Today at the Olympics: Saturday’s schedule of events as Max Whitlock and Dina Asher-Smith go for gold in Paris
Olympic competition continues on a super Saturday in the French capital
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Team GB continue their hunt for more medals at the Olympics on a super Saturday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.
Saturday’s highlights
The fastest women in the world take centre stage at the Stade de France as Sha’Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dina Asher-Smith and the rest vie for 100 metres glory (8.20pm BST). Asher-Smith’s hopes of a first individual Olympic podium finish have been boosted by the withdrawal of Shericka Jackson, but look out for Julien Alfred, who could win St Lucia’s first medal in history.
Team GB’s Max Whitlock will bid for history as he seeks an unprecedented fourth consecutive medal on the pommel horse at 4.10pm BST, with Simone Biles also in action, looking to continue to vault herself into the record books from 3.20pm.
The final day of rowing at Vaires-sur-Marne with the men’s and women’s eights the last boats in the water— can the British men’s crew (10.10am) return to the top of the podium after missing out in Tokyo?
Over at La Defense Arena, meanwhile, Katie Ledecky is all but certain to win Olympic gold number nine in the 800 metres freestyle, a distance she has dominated for so long, but the mixed medley relay (8.33pm) could be a cracker, particularly if Great Britain can call upon Adam Peaty.
And the men’s road race (10am) will see the peloton test themselves on a tricky course weaving around Paris. The lumps, bumps, cobbles and climbs could favour home home Julian Alaphilippe or dynamite Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel — though Tom Pidcock can’t be ruled out as he swaps disciplines after mountain bike success.
Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:
Team GB medal watch
Equestrian: Team dressage (Becky Moody, Carl Hester, Charlotte Frey) - 9am
Rowing: Women’s eight (Heidi Long, Roan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde, Henry Fieldman [cox])- 9.50am
Rowing: Men’s eight (Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, Harry Brightmore [cox]) - 10.10am
Cycling: Men’s road race (Tom Pidcock, Stevie Williams, Fred Wright, Josh Tarling) - start 10am, finish est. 5.15pm
Sailing: Women’s windsurfing (Emma Wilson) - event delayed from Friday and due to start 11.13am if conditions allow
Gymnastics: Men’s floor (Jake Jarman, Luke Whitehouse) - 2.30pm
Gymnastics: Men’s pommel horse (Max Whitlock) - 4.16pm
Athletics: 4x400m mixed relay - 7.55pm
Swimming: Women’s 200m individual medley (Abbie Wood) - 8.08pm
Athletics: Women’s 100m (Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita) - semi-finals 6.50pm, final 8.20pm
Swimming: 4x100m mixed medley relay - 8.58pm
Day 8 (Saturday August 3) - 28 gold medal events
Archery
- 8.30am-10.15am: Women’s individual: eliminations
- 12pm-2.20pm: Women’s individual: medal rounds
Artistic gymnastics
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s floor, women’s vault, men’s pommel horse: finals
Athletics
- 9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 110m hurdles
- 9.10am: Men’s pole vault: qualification
- 9.35am: Men’s 100m: prelims
- 9.55am: Men’s decathlon: discus A
- 10.10am: Women’s 800m: repechage
- 10.45am: Men’s 100m: round 1
- 11am: Men’s decathlon: discus B
- 12.40pm: Men’s decathlon: pole vault
- 6.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin A
- 6.15pm: Men’s 1500m: repechage
- 6.35pm: Men’s shot put: final
- 6.50pm: Women’s 100m: semis
- 7.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin B
- 7.20pm: Women’s triple jump: final
- 7.55pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: final
- 8.20pm: Women’s 100m: final
- 8.45pm: Men’s decathlon: 1500m final
Badminton
- 7.30am-12pm: Women’s singles: quarter-finals
- 2pm-4.30pm: Women’s doubles: medal matches
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)
- 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 8.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s play-in round (2 matches)
Beach volleyball
- 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
- 3pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims or lucky loser round (3 matches)
- 8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s lucky loser round (3 matches)
Boxing
- 2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals
- 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals
Canoe slalom
- 2.30pm-6.15pm: men’s and women’s kayak cross single: time trials and repechage rounds
Cycling (road)
- 10am-5.15pm: Men’s road race
Equestrian
- 9am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix special team final
Fencing
- 10.30am-4pm: Women’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
- 6pm-8.10pm: Women’s sabre team: medal finals
Football
- 2pm-11pm: Women’s quarter-finals (4 matches)
Golf
- 8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 3
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)
- 6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)
Judo
- 7am-1pm: Mixed team: elimination rounds, repechage, semi-finals
- 3pm-6pm: Mixed team: medal rounds
Rowing
- 8.30am-10.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: finals C/B and medal final; women’s eight, men’s eight: medal finals
Sailing
- 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing: medal series; Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy 🥇
- 10am-7pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull
Shooting
- 8.30am-9.50am: Women’s 25m pistol: finals
- 8am-4.05pm: Women’s skeet: qualification day 1; Men’s skeet: qualification day 2 and finals
Swimming
- 10am-12pm: Women’s 50m free, men’s 1500m free, men’s 4x100m medley relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay: heats
- 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m fly: final; women’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m individual medley: final, women 800m free: final, mixed 4x100m medley relay: final
Table tennis
- 12.30pm-3pm: Women’s singles: medal finals
Tennis
- 11am-6pm: Men’s singles: bronze medal final; women’s singles, men’s doubles: gold medal finals
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
- 9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments