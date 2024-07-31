Support truly

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are a win away from having two shots at an Olympic medal in the men’s doubles, but face their toughest challenge yet against the American pair of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

Nadal and Alcaraz survived a tense final tiebreak to beat the Dutch team of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhoof and reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday at a raucous Roland Garros in Paris.

Ram and Krajicek are former world number 1s in doubles and are an experienced team, but Nadal and Alcaraz know a win today would guarantee a shot at a medal either in the semi-finals or in the bronze medal match.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic continues his bid for Olympics gold in the men’s singles, which has reached the last-16 stage, while Iga Swiatek is in action in the women’s singles following exits for Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini.

The tennis competition started Saturday 27 July and runs for just over a week to Sunday 4 August, and there will be gold medals for men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles events.

Here is the full tennis schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and click here for a day-by-day guide to the Games.

Wednesday, 31 July

Court Philippe-Chatrier

starting at 11:00

MS 3 (1) DJOKOVIC Novak (SRB) vs KOEPFER Dominik (GER)

followed by

WS QF KERBER Angelique (GER) vs (6) ZHENG Qinwen (CHN)

starting at 1:00

MD QF ALCARAZ / NADAL (ESP) vs (4) KRAJICEK / RAM (USA)

WS QF (12) KOSTYUK Marta (UKR) vs (13) VEKIC Donna (CRO)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

starting at 11:00

MS 3 MOUTET Corentin (FRA) vs (9) PAUL Tommy (USA)

followed by

MS 3 SAFIULLIN Roman (AIN) vs (2) ALCARAZ Carlos (ESP)

WS QF (1) SWIATEK Iga (POL) vs (8) COLLINS Danielle (USA)

MS 3 (3) ZVEREV Alexander (GER) vs POPYRIN Alexei (AUS)

WD 2 KICHENOK / KICHENOK (UKR) vs (4) COLLINS / KRAWCZYK (USA)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

starting at 11:00

MS 3 (12) BAEZ Sebastian (ARG) vs (8) TSITSIPAS Stefanos (GRE)

not before 12:30

WS QF (9) KREJCIKOVA Barbora (CZE) vs (ITF) SCHMIEDLOVA Anna Karolina (SVK)

not before 13:30

MS 3 (13) AUGER-ALIASSIME Felix (CAN) vs (4) MEDVEDEV Daniil (AIN)

MS 3 (6) RUUD Casper (NOR) vs CERUNDOLO Francisco (ARG)

XD QF (3) GAUFF / FRITZ (USA) vs DABROWSKI / AUGER-ALIASSIME (CAN)

Court 14

not before 12:00

MS 3 (11) MUSETTI Lorenzo (ITA) vs (7) FRITZ Taylor (USA)

followed by

WD 2 (1) GAUFF / PEGULA (USA) vs MUCHOVA / NOSKOVA (CZE)

MD 2 (3) FRITZ / PAUL (USA) vs HAASE / ROJER (NED)

XD QF WANG / ZHANG (CHN) vs (2) PEREZ / EBDEN (AUS)

Court 6

not before 12:30

MD QF MACHAC / PAVLASEK (CZE) vs (2) KRAWIETZ / PUETZ (GER)

followed by

MD QF EBDEN / PEERS (AUS) vs KOEPFER / STRUFF (GER)

WD 2 BOULTER / WATSON (GBR) vs (6) HADDAD MAIA / STEFANI (BRA)

XD QF SINIAKOVA / MACHAC (CZE) vs SHIBAHARA / NISHIKORI (JPN)

Court 7

not before 12:30

XD QF ERRANI / VAVASSORI (ITA) vs SCHUURS / KOOLHOF (NED)

followed by

WD 2 (5) DABROWSKI / FERNANDEZ (CAN) vs ANDREEVA / SHNAIDER (AIN)

WD 2 AOYAMA / SHIBAHARA (JPN) vs (2) KREJCIKOVA / SINIAKOVA (CZE)

Thursday, 1 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Quarter-finals

Women’s Singles Semi-finals

Men’s Doubles quarter-finals

Women’s Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

18:00 Men’s Singles Quarter-finals

Men’s Doubles quarter-finals

Women’s Singles Semi-finals

Friday, 2 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Semi-finals

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

19:00

Men’s Singles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

Saturday, 3 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

Sunday, 4 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

