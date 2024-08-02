✕ Close Andy Murray fights back tears in final farewell to fans after Olympic doubles defeat

Day seven of the Olympics sees Team GB’s track stars in action with a full day of athletics as Keely Hodgkinson, Dina Asher-Smith and team captain Josh Kerr feature in a busy schedule at Paris 2024.

An emotional night saw Andy Murray finally walk away from tennis following his doubles defeat alongside Dan Evans. While Simone Biles added a glorious sixth gold medal to her collection in the individual all-around.

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding look to make it four medals in the diving for Team GB, while Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Thomas George bid for more glory in the rowing.

Look out for France’s Olympic superstars, too, as Judo king Teddy Riner aims for gold, and Leon Marchand can win a fourth swimming gold medal with Ben Proud, Duncan Scott and Tom Dean also in action at La Defense Arena.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.