Today at the Olympics: Friday’s schedule as Keely Hodgkinson and Dina Asher-Smith begin Paris 2024 medal bids
Olympic competition continues in Paris with another loaded day of medal events
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Team GB look for more medals at the Olympics on Friday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.
Friday’s highlights
Athletics finally takes the stage at the Paris Olympics and the first round of the women’s 100m (10.50am BST) will be one of the events to watch. American star Sha’Carri Richardson carries great expectations but so dotJamaica’s Shericka Jackson and the great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, still running fast at 37. British duo Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita will hope to progress smoothly to the semi-finals.
Keely Hodgkinson will make her first appearance of the Games in the first round of the women’s 800m (6.45pm), while the first half of the men’s decathlon will take place throughout the day with Canada’s reigning champion Damian Warner back to defend his title.
For Team GB, Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding will dive for glory in the men’s 3m synchro final (10am), before Emily Craig and Imogen Grant try to claim the lightweight doublesculls gold (11.22am) that eluded them by a hundredth of a second in Tokyo. Bryony Page also has high hopes of trampoline gold (12.50pm) after capturing silver and bronze in Rio and Tokyo.
Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:
Team GB medal watch
Diving 3m synchro final (Laugher and Harding) – 10am
Women’s lightweight double sculls (Emily Craig and Imogen Grant) – 11:22am
Trampoline final (Bryony Page) – 12.50pm
Equestrian team jumping final – 1pm
Sailing iQFoil class (Emma Wilson) – 10am-6pm
Swimming men’s 50m freestyle final (Ben Proud) – 7.30pm
BMX racing men’s and women’s finals (Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte) – 8.35pm
Day 7 (Friday August 2) - 23 gold medal events
Archery
- 8.30am-11.05am: Mixed team: eliminations
- 1.15pm-4.25pm: Mixed team: medal rounds 🥇
Athletics
- 9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 100m
- 9.10am: Men’s hammer: qualification A
- 9.15am: Women’s high jump: qualification
- 9.35am: Women’s 100m: prelims
- 9.55am: Men’s decathlon: long jump
- 10.05am: Men’s 1500m: round 1
- 10.35am: Men’s hammer: qualification B
- 10.50am: Women’s 100m: round 1
- 11.15am: Men’s decathlon: shot put
- 5pm: Men’s decathlon: high jump
- 5.10pm: Women’s 5000m: round 1
- 5.15pm: Women’s triple jump: qualification
- 5.55pm: Women’s discus: qualification A
- 6.10pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: round 1
- 6.45pm: Women’s 800m: round 1
- 7.10pm: Men’s shot put: qualification
- 7.20pm: Women’s discus: qualification B
- 7.50pm: Men’s decathlon: 400m
- 8.20pm: Men’s 10,000m: final 🥇
Badminton
- 7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s doubles: semi-finals
- 2pm-9.30pm: Men’s singles: quarter-finals; mixed doubles: medal matches 🥇
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)
- 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
- 8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
- 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
- 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16; men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals
- 7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals
Cycling (BMX)
- 7pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals and finals 🥇
Diving
- 10am-11am: Men’s synchro 3m springboard: final 🥇
Equestrian
- 1pm-3.30pm: Jumping team: final 🥇
Fencing
- 11am-4.30pm: Men’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
- 6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s épée team: medal finals
Football
- 2pm-11pm: Men’s quarter-finals (4 matches)
Golf
- 8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 2
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-11.30am: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
- 9am-1pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: elimination rounds
- 3pm-6pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: medal rounds 🥇
Rowing
- 8.30am-11.50am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: finals F/E/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final B; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: medal final 🥇
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing: medal series; Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy 🥇
Shooting
- 8am-1pm: Women’s 25m pistol: qualification
- 8.30am-9.50am: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: finals 🥇
- 8am-1.30pm: Men’s skeet: qualification day 1
Swimming
- 10am-12pm: Men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m free, mixed 4x100m medley relay: heats
- 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 50m free: final, women’s 200m back: final, men’s 200m individual medley: final; men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals 🥇
Table tennis
- 9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
- 12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
Tennis
- 11am-4pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; women’s singles: bronze medal final
- 11am-4pm: Men’s and mixed doubles: bronze medal finals
- 6pm-10.30pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; mixed doubles: gold medal final 🥇
Trampoline
- 11am-1.30pm: Women’s final
- 5pm-7.30pm: Men’s final
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
- 1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments