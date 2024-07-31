Olympics tennis order of play and schedule: Every event, date and start time at Paris 2024
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are both in doubles action and are bidding for the semi-finals as Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek look to reach the singles quarter-finals
Louise Thomas
Editor
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are a win away from having two shots at an Olympic medal in the men’s doubles, but face their toughest challenge yet against the American pair of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.
Nadal and Alcaraz survived a tense final tiebreak to beat the Dutch team of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhoof and reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday at a raucous Roland Garros in Paris.
Ram and Krajicek are former world number 1s in doubles and are an experienced team, but Nadal and Alcaraz know a win today would guarantee a shot at a medal either in the semi-finals or in the bronze medal match.
Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic continues his bid for Olympics gold in the men’s singles, which has reached the last-16 stage, while Iga Swiatek is in action in the women’s singles following exits for Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini.
The tennis competition started Saturday 27 July and runs for just over a week to Sunday 4 August, and there will be gold medals for men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles events.
Here is the full tennis schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and click here for a day-by-day guide to the Games.
Wednesday, 31 July
Court Philippe-Chatrier
starting at 11:00
MS 3 (1) DJOKOVIC Novak (SRB) vs KOEPFER Dominik (GER)
followed by
WS QF KERBER Angelique (GER) vs (6) ZHENG Qinwen (CHN)
starting at 1:00
MD QF ALCARAZ / NADAL (ESP) vs (4) KRAJICEK / RAM (USA)
WS QF (12) KOSTYUK Marta (UKR) vs (13) VEKIC Donna (CRO)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
starting at 11:00
MS 3 MOUTET Corentin (FRA) vs (9) PAUL Tommy (USA)
followed by
MS 3 SAFIULLIN Roman (AIN) vs (2) ALCARAZ Carlos (ESP)
WS QF (1) SWIATEK Iga (POL) vs (8) COLLINS Danielle (USA)
MS 3 (3) ZVEREV Alexander (GER) vs POPYRIN Alexei (AUS)
WD 2 KICHENOK / KICHENOK (UKR) vs (4) COLLINS / KRAWCZYK (USA)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
starting at 11:00
MS 3 (12) BAEZ Sebastian (ARG) vs (8) TSITSIPAS Stefanos (GRE)
not before 12:30
WS QF (9) KREJCIKOVA Barbora (CZE) vs (ITF) SCHMIEDLOVA Anna Karolina (SVK)
not before 13:30
MS 3 (13) AUGER-ALIASSIME Felix (CAN) vs (4) MEDVEDEV Daniil (AIN)
MS 3 (6) RUUD Casper (NOR) vs CERUNDOLO Francisco (ARG)
XD QF (3) GAUFF / FRITZ (USA) vs DABROWSKI / AUGER-ALIASSIME (CAN)
Court 14
not before 12:00
MS 3 (11) MUSETTI Lorenzo (ITA) vs (7) FRITZ Taylor (USA)
followed by
WD 2 (1) GAUFF / PEGULA (USA) vs MUCHOVA / NOSKOVA (CZE)
MD 2 (3) FRITZ / PAUL (USA) vs HAASE / ROJER (NED)
XD QF WANG / ZHANG (CHN) vs (2) PEREZ / EBDEN (AUS)
Court 6
not before 12:30
MD QF MACHAC / PAVLASEK (CZE) vs (2) KRAWIETZ / PUETZ (GER)
followed by
MD QF EBDEN / PEERS (AUS) vs KOEPFER / STRUFF (GER)
WD 2 BOULTER / WATSON (GBR) vs (6) HADDAD MAIA / STEFANI (BRA)
XD QF SINIAKOVA / MACHAC (CZE) vs SHIBAHARA / NISHIKORI (JPN)
Court 7
not before 12:30
XD QF ERRANI / VAVASSORI (ITA) vs SCHUURS / KOOLHOF (NED)
followed by
WD 2 (5) DABROWSKI / FERNANDEZ (CAN) vs ANDREEVA / SHNAIDER (AIN)
WD 2 AOYAMA / SHIBAHARA (JPN) vs (2) KREJCIKOVA / SINIAKOVA (CZE)
Thursday, 1 August
11:00
Men’s Singles Quarter-finals
Women’s Singles Semi-finals
Men’s Doubles quarter-finals
Women’s Doubles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
18:00 Men’s Singles Quarter-finals
Men’s Doubles quarter-finals
Women’s Singles Semi-finals
Friday, 2 August
11:00
Men’s Singles Semi-finals
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
19:00
Men’s Singles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇
Saturday, 3 August
11:00
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇
Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇
Sunday, 4 August
11:00
Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch tennis at the Olympics then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
