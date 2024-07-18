Support truly

Gabby Logan will be unable to present both morning and evening events for the BBC during the Paris 2024Olympics because of French employment laws, according to the Telegraph .

The country’s strict laws state that employees must have a minimum of 11 hours between shifts. That means Logan will not be allowed to present events both early in the day and then later that evening, as planned.

Broadcasters are reportedly concerned that employees could be stopped from working if the rules are not followed.

“Because of the French working directive, we are not allowed to do the morning session and the evening session,” said Logan. “They are really strict about it apparently. It’s not just a kind of box-ticking exercise. It’s quite a change for all of us because we are used to these really early sessions in the morning.”

Logan started her presenting shifts early in the morning at the recent World Indoor Championships and worked long hours until 11pm. That will not be possible in Paris.

Clare Balding, who will host evening swimming events at the Olympics will also see her working hours limited.

“We are all having to work to those rules within the BBC,” Logan added. “We know the French work to live. It just means we split the day up slightly differently.

Clare Balding will present for the BBC at Paris 2024 ( PA Archive )

“Jeannette [Kwakye] is doing that portion of the day [morning] in the studio, which means that she will be able to cover off the morning athletics stories, and we will be doing all the evening at the stadium.

“It’s always much better to be in situ for me as a sports presenter. Once I’ve watched the athletics it means I will be able to keep my eye across more sports during the day which is exciting.”