dive for glory in the men’s 3m synchro final (10am), before Emily Craig and Imogen Grant try to claim the lightweight doublesculls gold (11.22am) that eluded them by a hundredth of a second in Tokyo. Bryony Page also has high hopes of trampoline gold (12.50pm) after capturing silver and bronze in Rio and Tokyo.
Olympic competition continues in Paris with another loaded day of medal events
Every Team GB medal so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Great Britain have got off to an impressive start the Paris 2024 Olympicswith 20 medals so far.
Rower Helen Glover was denied a historic third gold medal alongside teammates Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten who settled for silver in the women’s four on Thurday morning. It was one of three rowing medals for Team GB as Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne and Rebecca Wilde claimed bronze in the women’s double sculls and the men’s four finished third in their final.
Those medals follow gold medal successes for Alex Yee in the men’s triathlon and Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw in the women’s quad sculls on Wednesday taking Team GB to six golds.
How many medals have Team GB won at the Paris Olympics?
Does golf finally belong at the Olympic Games?
Le Golf National sits in a well-to-do suburb southwest of Paris, a place where every house has a driveway, a garage and a postbox on the lawn. It feels a world away from the Olympic buzz and as the sun rises there is little to suggest the Games are happening at all. You can find “Paris 2024” branded on metal gating and the first tee sits beside giant Olympic rings but otherwise, this is just another pristine golf course.
And then they come. Spectators are driven in by the busload, one after another after another, shuttled in from a nearby train station and deposited at the door. They are not just obnoxious golf fans, either: they are families with children wearing face paint and couples carrying flags; not just locals but Americans, Canadians, Koreans, Australians and plenty of Scandinavians here to watch.
Off they scuttle to seek out their favourite players like tourists on safari. Their feet brush through the long grass at Scottie Scheffler’s favourite watering hole, the chipping green. They huddle around Frenchman Victor Perez as he hits the opening tee shot. In total, around 30,000 spectators come through the doors.
Rory McIlroy called the 30,000-strong crowd at Le Golf National ‘unbelievable’ as a unique atmosphere took hold during Thursday’s opening round in the men’s Olympic golf event near Paris
Boxer tearfully quits Olympic fight after punch by opponent who failed gender eligibility test
Italy’s Angela Carini quit 46 seconds into her Olympic boxing match with Imane Khelif on Thursday, after the Algerian – who failed a gender eligibility test last year – landed the first significant punch of the fight.
The pair were competing in the women’s 66kg category, in a round-of-16 bout in Paris, but the fight had barely begun before it came to a premature end.
After an early pause in the fight, due to Carini needing to adjust her head guard, Khelif landed a clean right hand. Almost immediately, Carini motioned to her team and opted against continuing, with the referee waving off the contest.
Angela Carini withdrew 46 seconds into the fight, after Imane Khelif landed a right hand
Andy Murray reaches the end at last as Olympics defeat brings retirement
Andy Murray has played his final tennis match after bowing out of the Olympics men’s doubles with Dan Evans in a quarter-finals defeat to the American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.
Murray and Evans had saved seven match points across two extraordinary comebacks to fuel an incredible run in Paris that postponed the 37-year-old’s retirement by a few days.
But with a shot at an Olympics medal suddenly within reach, Fritz and Paul were a step up in class. The Americans won 6-2 6-4 to reach the semi-finals and end Murray’s historic career, despite a spirited last effort when all looked lost to save one more match point.
Murray received a standing ovation and was emotional as he left the court for the final time.
Murray and Dan Evans were beaten by Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals of the Olympics
