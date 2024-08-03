Support truly

Team GB continue their hunt for more medals at the Olympics on a super Saturday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.

Saturday’s highlights

The fastest women in the world take centre stage at the Stade de France as Sha’Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dina Asher-Smith and the rest vie for 100 metres glory (8.20pm BST). Asher-Smith’s hopes of a first individual Olympic podium finish have been boosted by the withdrawal of Shericka Jackson, but look out for Julien Alfred, who could win St Lucia’s first medal in history.

Team GB’s Max Whitlock will bid for history as he seeks an unprecedented fourth consecutive medal on the pommel horse at 4.10pm BST, with Simone Biles also in action, looking to continue to vault herself into the record books from 3.20pm.

The final day of rowing at Vaires-sur-Marne with the men’s and women’s eights the last boats in the water— can the British men’s crew (10.10am) return to the top of the podium after missing out in Tokyo?

Over at La Defense Arena, meanwhile, Katie Ledecky is all but certain to win Olympic gold number nine in the 800 metres freestyle, a distance she has dominated for so long, but the mixed medley relay (8.33pm) could be a cracker, particularly if Great Britain can call upon Adam Peaty.

And the men’s road race (10am) will see the peloton test themselves on a tricky course weaving around Paris. The lumps, bumps, cobbles and climbs could favour home home Julian Alaphilippe or dynamite Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel — though Tom Pidcock can’t be ruled out as he swaps disciplines after mountain bike success.

Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:

Team GB medal watch

Equestrian: Team dressage (Becky Moody, Carl Hester, Charlotte Frey) - 9am

Rowing: Women’s eight (Heidi Long, Roan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde, Henry Fieldman [cox])- 9.50am

Rowing: Men’s eight (Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, Harry Brightmore [cox]) - 10.10am

Cycling: Men’s road race (Tom Pidcock, Stevie Williams, Fred Wright, Josh Tarling) - start 10am, finish est. 5.15pm

Sailing: Women’s windsurfing (Emma Wilson) - event delayed from Friday and due to start 11.13am if conditions allow

Gymnastics: Men’s floor (Jake Jarman, Luke Whitehouse) - 2.30pm

Gymnastics: Men’s pommel horse (Max Whitlock) - 4.16pm

Athletics: 4x400m mixed relay - 7.55pm

Swimming: Women’s 200m individual medley (Abbie Wood) - 8.08pm

Athletics: Women’s 100m (Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita) - semi-finals 6.50pm, final 8.20pm

Swimming: 4x100m mixed medley relay - 8.58pm

Day 8 (Saturday August 3) - 28 gold medal events

Archery

8.30am-10.15am: Women’s individual: eliminations

Women’s individual: eliminations 12pm-2.20pm: Women’s individual: medal rounds

Artistic gymnastics

2pm-5pm: Men’s floor, women’s vault, men’s pommel horse: finals

Athletics

9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 110m hurdles

Men’s decathlon: 110m hurdles 9.10am: Men’s pole vault: qualification

Men’s pole vault: qualification 9.35am: Men’s 100m: prelims

Men’s 100m: prelims 9.55am: Men’s decathlon: discus A

Men’s decathlon: discus A 10.10am: Women’s 800m: repechage

Women’s 800m: repechage 10.45am: Men’s 100m: round 1

Men’s 100m: round 1 11am: Men’s decathlon: discus B

Men’s decathlon: discus B 12.40pm: Men’s decathlon: pole vault

Men’s decathlon: pole vault 6.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin A

Men’s decathlon: javelin A 6.15pm: Men’s 1500m: repechage

Men’s 1500m: repechage 6.35pm: Men’s shot put: final

6.50pm: Women’s 100m: semis

Women’s 100m: semis 7.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin B

Men’s decathlon: javelin B 7.20pm: Women’s triple jump: final

7.55pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: final

8.20pm: Women’s 100m: final

8.45pm: Men’s decathlon: 1500m final

Badminton

7.30am-12pm: Women’s singles: quarter-finals

Women’s singles: quarter-finals 2pm-4.30pm: Women’s doubles: medal matches

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)

Men’s/women’s (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool round (4 matches)

Women’s pool round (4 matches) 8.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s play-in round (2 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches) 3pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims or lucky loser round (3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims or lucky loser round (3 matches) 8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s lucky loser round (3 matches)

Boxing

2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals

Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-6.15pm: men’s and women’s kayak cross single: time trials and repechage rounds

Cycling (road)

10am-5.15pm: Men’s road race

Equestrian

9am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix special team final

Fencing

10.30am-4pm: Women’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

Women’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches 6pm-8.10pm: Women’s sabre team: medal finals

Football

2pm-11pm: Women’s quarter-finals (4 matches)

Golf

8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 3

Handball

8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)

Women’s pool stage (1 match) 6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)

Judo

7am-1pm: Mixed team: elimination rounds, repechage, semi-finals

Mixed team: elimination rounds, repechage, semi-finals 3pm-6pm: Mixed team: medal rounds

Rowing

8.30am-10.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: finals C/B and medal final; women’s eight, men’s eight: medal finals

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing: medal series; Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy 🥇

Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy 🥇 10am-7pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull

Shooting

8.30am-9.50am: Women’s 25m pistol: finals

Women’s 25m pistol: finals 8am-4.05pm: Women’s skeet: qualification day 1; Men’s skeet: qualification day 2 and finals

Swimming

10am-12pm: Women’s 50m free, men’s 1500m free, men’s 4x100m medley relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay: heats

Women’s 50m free, men’s 1500m free, men’s 4x100m medley relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m fly: final; women’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m individual medley: final, women 800m free: final, mixed 4x100m medley relay: final

Table tennis

12.30pm-3pm: Women’s singles: medal finals

Tennis

11am-6pm: Men’s singles: bronze medal final; women’s singles, men’s doubles: gold medal finals

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo