Today at the Olympics: Events, schedule and start times as rugby sevens and football kick off Paris 2024
The Paris 2024 Olympics get going on Wednesday with the men’s football and rugby sevens competitions
Louise Thomas
Editor
The 2024 Olympic Games begin today in Paris and across France with the men’s rugby sevens and football competitions.
Two days before opening ceremony officially launches the Olympics, action is getting under way early to allow enough time for the players to recover between matches.
Argentina and Morocco are two of the first nations to compete in these Paris Games, meeting in a football match in St-Etienne in Group B. At the same time, at Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes stadium, the European champions Spain take on Uzbekistan. Later tonight, hosts France play the USA in Marseille.
In rugby sevens, France coincidentally take on USA once more, with union star Antoine Dupont carrying home hopes and set to be one of the stars of the Games for the host nation. Australia kick-off the schedule against Samoa, and it all wraps with a mouthwatering clash between New Zealand and South Africa.
Here is today’s events and start times (all times BST), and a full Olympic Games schedule can be found here.
Football fixtures
14:00 - Men’s Group B - Argentina v Morocco
14:00 - Men’s Group C - Uzbekistan v Spain
16:00 - Men’s Group A - Guinea v New Zealand
16:00 - Men’s Group B - Iraq v Ukraine
18:00 - Men’s Group D - Japan v Paraguay
20:00 - Men’s Group A - France v United States
20:00 - Men’s Group D - Mali v Israel
Rugby sevens fixtures
14:30 - Men’s Pool B - Australia v Samoa
15:00 - Men’s Pool B - Argentina v Kenya
15:30 - Men’s Pool C - France v United States
16:00 - Men’s Pool C - Fiji v Uruguay
16:30 - Men’s Pool A - Ireland v South Africa
17:00 - Men’s Pool A - New Zealand v Japan
18:00 - Men’s Pool B - Australia v Kenya
18:30 - Men’s Pool B - Argentina v Samoa
19:00 - Men’s Pool C - France v Uruguay
19:30 - Men’s Pool C - Fiji v United States
20:00 - Men’s Pool A - Ireland v Japan
20:30 - Men’s Pool A - New Zealand v South Africa
