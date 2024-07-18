Team GB sprinter Zharnel Hughes fires warning to Noah Lyles after Netflix dig

Support truly

Team GB sprinter Zharnel Hughes has hit back at Noah Lyles after disparaging comments from the American in Netflix’s new documentary, Sprint.

Lyles, referring to Hughes, said: “If you don’t have main character energy, track and field isn’t for you.” And Hughes has since admitted that the comment “raised all the red in me”.

The sprint rivals are set to face off in the London Diamond League 100m race on Saturday, with the Paris 2024 Olympics looming on the horizon.

“Obviously me being a competitor it raised all the red in me,” Hughes said of Lyles’ comment.

“I was like: ‘This guy, he just needs to shut up.’ My girlfriend is the one who keeps me calm. She is like: ‘Babe, don’t get flared up, don’t let it get into your head. He’s saying these things so you guys can be thrown off psychologically.’

“So, for me, I use that burning desire, that red in me as an athlete, and I try to put it out on the track.

“He just has a loose mouth, he just likes to talk. I guess that’s how he gets his confidence, so I can’t blame him. But I’m prepared. I’ll see him in London. We’ll meet there and have a talk.”

The 29-year-old went into Tokyo 2020 with plenty of expectation but false-started in the 100m final, leaving him to reflect on that disappointment for three years.

Gold medalist Noah Lyles of Team United States and bronze medalist Zharnel Hughes of Team Great Britain ( Getty Images )

“Honestly. I thought I was ready,” he said. “Tokyo was pretty hot, so a lot of ­athletes were cramping, unfortunately I was one of those. When I got into the blocks in the set position my right calf cramped and I couldn’t stay in my blocks.”

Hughes is now fully fit after a hamstring tear saw him miss the European Championships last month, and he has spoken of his excitement about the upcoming events.

He added: “I’m back in ­training, hitting v max times, doing time trials and stuff to make sure we’re on ­target. Coach is excited, I’m excited, I’m looking forward to ­seeing what I can do.”