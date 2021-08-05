Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Holly Bradshaw wins bronze in pole vault after track cycling gold for Team GB
Day 13 of Tokyo 2020 is underway with Team GB’s Matt Walls winning gold in the men’s omnium.
The 23-year-old produced a dominant display across the four events to win Great Britain’s first gold in the velodrome and a first-ever Olympic title in the men’s event after Mark Cavendish finished second in Rio and Ed Clancy third in London.
Earlier, Great Britain’s Liam Heath won a bronze medal in the men’s K1 200m with the defending champion clocking 35.202 seconds to finish third behind Hungary’s Sandor Totka, with Italian Manfredi Rizza taking silver.
In the athletics Team USA’s favourite Grant Holloway, who had been undefeated for 24 races in a row, lost in dramatic fashion to Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment, who snatched the men’s 110m hurdles gold. And there was also American disappointment on the track after the men’s sprint relay heats, with the USA 4x100m team failing to progress to the finals but Dina Asher-Smith returned to help Great Britain’s women qualify with a new national record.
Holly Bradshaw claimed bronze in the pole vault final with the medals in the heptathlon also decided. Katarina Johnson-Thompson didn’t get one, however, after being forced to pull out with injury on Wednesday with Belgian Nafi Thiam retaining her title from Rio.
Tokyo Olympics: Walls discusses omnium gold
Matt Walls admitted he was not the most likely candidate to deliver Britain’s first track cycling gold of the Tokyo Olympics but that is precisely what he did with a superb win in the men’s omnium today.
The 23-year-old – whose season was disrupted by a positive test for Covid-19 in March – rode smartly throughout the four-discipline omnium to win with a comfortable final margin of 24 points from Campbell Stewart of New Zealand with defending champion Elia Viviani taking bronze for Italy.
“There was a bit of an unknown because the last track race I did was the Euros last year,” Walls said.
“But I’ve been going well on the road, getting in some quality racing this year so I knew I was good coming in. I just didn’t know how it would translate on the track, how the tactics would be.”
More from the new Olympic champion here:
‘Proper racer’ Matt Walls in wonderland after winning omnium gold at Olympics
Walls ensured Great Britain claimed their first velodrome title of the Tokyo Games on the day Jason Kenny bid farewell to his individual sprint crown.
Tokyo Olympics: Kenny speaks out after losing sprint title
Jason Kenny bid farewell to the Olympic men’s sprint title he has held since London 2012 as he was beaten in today’s quarter-finals by Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen at the Izu Velodrome.
Kenny needed a repechage to get beyond the 1/8 finals after being beaten by Denis Dmitriev, but his win over Azizulhasni Awang and Yuto Wakimoto proved only a temporary reprieve.
Lavreysen, who qualified joint fastest with compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland in an Olympic record time of 9.215 seconds on Wednesday, comfortably dispatched him in the best-of-three quarter-finals.
“I was just taking it one ride at a time but once I [lost] against Dmitriev it was hard, the repechage was absolutely savage and then I was straight back up against the fastest guys in the field,” Kenny said.
“It was always going to be tough from then on. It’s one of those things. It’s just where I am physically at the minute.
“I don’t expect to be the fastest in the world every time.”
Here’s more from the most successful British Olympian of all time:
Tired Jason Kenny accepts fate after Olympic crown slips
Kenny believes Jack Carlin now represents Britain’s best chance of securing a medal in the men’s sprint.
Tokyo Olympics: All the Team GB medalists so far
Here is a comprehensive list of the British medal-winners so far at the Tokyo Games.
Today, Team GB have picked up a gold medal and a bronze.
Holly Bradshaw wins bronze for Great Britain in pole vault final
A first podium finish at the Games for the 29-year-old
Nageotte will go for 5.01m now, just for kicks...
But no, she bails out on the run-up!
Now she allows the reality of her gold-medal win to sink in. She’s in tears of joy.
Bradshaw is all smiles after winning bronze. Sidorova looks heartbroken with her silver after leading for much of the final.
The ROC’s Sidorova is going for 4.95m with her final attempt in an effort to deny Nageotte gold now...
Nageotte claps along as the Russian makes the run... but Sidorova won’t make it over!
It’s confirmed: gold for Nageotte and Team USA! Silver for Sidorova and the ROC, bronze for Bradshaw and Britain!
Bradshaw fails to clear 4.90 on her final attempt, but at her third Games she finally has an Olympic medal!
It’s bronze for Bradshaw and Great Britain!
The United States’ Katie Nageotte clears 4.90m!!!
She might just be champion-in-waiting here...
What now for Bradshaw and Sidorova? Will they opt to go straight for 4.95m?
Sidorova, in the silver-medal position, will go for 4.95m!
The Russian Olympic Committee’s Anzhelika Sidorova clips the bar and it drops down along with her.
Bradshaw will go for 4.90m again...
A better effort, but she too takes down the bar!
Defending champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece will make the run again...
But she backs out before leaving the ground.
She is out, and Bradshaw is now guaranteed a medal!
The only question is which colour it will be...
