Team GB look for more medals at the Olympics on Friday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.

Friday’s highlights

Athletics finally takes the stage at the Paris Olympics and the first round of the women’s 100m (10.50am BST) will be one of the events to watch. American star Sha’Carri Richardson carries great expectations but so dotJamaica’s Shericka Jackson and the great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, still running fast at 37. British duo Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita will hope to progress smoothly to the semi-finals.

Keely Hodgkinson will make her first appearance of the Games in the first round of the women’s 800m (6.45pm), while the first half of the men’s decathlon will take place throughout the day with Canada’s reigning champion Damian Warner back to defend his title.

For Team GB, Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding will dive for glory in the men’s 3m synchro final (10am), before Emily Craig and Imogen Grant try to claim the lightweight doublesculls gold (11.22am) that eluded them by a hundredth of a second in Tokyo. Bryony Page also has high hopes of trampoline gold (12.50pm) after capturing silver and bronze in Rio and Tokyo.

Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:

Team GB medal watch

Diving 3m synchro final (Laugher and Harding) – 10am

Women’s lightweight double sculls (Emily Craig and Imogen Grant) – 11:22am

Trampoline final (Bryony Page) – 12.50pm

Equestrian team jumping final – 1pm

Sailing iQFoil class (Emma Wilson) – 10am-6pm

Swimming men’s 50m freestyle final (Ben Proud) – 7.30pm

BMX racing men’s and women’s finals (Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte) – 8.35pm

Day 7 (Friday August 2) - 23 gold medal events

Archery

8.30am-11.05am: Mixed team: eliminations

Mixed team: eliminations 1.15pm-4.25pm: Mixed team: medal rounds 🥇

Athletics

9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 100m

Men’s decathlon: 100m 9.10am: Men’s hammer: qualification A

Men’s hammer: qualification A 9.15am: Women’s high jump: qualification

Women’s high jump: qualification 9.35am: Women’s 100m: prelims

Women’s 100m: prelims 9.55am: Men’s decathlon: long jump

Men’s decathlon: long jump 10.05am : Men’s 1500m: round 1

: Men’s 1500m: round 1 10.35am: Men’s hammer: qualification B

Men’s hammer: qualification B 10.50am: Women’s 100m: round 1

Women’s 100m: round 1 11.15am: Men’s decathlon: shot put

Men’s decathlon: shot put 5pm: Men’s decathlon: high jump

Men’s decathlon: high jump 5.10pm: Women’s 5000m: round 1

Women’s 5000m: round 1 5.15pm: Women’s triple jump: qualification

Women’s triple jump: qualification 5.55pm: Women’s discus: qualification A

Women’s discus: qualification A 6.10pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: round 1

Mixed 4x400m relay: round 1 6.45pm: Women’s 800m: round 1

Women’s 800m: round 1 7.10pm: Men’s shot put: qualification

Men’s shot put: qualification 7.20pm: Women’s discus: qualification B

Women’s discus: qualification B 7.50pm: Men’s decathlon: 400m

Men’s decathlon: 400m 8.20pm: Men’s 10,000m: final 🥇

Badminton

7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s doubles: semi-finals

Men’s and women’s doubles: semi-finals 2pm-9.30pm: Men’s singles: quarter-finals; mixed doubles: medal matches 🥇

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)

Men’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)

Men’s group phase (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm : Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches) 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16; men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals

Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16; men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals 7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals

Cycling (BMX)

7pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals and finals 🥇

Diving

10am-11am: Men’s synchro 3m springboard: final 🥇

Equestrian

1pm-3.30pm: Jumping team: final 🥇

Fencing

11am-4.30pm: Men’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

Men’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches 6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s épée team: medal finals

Football

2pm-11pm: Men’s quarter-finals (4 matches)

Golf

8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 2

Handball

8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-11.30am: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches) 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: elimination rounds

Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: elimination rounds 3pm-6pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: medal rounds 🥇

Rowing

8.30am-11.50am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: finals F/E/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final B; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: medal final 🥇

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing: medal series; Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy 🥇

Shooting

8am-1pm: Women’s 25m pistol: qualification

Women’s 25m pistol: qualification 8.30am-9.50am: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: finals 🥇

🥇 8am-1.30pm: Men’s skeet: qualification day 1

Swimming

10am-12pm: Men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m free, mixed 4x100m medley relay: heats

Men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m free, mixed 4x100m medley relay: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 50m free: final, women’s 200m back: final, men’s 200m individual medley: final; men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals 🥇

Table tennis

9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals

Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals 12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals

Tennis

11am-4pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; women’s singles: bronze medal final

Men’s singles: semi-finals; women’s singles: bronze medal final 11am-4pm: Men’s and mixed doubles: bronze medal finals

Men’s and mixed doubles: bronze medal finals 6pm-10.30pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; mixed doubles: gold medal final 🥇

Trampoline

11am-1.30pm: Women’s final

5pm-7.30pm: Men’s final

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo