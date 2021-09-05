Paralympics closing ceremony LIVE: Great Britain second in medal table as Tokyo Games come to an end
The Tokyo Paralympics has come to an end in terms of the events - and the official end of a summer of toil and glory will come with the closing ceremony.
ParalympicsGB ended the Games in second place in the medal table, a hugely creditable haul of 124 medals all up which included no fewer than 41 golds - only China earned more. The latest successes saw Great Britain take a bronze in wheelchair basketball, repeating their efforts from Rio despite even more struggles than ever before, while Krysten Coombs earned bronze in the men’s SH6 badminton singles too.
David Smith will carry the flag for Great Britain after his boccia gold medal success, his fifth paralympic medal overall. He said: “It is an unbelievable honour to be leading out the ParalympicsGB team at the Paralympic Games closing ceremony. Not only am I representing the sport that I love, but the wider ParalympicsGB team too.”
The ceremony takes place at the Olympic Stadium and starts from around 11am BST.
Follow all the latest updates from the closing ceremony in Tokyo:
Japanese flag is hoisted by hero athletes and healthcare workers
Fumihito Prince Akishino, Crown Prince of Japan has entered the arena alongside International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, with both set to address the event later in the afternoon.
The national flag of Japan is currently being carried into the arena by six of the country’s citizens, including medal-winning athletes from this summer’s Paralympics and and Olympics, and healthcare staff who have worked to protect the country throughout the pandemic.
It is important to remember of course that not only were these Games delayed by a year, but their eventual hosting still faced significant opposition from the Japanese public, who have been living under strict restrictions throughout the summer.
Closing ceremony brings youth culture to the fore
The first in-stadium portion of the closing ceremony is showing-off Japanese urban youth culture, complete with a teenage DJ using a launchpad, guitar and keyboard players and a break-dancer who suffers from retinal pigment degeneration.
There’s also somebody spinning around on his own head at quite a pace. He apparently holds the world record for most hands-free head rotations in 60 seconds. I feel nauseated just watching, never mind trying it.
lt really is a shame that, although understandably, the people of Tokyo haven’t been able to be a bigger part of both the Paralympics and Olympics earlier this summer. Of course, the achievements of athletes in both Games have been spectacular, but people, crowds and culture are such a huge part of the Games, and their role has undoubtedly been lessened this time around.
Grand finale of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is underway
The show-stopper event set to round-off the summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo is now beginning in the Japan National Stadium.
A flurry of fireworks, no doubt the first of many, has led into a montage of some of the Games’ most spectacular moments across all sports. The joy on the faces of so many of these athletes, whose preparation for the competition was so badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is a joy to behold.
This VT is also highlighting the influence of the Games on the city of Tokyo itself, with Japanese citizens performing a variety of dances and musical pieces with the skyline lit up in the background.
Triathlon gold medal hasn’t settled in yet for GB winner Lauren Steadman
Triathlon gold medallist Lauren Steadman says the reality of her triumph in Tokyo hasn’t quite settled yet ahead of the Paralympics closing ceremony.
“I have dreamed of that for many, many years, but I don’t think it’s quite hit home yet,” she told Channel 4’s live coverage. “Maybe once I’ve got off the plane and I’m with my family again. That moment is going to stay with me forever. “
The 28-year-old, who took PTS5 silver in Rio before going one better this time around, spoke about how difficult the conditions were.
“The weather was really hot and the humidity was over 85%. It was hard to set a pace to manage each part of the triathlon.
“I remember being on that last run lap and thinking, ‘Lauren, how much do you want this? How much have you got left to give?’”
How Ellie Robinson handled “voyeuristic” mixed zone interview and brought media to tears
One of the defining moments of these Tokyo Games has been swimmer Ellie Robinson’s emotional speech to the media after missing out on a podium place in the 50m butterfly S6 final. Robinson, 20, discussed the “agony” she has experienced over the course of the past year as the Perthes’ disease in her right has worsened.
“Even though I didn’t win a medal I went out on my terms. I’m just so proud of myself for getting so far. This is a story of triumph not of defeat,” Robinson explained. “These are happy tears, because I’m so relieved and so proud.”
