Tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics looks primed to deliver some thrilling matches.

The tournaments in Japan will lack some of the biggest stars of the game, including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, but the return to the court for Naomi Osaka arrives on Sunday following her hiatus after pulling out of the French Open and skipping Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray is hoping to win a third successive gold medal in the men’s single, after triumphing on Centre Court at SW19 at London 2012 and defending the title in Rio four years later.

It’s a tough start for the Scot against Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, but he’ll bring confidence to the court after winning in the men’s doubles with Joe Salisbury to thrash second seeds and Roland Garros champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Here’s the order of play for Sunday and who to follow:

Sunday’s order of play

(Play starts on all courts at 11:00am local/3am BST)(WS - women’s singles, MS - men’s singles, WD - women’s doubles, MD - men’s doubles)

Centre CourtWS 1 (1) BARTY Ashleigh (AUS) vs SORRIBES TORMO Sara (ESP)

followed by

WS 1 ZHENG Saisai (CHN) vs (2) OSAKA Naomi (JPN)

MS 1 MURRAY Andy (GBR) vs (9) AUGER-ALIASSIME Felix (CAN)

MS 1 KOHLSCHREIBER Philipp (GER) vs (3) TSITSIPAS Stefanos (GRE)

Court 1WS 1 (3) SABALENKA Aryna (BLR) vs LINETTE Magda (POL)

followed by

MS 1 (4) ZVEREV Alexander (GER) vs LU Yen-Hsun (TPE)

WS 1 SIEGEMUND Laura (GER) vs (4) SVITOLINA Elina (UKR)

MS 1 NISHIKORI Kei (JPN) vs (5) RUBLEV Andrey (ROC)

Court 2

WS 1 (5) PLISKOVA Karolina (CZE) vs CORNET Alize (FRA)

followed by

MS 1 FUCSOVICS Marton (HUN) vs (7) HURKACZ Hubert (POL)

WS 1 KUDERMETOVA Veronika (ROC) vs (7) MUGURUZA Garbine (ESP)

MS 1 (8) SCHWARTZMAN Diego (ARG) vs (ITF) VARILLAS Juan Pablo (PER)

Court 3

MS 1 NISHIOKA Yoshihito (JPN) vs (12) KHACHANOV Karen (ROC)

followed by

MS 1 (10) MONFILS Gael (FRA) vs IVASHKA Ilya (BLR)

WS 1 (10) KVITOVA Petra (CZE) vs PAOLINI Jasmine (ITA)

MS 1 KWON Soonwoo (KOR) vs TIAFOE Frances (USA)

Court 4

WS 1 ALEKSANDROVA Ekaterina (ROC) vs (12) MERTENS Elise (BEL)

followed by

WS 1 JOROVIC Ivana (SRB) vs van UYTVANCK Alison (BEL)

MS 1 GOMBOS Norbert (SVK) vs GIRON Marcos (USA)

MS 1 (ITF) MACHAC Tomas (CZE) vs SOUSA Joao (POR)

Court 5

WS 1 (ITF) CEPEDE ROYG Veronica (PAR) vs (ITF) WANG Qiang (CHN)

followed by

WS 1 SUAREZ NAVARRO Carla (ESP) vs JABEUR Ons (TUN)

WD 1 BENCIC / GOLUBIC (SUI) vs (2) AOYAMA / SHIBAHARA (JPN)

MD 1 DANIEL / NISHIOKA (JPN) vs CILIC / DODIG (CRO)

Court 6

WS 1 FERRO Fiona (FRA) vs SEVASTOVA Anastasija (LAT)

followed by

WS 1 OSTAPENKO Jelena (LAT) vs VESNINA Elena (ROC)

WS 1 SHVEDOVA Yaroslava (KAZ) vs TOMLJANOVIC Ajla (AUS)

WD 1 PEREZ / STOSUR (AUS) vs OSTAPENKO / SEVASTOVA (LAT)

Court 7

WS 1 PUTINTSEVA Yulia (KAZ) vs (ITF) PODOROSKA Nadia (ARG)

followed by

MS 1 KUKUSHKIN Mikhail (KAZ) vs CORIA Federico (ARG)

MS 1 KOEPFER Dominik (GER) vs BAGNIS Facundo (ARG)

MD 1 GERASIMOV / IVASHKA (BLR) vs DANIELL / VENUS (NZL)

Court 8

MS 1 CERUNDOLO Francisco (ARG) vs (ITF) BROADY Liam (GBR)

followed by

WS 1 GARCIA Caroline (FRA) vs VEKIC Donna (CRO)

MD 1 ANDUJAR / CARBALLES BAENA (ESP) vs MUSETTI / SONEGO (ITA)

WD 1 (3) BERTENS / SCHUURS (NED) vs GARCIA / MLADENOVIC (FRA)

Court 9

MS 1 KLEIN Lukas (SVK) vs DUCKWORTH James (AUS)

followed by

WD 1 (1) KREJCIKOVA / SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs HSIEH / HSU (TPE)

MD 1 (4) KARATSEV / MEDVEDEV (ROC) vs KLEIN / POLASEK (SVK)

WD 1 PLISKOVA / VONDROUSOVA (CZE) vs DUAN / ZHENG (CHN)

Court 10

WS 1 GIORGI Camila (ITA) vs (11) BRADY Jennifer (USA)

followed by

MS 1 GALAN Daniel Elahi (COL) vs (ITF) SAFWAT Mohamed (EGY)

MD 1 CARRENO BUSTA / DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (ESP) vs (3) CABAL / FARAH (COL)

WD 1 OLMOS / ZARAZUA (MEX) vs BADOSA / SORRIBES TORMO (ESP)

Court 11

WD 1 KICHENOK / KICHENOK (UKR) vs MIRZA / RAINA (IND)

followed by

MD 1 MILLMAN / SAVILLE (AUS) vs MARACH / OSWALD (AUT)

WD 1 LINETTE / ROSOLSKA (POL) vs (4) MATTEK-SANDS / PEGULA (USA)

WD 1 JURAK / VEKIC (CRO) vs (8) MELICHAR / RISKE (USA)

MD 1 PEERS / PURCELL (AUS) vs KRAJICEK / SANDGREN (USA)