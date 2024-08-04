Support truly

Team GB continue their hunt for more medals at the Olympics on Sunday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.

Sunday’s highlights

The headline act is the men’s 100m final, in which America’s Noah Lyles goes up against Jamaica’s rising star Kishane Thompson. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo is another contender and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes will hope to be in the mix for a medal too, after he was disqualified from the final in Tokyo.

Keely Hodgkinson will go in the women’s 800m semi-finals, before Josh Kerr battles against his fierce rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men’s 1500m semi-finals – the two have been drawn in the same race.

There is plenty to look out for beyond the track, too. Novak Djokovic has the chance to finally win Olympic gold in the men’s singles final but he faces the man who beat him in the Wimbledon final this year, Carlos Alcaraz, at Roland Garros.

The women’s road race will see Britain’s Anna Henderson – who won silver in the time trial – and national champion Pfeiffer Georgi alongside Lizzie Diegnan, competing in her fourth Games. The Dutch have phenomenal strength in Lorena Wiebes, Demi Vollering and the great Marianne Vos, but Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky is the world champion out to spoil their plans.

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy are in contention in the final round of the men’s golf event, with reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and Spain’s Jon Rahm leading after three days.

Jake Jarman has big hopes in the men’s vault final and Becky Downie will go in the women’s uneven bars final, up against Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour.

In the pool, the 4x100m medley relays will be entertaining battles – Team GB are strong contenders in the men’s edition – and there are finals in table tennis, fencing, badminton and archery on a stacked day at the Games.

Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:

Team GB medal watch

Tommy Fleetwood - Men’s golf, final round, 11:39

Lizzie Deignan, Pfeiffer Georgi, Anna Henderson - Cycling, women’s road race, 13:00

Rebecca Downie - Gymnastics - Artistic, women's uneven bars, 14:40

Jake Jarman, Harry Hepworth - Gymnastics - Artistic, men’s vault, 15:24

Team GB - Swimming, 4x100m medley relay, 18:06

Zharnel Hughes and Louie Hinchliffe - Athletics, men’s 100m, 20:50

Day 9 (Sunday August 4) - 20 golds up for grabs

Archery

8.30am-10.15am: Men’s individual: eliminations

Men’s individual: eliminations 12pm-2.20pm: Men’s individual: medal rounds 🥇

Artistic gymnastics

2pm-4.25pm: Men’s rings, women’s uneven bars, Men’s vault: finals 🥇

Athletics

9.05am: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1

Women’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1 9.20am: Women’s hammer: qualification A

Women’s hammer: qualification A 9.55am: Women’s 200m: round 1

Women’s 200m: round 1 10am: Men’s long jump: qualification

Men’s long jump: qualification 10.45am: Women’s hammer: qualification B

Women’s hammer: qualification B 10.50am: Men’s 110m hurdles: round 1

Men’s 110m hurdles: round 1 11.35am: Women’s 400m hurdles: round 1

Women’s 400m hurdles: round 1 6.05pm: Men’s 400m: round 1

Men’s 400m: round 1 6.50pm: Women’s high jump: final

7pm: Men’s 100m: semi-finals

Men’s 100m: semi-finals 7.30pm: Men’s hammer: final

7.35pm: Women’s 800m: semi-finals

Women’s 800m: semi-finals 8.10pm: Men’s 1500m: semi-finals

Men’s 1500m: semi-finals 8.50pm: Men’s 100m: final

Badminton

7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals

Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals 2pm-4.30pm: Men’s doubles: medal matches 🥇

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)

Women’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Women’s group phase (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s pool round (4 matches) 8.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s play-in round (2 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-10am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 12pm-2pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.25pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals: Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals

Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals: Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals 2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals; Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-4.25pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross single: heats

Cycling (road)

1pm-5.45pm: Women’s road race 🥇

Equestrian

9am-1pm: Dressage Grand Prix freestyle individual: final 🥇

Fencing

9am-4.10pm: Men’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

Men’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches 6.10pm-9pm: Men’s foil team: medal finals 🥇

Golf

8am-5.30pm: Men’s tournament: round 4 (medal final) 🥇

Handball

8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-2pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 4.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Sailing

10pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; Mixed multihull

Shooting

8am-4pm: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: qualification

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: qualification 8.30am-4.05pm: Women’s skeet: qualification day 2 and finals 🥇

Swimming

5.30pm-7.30pm: Women’s 50m free: final, men’s 1500m free: final, men’s 4x100m medley relay: final, women’s 4x100m medley relay: final 🥇

Table tennis

12.30pm-3pm: Men’s singles: medal finals 🥇

Tennis

11am-6pm: Women’s doubles: bronze, gold medal finals; Men’s singles: gold medal final 🥇

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo