Kashima Stadium will host Australia and Great Britain’s women on Friday as the pair meet in the Tokyo 2020 football quarter-finals.

Team GB arrive unbeaten at this Olympic Games after beating Chile and Japan and drawing with Canada to top Group E.

Their opponents finished third in Group G behind Sweden and the United States, but it showed impressive defensive orginisation to secure a draw against the USA in their final game.

With a place in the last four and a guaranteed medal match to be secured, both sides enter with plenty of confidence.

Riise remains confident in her side ahead of kick-off: “I believe strongly in this team, a great team always finds a way to come back and we did. Closer to the finish we started to get some momentum, luckily we were good enough to get the goal. It was an important goal (from Weir), we top the group, we’re staying here and have a little bit more rest so we are happy.

“There are always things you want to improve on, we have played three games against three good opponents and have performed better and better. We haven’t been together that long so we’ll improve every game. Overall we looked strong and confident and that will be important going forward.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 10am BST on Friday 30 July, at the Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima.

Where can I watch it?

The game may be shown live on BBC 1 or on the Red Button and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer. It will also be on Eurosport 2 and the Eurosport player, as well as Discovery+.

Predicted line-ups

Great Britain XI - Roebuck; Bronze, Houghton, Williamson, Stokes, Walsh, Weir, Little, Kirby, Hemp, White

Australia XI - Micah; Kennedy, Catley, Polkinghorne, Carpenter, Logarzo, van Egmond, Yallop, Foord, Kerr

Odds

Great Britain 8/11

Draw 12/5

Australia 10/3

Prediction

Team GB to edge out Australia and progress to the semi-finals. Great Britain 2-1 Australia