Tanni Grey-Thompson praised the young athlete on Channel 4 just before the start of the closing ceremony, saying: “Mixed zone interviews are difficult and voyeuristic. She handled it so well.”
Former Paralympic swimmer Marc Woods, who was one of the broadcasters witnessing Robinson’s powerful speech in person, added: “Everyone from Australia to NBC was in tears. And when she finished they stood up and applauded her.”
Tanni Grey-Thompson praises organisation of Tokyo Games in difficult circumstances
The Paralympics closing ceremony will be getting underway very shortly, and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has been giving her appraisal of a Games played without packed crowds under the cloud of COVID-19.
“They’ve done so well to put this event on and get all the athletes out here,” the 11-time gold medallist told Channel 4.
“I thought not having spectators would have been a massive issue. But the sporting stories have taken over.”
Coombs wins Britain’s second badminton medal and final one at Paralympics
Krysten Coombs took bronze in the men’s SH6 badminton singles earlier this morning to secure Paralympics GB’s final medal and their second in badminton on the sport’s debut.
Coombs was a game down against Brazil’s Vitor Goncalves Tavares but won the following two to take victory, and spoke of the effect he hope he success has on young viewers around the world.
“The 14 years of competing have been for this,” he said.
“I think the experience, the journey I’ve come to now get to the top of the level and compete at these Games and win a bronze medal, it’s a dream come true.
“I’d like to think I can inspire other kids with dwarfism at home that there is a journey and you can be successful with it.”
ParalympicsGB chief says team has “rewritten history books” in Tokyo
ParalympicsGB chef de mission Penny Briscoe says that British athletes have “rewritten the history books” in Tokyo this summer.
Despite a drop in total medals won since Rio 2016, the squad has still taken second-place in the standings by a comfortable distance and won medals in 18 of the 19 events they entered.
Briscoe told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s been an incredible Games for ParalympicsGB. We’re absolutely delighted with the performance of the team.
“It has been a monumental effort. It has been challenging, complex and incredibly demanding. Not only in the 12 days we’ve been competing but in the 18 months leading up to the Games.
“The medal total was always going to be difficult in terms of the return of Russian athletes. But for 18 out of 19 sports to deliver medal success was an absolutely phenomenal effort by the team.
“We’ve rewritten the history books out here in Tokyo.”
ParalympicsGB secure second in final medal standings
That final bronze medal in this morning’s men’s wheelchair basketball has taken the ParalympicsGB tally to a whopping 127, securing second-place in the overall standings. The British team is taking home 41 golds, 38 silvers, and 43 bronze medals after an extremely successful summer in Tokyo.
GB has now placed second in every Paralympic Games in the 21st century, except for London 2012, when the team finished up in third spot.
China meanwhile comfortably topped the tally charts which a staggering 93 golds and total of 200 medals, with the USA rounding-out the podium places in third.
Strong performances from the Netherlands and Ukraine have seen them place fifth and sixth respectively, while Azerbaijan made it into the top ten, ahead of the likes of Germany, France, and hosts Japan.
You can take a look at a full breakdown of the final medal table in the article below.
Cockcroft and Skinner “gutted” for very different reasons
Of course, among all of the glorious moments ParalympicsGB has experienced this summer, there have been a number of tough results to take, too.
Both Hannah Cockcroft and Zak Skinner were left “gutted” yesterday, but for very different reasons. Cockroft didn’t quite manage to beat her own world record despite taking a dominant victory in the T34 800m race, while Skinner missed out on a medal by two centimetres in the T13 long jump final.
Skinner said: “It just hurts. I just wasn’t able to manage it on the big stage. I’m going to use this to fuel the fire because I don’t ever want to feel like this again.”
“I’m absolutely gutted,” Cockcroft joked, meanwhile. “I was so close that to world record, I couldn’t have got closer if I’d tried.
“I’m really happy with gold but I’m obviously a bit frustrated I couldn’t quite squeeze under that time but to go close on a rainy day. I did that time in Switzerland on the fastest track in the world so to come here and replicate it, I’ve got to be proud.
