When is Simone Biles competing at Paris Olympics?

Simone Biles returns to the Olympics at Paris 2024 in gymnastics after addressing mental health concerns and returning to top form.

Biles, 27, exited the Tokyo Games in 2021 after performing a series of vaults well below her high standards, later explaining that she was suffering from the “twisties”, a daunting yet common mental block that many gymnasts face.

But after a lengthy absence, Biles is back and performing to an excellent level once again, making her a likely candidate to be one of the faces of these Games.

Biles will hope to add to her four Olympic gold medals with Team USA across a packed gymnastics schedule, with a huge audience eager to see her battle both the competition and herself on the biggest stage.

That is due to opening up in a new Netflix documentary, Simone Biles: Rising, which offers her audience an insight into how she overcame the greatest setback of her career. Here’s when you can catch Biles in action at Paris 2024 over the next week:

When is Biles competing?

In Paris, the women’s gymnastics will start on 28 July and conclude on 5 August. Biles’ appearances will depend on making finals and whether she opts to compete in all individual events.

28 July - Team Qualifying: Simone Biles is making her first appearance in the team qualifying events. She will feature alongside her USA teammates (Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera and Sunisa Lee) in Subdivision 2 from 10:40am BST (11:40am CET and 5:40am ET).

30 July - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 5:15pm BST (6:15pm CET and 12:15 ET).

1 August - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 5:15pm BST (6:15pm CET and 12:15 ET).

3 August - Women's vault final:

The women's vault final begins at begins at 3:20pm BST (4:20pm CET and 10:20am ET).

4 August - Women's uneven bar final:

The women's uneven bars final begins at 2:40pm BST (3:40pm CET and 9:40am ET).

5 August - Women's balance beam finals:

The women's balance beam finals begins at 11:38am BST (12:38pm CET and 6:38am ET).

5 August - Women's floor exercise finals:

The women's floor exercise final begins at 1:23am BST (2:23pm CET and 8:23am ET).

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time ( AP )

How many Olympic medals has Biles won?

After making her Olympic debut at the Rio Games in 2016, Biles had already secured four gold medals and one bronze medal by the age of 19.

She now has a combined 37 world championship and Olympic medals and, with her third appearance at the Summer Games fast approaching, there is perhaps even more to come from one of America’s greatest athletes of all time.