✕ Close Dame Sarah Storey becomes most successful Paralympian in British history

The Tokyo Paralympics has come to an end in terms of the events - and the official end of a summer of toil and glory will come with the closing ceremony.

ParalympicsGB ended the Games in second place in the medal table, a hugely creditable haul of 124 medals all up which included no fewer than 41 golds - only China earned more. The latest successes saw Great Britain take a bronze in wheelchair basketball, repeating their efforts from Rio despite even more struggles than ever before, while Krysten Coombs earned bronze in the men’s SH6 badminton singles too.

David Smith will carry the flag for Great Britain after his boccia gold medal success, his fifth paralympic medal overall. He said: “It is an unbelievable honour to be leading out the ParalympicsGB team at the Paralympic Games closing ceremony. Not only am I representing the sport that I love, but the wider ParalympicsGB team too.”

The ceremony takes place at the Olympic Stadium and starts from around 11am BST.

Follow all the latest updates from the closing ceremony in Tokyo: