✕ Close Sky Brown wins Olympic bronze medal in women’s skateboarding park final at Tokyo 2020

Day 13 of Tokyo 2020 is underway with Team GB’s Matt Walls winning gold in the men’s omnium.

The 23-year-old produced a dominant display across the four events to win Great Britain’s first gold in the velodrome and a first-ever Olympic title in the men’s event after Mark Cavendish finished second in Rio and Ed Clancy third in London.

Earlier, Great Britain’s Liam Heath won a bronze medal in the men’s K1 200m with the defending champion clocking 35.202 seconds to finish third behind Hungary’s Sandor Totka, with Italian Manfredi Rizza taking silver.

In the athletics Team USA’s favourite Grant Holloway, who had been undefeated for 24 races in a row, lost in dramatic fashion to Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment, who snatched the men’s 110m hurdles gold. And there was also American disappointment on the track after the men’s sprint relay heats, with the USA 4x100m team failing to progress to the finals but Dina Asher-Smith returned to help Great Britain’s women qualify with a new national record.

Holly Bradshaw claimed bronze in the pole vault final with the medals in the heptathlon also decided. Katarina Johnson-Thompson didn’t get one, however, after being forced to pull out with injury on Wednesday with Belgian Nafi Thiam retaining her title from Rio.