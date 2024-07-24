Support truly

The 2024 Olympic Games begin today in Paris and across France with the men’s rugby sevens and football competitions.

Two days before opening ceremony officially launches the Olympics, action is getting under way early to allow enough time for the players to recover between matches.

Argentina and Morocco are two of the first nations to compete in these Paris Games, meeting in a football match in St-Etienne in Group B. At the same time, at Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes stadium, the European champions Spain take on Uzbekistan. Later tonight, hosts France play the USA in Marseille.

In rugby sevens, France coincidentally take on USA once more, with union star Antoine Dupont carrying home hopes and set to be one of the stars of the Games for the host nation. Australia kick-off the schedule against Samoa, and it all wraps with a mouthwatering clash between New Zealand and South Africa.

Here is today’s events and start times (all times BST), and a full Olympic Games schedule can be found here.

Football fixtures

14:00 - Men’s Group B - Argentina v Morocco

14:00 - Men’s Group C - Uzbekistan v Spain

16:00 - Men’s Group A - Guinea v New Zealand

16:00 - Men’s Group B - Iraq v Ukraine

18:00 - Men’s Group D - Japan v Paraguay

20:00 - Men’s Group A - France v United States

20:00 - Men’s Group D - Mali v Israel

Fermin Lopez, left, will be in Spain’s Olympic team ( Getty Images )

Rugby sevens fixtures

14:30 - Men’s Pool B - Australia v Samoa

15:00 - Men’s Pool B - Argentina v Kenya

15:30 - Men’s Pool C - France v United States

16:00 - Men’s Pool C - Fiji v Uruguay

16:30 - Men’s Pool A - Ireland v South Africa

17:00 - Men’s Pool A - New Zealand v Japan

18:00 - Men’s Pool B - Australia v Kenya

18:30 - Men’s Pool B - Argentina v Samoa

19:00 - Men’s Pool C - France v Uruguay

19:30 - Men’s Pool C - Fiji v United States

20:00 - Men’s Pool A - Ireland v Japan

20:30 - Men’s Pool A - New Zealand v South Africa